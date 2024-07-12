Celebrate New York Liberty’s First-Ever Summerpalooza

Celebrate First-Ever Summerpalooza with the New York Liberty

The WNBA may be taking a summer break later this July, but summer celebrations won’t come to a halt.

Brooklyn’s New York Liberty will be hosting their first-ever Summerpalooza, which will feature a series of community events throughout the city to bring together the team’s fanbase and the surrounding communities.

“Summerpalooza is a rare opportunity to strategically engage and create spaces for the New York Liberty’s amazing fanbase outside of the arena during one of the best times of year,” said Liberty CEO Keia Clarke in a press release. “As much as New York City, and Brooklyn in particular, has embraced the team and poured into us, now is our opportunity to do the same, and we are incredibly excited and eager to do just that.”

Here’s a sneak peak at what you can expect from the New York Liberty’s Summerpalooza, starting July 20!

Olympics Watch Parties

Members of the New York Liberty are going to the Olympics! Summerpalooza will offer opportunities for fans to watch forward Breanna Stewart and guard Sabrina Ionescu play with the USA Basketball Women’s National Team at the Olympic Games in Paris in July.

Drop into the watch party and BBQ for USA vs Germany on Aug. 4, or the gold medal match watch parties on Aug. 11.

Clinics and Camps

Kids can step up their basketball game with Brooklyn Basketball clinicians. Youth ages 8 to 15 can participate in free clinics held in the five boroughs throughout Summerpalooza.

Be sure to check out Summerpalooza’s website for more information about the clinics and to register your athlete for clinics.

Community Events

The Liberty will be hosting activations at a variety of community events. Here, fans will be able to see the Timeless Torches perform, win Liberty merchandise, enter for a chance to win giveaways and more.

Here’s where you can catch the Liberty’s activations during Summerpalooza:

Dragonfest – July 21

Queens Night Market – July 27

Health Jox Festival – July 27

Smorgasburg – July 28

BK Night Market – July 29

Smorgasburg – August 11

NYC Summer Series – August 17

Harlem Day – August 18

The Brooklyn Dribble

One of the highlights of Summerpalooza, The Brooklyn Dribble will be the Liberty’s largest community event since the team’s relocation to Brooklyn in 2020.

This free and open-to-the-public event will include thousands of youth participants and their families dribbling basketballs along a one-mile path in Brooklyn Bridge Park stretching from Pier 6 to Pier 2.

It will also include a Liberty fan fest takeover, featuring performances from mascot Ellie the Elephant and the Timeless Torches, music from a DJ, food trucks, lawn games, face painting, airbrush tattoo artists, hair styling stations, basketball and more. Fans are encouraged to register online ahead of time, and all participants will receive basketballs and t-shirts.

Don’t miss Summerpalooza with the New York Liberty! Festivities kick off on July 20 and continue through August 18.