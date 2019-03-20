Real Estate: 12 Dream Buildings for NYC Families

The Kent via Extell Development

Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Address: 200 East 95th Street

thekentnyc.com

This Upper East Side building, The Kent, is a luxurious building that has the perfect family-friendly amenities for your every need. From the moment you step into the lobby with custom chandeliers and rosewood paneled walls, you will want to call it home. Adults can socialize and wind down in the drawing room surrounded by gold leaf ceilings and a warm fireplace. Meanwhile, kids can head to “Camp Kent,” an indoor and outdoor play experience that mimics the traditional camp-feel. They will have loads of fun with teepees, artificial trees, picnic tables, a campfire, and treehouse. The Kent also offers a completely soundproof studio, the “Sound Lounge”— fully equipped with a piano, drum set, amplifier, and state-of-the-art AV system. This space welcomes all ages to use their musical amenities, along with their performance stage, dance floor, and gaming consoles. And for the tiniest of guests, The Kent offers a “Stroller Valet” that is convenient for both the parent and child. Instead of lugging the stroller throughout the building, park it in the lobby to lessen the hassle. In addition, it also provides an indoor pool, fitness center, and “Garden Salon” for parents to unwind. This building really speaks to all the guests from creating a relaxing ambiance for parents to meeting all the kid’s needs for playful adventures.

Photo by Evan Joseph Images