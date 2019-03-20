Real Estate: 12 Dream Buildings for NYC Families
Looking to settle down in the city but not sure where to start? We’re shining a spotlight on 12 dream buildings that are perfect for family living in NYC!
Whether you’re actively looking for a new home for your growing family, or are simply curious about what’s out there, we’ve put together a selection of amenity-rich hot buildings for New York City families looking for the perfect place to call home.
12 Family-Friendly Dream Buildings:
70 Charlton Street
Neighborhood: SoHo
Address: 70 Charlton Street
This 22-story luxury residential development, located right between the enviable neighborhoods of SoHo and Tribeca, is the first for the neighborhood and features two wings connected by an enclosed breezeway overlooking a lushly landscaped courtyard. Perfectly situated for city families, the 92 residences here feature graciously-sized spaces with private en suite bathrooms and generous closets, Miele appliances, and washer and vented dryer in every home. Residents also have access to a bevy of amenities such as a children’s playroom, indoor saltwater pool, spa, private fitness center, and a basketball court.
Photo by Evan Joseph Images
180 East 88
Neighborhood: Carnegie Hill
Address: 180 East 88th Street
One-hundred-eighty East 88th Street is one of the most coveted new condo developments on the Upper East Side. This is a luxury 48-resident building with lofts to 5-bedroom residences averaging $2,900 per square foot. The architecture is truly unique, with a façade composed of handmade, handset Kolumba brick from Danish brickmaker Petersen Tegl. The interiors feature vaulted ceilings ranging from 14-28 feet high. One of the nicest interior elements is the brass fixtures in the kitchens and baths. Building amenities include a children’s playroom, teen game room, partial basketball court, fitness center, wine room, and residents’ lounge.
505 W 37th Street by TF Cornerstone
Neighborhood: Hudson Yards
Address: 505 West 37th Street
Nestled within Hudson Yards are delightful world-class eateries, top-notch galleries, luxury retailers, and trendy clubs not to mention the vast number of green spaces (Hudson River Park, De Witt Clinton Park) located nearby—the neighborhood is also home to 505 W 37th. Within this luxurious building are studios and apartments ranging from 1-3 bedrooms; apartments feature bright, open layouts with energy-efficient floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek wood strip floors, high ceilings and modern stainless steel appliances. Many apartments also include spacious private balconies or terraces, while nearly every home offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and Hudson River. Some of the various amenities that residents have access to include: pet-friendly atmosphere, elevator, 24-hour doorman, lobby lounge, fitness center, club room, resident lounge, billiards, homework and co-working space, garden, landscaped roof deck, sundeck, water feature, live-in super, valet, package room, laundry room, bicycle storage, WiFi, ATM in building, and parking garage.
The Astor
Neighborhood: Upper West Side
Address: 235 West 75th Street
One of the most prominent residential buildings on New York City’s Upper West Side, the Astor offers sprawling 1- to 5-bedroom condominium residences with grand proportions and gracious layouts. Residences have been reimagined by renowned design firm Pembrooke & Ives, offering the pedigree and elegance of a pre-war gem combined with a detailed restoration. The building is enhanced by a state-of-the-art fitness center, children’s playroom, 24-hour concierge, and viewing gardens overlooking Broadway. The Astor is surrounded by some of the city’s most prestigious cultural institutions, museums, schools, and parks.
The Chatsworth
Neighborhood: Lincoln Square, UWS
Address: 344 West 72nd Street
Spacious 1-5 bedroom homes as well as penthouses and townhouses are available in one of the few pre-war developments that offers a comprehensive amenity program to cater to all ages and lifestyles, including: A state-of-the art fitness center, children’s playroom, library, wine tasting room, business center, media room, yoga studio, and residential storage, as well as a private garden mews available to all residents. Occupying a distinguished location at the corner of 72nd and Riverside Park, the Chatsworth is just moments away from the Hudson River waterfront, numerous transit options, fine dining, shopping, and some of the city’s best schools and cultural institutions.
Photo by Brad Dickson
CORTE
Neighborhood: Long Island City, Queens
Address: 21-30 44th Drive, Long Island City
This modern architectural residential development, CORTE, is located in the vibrant neighborhood of Long Island City on 44th Drive. Living at CORTE is a great retreat from the bustling areas of Manhattan while still keeping close. These condominiums are wrapped in tinted glass windows with a great sense of openness and space, a grand passageway for natural light to beam through. This building is made up of clean lines, exquisite architectural details, and appears as stacked boxes for a brilliantly modern look. Within the interior, you will find each room with clean, minimal finishes and warm accents that complete a sophisticated look. Furthermore, this building has a great amount of amenities, such as a 24-hour doorman, residential lounge, fitness center, kids’ room, landscaped common roof and deck, private terraces, stroller and bike storage, pet wash room, and private parking spaces for sale.
Fifteen Hudson Yards
Neighborhood: Hudson Yards
Address: 11th Avenue & 30th Street
The excitement about the sparkling new Hudson Yards development, which comprises more than 18 million square feet of mixed-use development, is palpable around town, and the team at Fifteen Hudson Yards are sure their collection of 285 one- to four-bedroom condominium residences will please families. The details such as white oak flooring and kitchen appliances by Miele are just the start. The building offers 40,000 square feet of amenities such as an entire floor dedicated to wellness, including an aquatics center with a 75-ft-long swimming pool, private spa with treatment rooms, and a sun-filled children’s imagination center. Families will want to be part of the evolution of this neighborhood, which will have more than 100 shops and restaurants, including New York City’s first Neiman Marcus, and a new 750-seat public school.
Photo courtesy of Related-Oxford
The Kent via Extell Development
Neighborhood: Upper East Side
Address: 200 East 95th Street
This Upper East Side building, The Kent, is a luxurious building that has the perfect family-friendly amenities for your every need. From the moment you step into the lobby with custom chandeliers and rosewood paneled walls, you will want to call it home. Adults can socialize and wind down in the drawing room surrounded by gold leaf ceilings and a warm fireplace. Meanwhile, kids can head to “Camp Kent,” an indoor and outdoor play experience that mimics the traditional camp-feel. They will have loads of fun with teepees, artificial trees, picnic tables, a campfire, and treehouse. The Kent also offers a completely soundproof studio, the “Sound Lounge”— fully equipped with a piano, drum set, amplifier, and state-of-the-art AV system. This space welcomes all ages to use their musical amenities, along with their performance stage, dance floor, and gaming consoles. And for the tiniest of guests, The Kent offers a “Stroller Valet” that is convenient for both the parent and child. Instead of lugging the stroller throughout the building, park it in the lobby to lessen the hassle. In addition, it also provides an indoor pool, fitness center, and “Garden Salon” for parents to unwind. This building really speaks to all the guests from creating a relaxing ambiance for parents to meeting all the kid’s needs for playful adventures.
Photo by Evan Joseph Images
Nine52
Neighborhood: Hell’s Kitchen
Address: 416 West 52nd Street
Nine52 is perfectly located in Hell’s Kitchen, which sits between Central Park, the Theatre District, and Hudson Yards. This neighborhood offers immediate access to some of the best restaurants in the city, Broadway plays, finest shopping, and multiple subway lines. Within this brick exterior are luxurious condominiums that have a spacious layout with modern detailing that combines metals with wood in a harmonious balance. Some of the unique features include stained white oak flooring, gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances, individual climate control, and bathrooms that included fixtures from Grohe and Kohler. Bedrooms are well-lit with natural light beaming through expansive windows and all homes offer LG stacked washers and dryers. Other amenities within the building include 24 hours attended lobby, expansive with separate yoga and spinning rooms, a co-work space with separate conference room and private lounge, wine tasting room, residence lounge, tranquility garden with Koi pond and landscaping, children’s playroom, and a large beautifully planted and furnished roof terrace.
Photo by Ilir Rizaj
The Octagon
Neighborhood: Roosevelt Island
Address: 888 Main Street
While having children used to signal a move to the suburbs, nowadays a childhood in NYC provides little ones with everything the suburbs can plus more. Instead of looking for single family homes of Long Island and Westchester, Manhattanites can stay much closer, for grass, a pool and an additional bedroom at The Octagon on Roosevelt Island. Roosevelt Island is accessible by subway, bus, and tram, and has plenty of parking for strollers, bikes, and vehicles. Filled with green lawns, river walks, bike trails, and picnic areas, get all the feeling of a suburban oasis within the city skyline. With phenomenal views and an award-winning daycare on-site, plus a newly remodeled kids’ playroom, your family will love urban, island living at The Octagon.
Photo by Ray Cavicchio
The Pavilion
Neighborhood: Lennox Hill, UES
Address: 500 East 77th Street
The Pavilion, from Glenwood Management, offers the best of luxury rental living in New York City. The Pavilion’s one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are built with growing families in mind, boasting Glenwood’s signature finishes, generous proportions and timeless sophistication. Just steps from some of New York City’s finest public and private schools, this upscale rental building is located on the Upper East Side, a neighborhood that offers a vast selection of restaurants and specialty stores along with a family friendly atmosphere. The Pavilion provides tenants with an elegant and welcoming entry with fountains and a circular drive leading to beautifully appointed lobby with two 24-hour doormen and daily fresh floral arrangements. This 35-story high-rise luxury apartment offers an interactive children’s playroom to tenants with growing families. The Pavilion’s tenants also have access to complimentary shuttle service to transit and shopping. Residents of The Pavilion enjoy full-service amenities including landscaped rooftop sundecks, available valet, maid service and on-site shopping. Additionally, the property offers a 24-hour attended on-site parking.
Skyview Riverdale
Neighborhood: Riverdale, The Bronx
Address: 5700 Arlington Avenue, Riverdale
If you’ve considered an exodus to Riverdale, this may be your moment. During the spring of last year, sales officially began at the renovated Skyview Riverdale, a community of three 20-story towers at the end of a tree-lined street with 23 acres of landscaped outdoor space and amenities, roughly 25 minutes to Midtown. The building even features three- and four-bedroom residences with river and park views, ideal for larger families. Situated on a crest overlooking the Hudson River and the Palisades, Skyview Riverdale offers expansive views, unparalleled amenities including a 101-ft resort pool (larger than the standard Olympic size), a children’s pool/splash pad, playground, dog park, health club, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a full-service café offering home and poolside delivery service. Regularly scheduled events are also part of life, including flea markets, farmers’ markets, composting, educational seminars, kids’ events, movie nights, and much more.
Photo by Adam Kane Macchia