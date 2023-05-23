Surfs Up at Malibu Barbie Cafe in Downtown Manhattan

Malibu Barbie has been making waves since 1971, and we’ve been along for the ride ever since. Now is your chance to enter her world with the inspired Malibu Barbie Cafe, presented by Bucket Listers. Just steps away from South Street Seaport, this pop-up restaurant allows families and fans the chance to live out their Barbie inspired fantasies while dining on a diverse themed menu.

Psst…Guide to Visiting the High Line 2023

As soon as you step into the Cafe you’ll instantly feel like you’ve been transported to the west coast and into the world of Barbie. From the colorful stairs leading to the second floor emblazoned with inspirational words, to the mini beach with real sand, to the life size display box allowing you to step inside to create your own iconic moment, the thoughtful details in the decor were designed with the true fans in mind. Be sure to head to the second floor for even more Instaworthy activations with a chance to test your balance on a surfboard or have a seat on the swing bench and take it all in.

But the Malibu Barbie Cafe isn’t just a feast for the eyes. Master Chef Finalist, Chef Becky Brown, created offerings to please any palette and also kept to the theme with menu items like the “Surf’s Up Spinach Artichoke Dip”, “Live Your Dream Grilled Cheese” and “Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes”. There are also fun drinks like the “Think Pink Margarita” for the grown ups and the “Vitamin-Sea OJ” for the kiddies.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe is a must for Barbie fans of all ages and offers visitors a fun and fully immersive dining experience on two floors with additional outdoor seating. Make your reservations now for this one of a kind event. The Malibu Barbie Cafe is located at 19 Fulton Street in Downtown Manhattan. Reservations are a must and pricing starts at $22-30 for kids and $39-$49 for adults. The Cafe is open now through September 15 making it a great summer activity. Visit bucketlisters.com to book your spot and follow @BarbieCafeOfficial on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for updates, special events, and more.