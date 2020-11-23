Quantcast
Scoop: Supporting Hearts and Minds

Learning from home or in class, Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese in Manhattan and hearts are open!

Now is a good time to invest in a Catholic education! Good academics, great teachers, discipline and spiritual guidance – a Catholic education is the stepping stone to your child’s future journey. Beyond an excellent education, Catholic Schools instill family values and a sense of community. For many, Catholic Schools are a home away from home – a place of safety in a rapidly changing world. 

Financial assistance is available; families who apply early have better chances of receiving an award.

Online admissions for 2021-22 open on December 1! Visit CatholicSchoolsNY.org/admissions to apply or arrange a Virtual Visit.

