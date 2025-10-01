Benefits of Bilingual Education

In a city where more than half of households speak a language other than English, bilingual education has become an essential part of New York’s classrooms. These programs do more than teach vocabulary and grammar — they nurture cultural identity, build empathy, and help students bridge communities while gaining the tools to thrive in a multilingual world. For families considering this path, the options can feel both exciting and overwhelming. To make the search easier, we’ve rounded up standout bilingual schools across New York City that reflect the diversity and richness of the city itself.

Collina Italiana

1556 Third Ave., Suite 602-603, Upper East Side

Give your child the gift of Italian and unlock a world of culture, beauty, and connection! Collina Italiana offers immersive after-school programs for kids and teens, “Girotondo” (ages 2 to 16), plus engaging morning drop-off sessions for toddlers, “Bravissimo” (ages 2 to 3), and Mommy-and-Me classes. Children learn Italian through music, games, art, and hands-on activities in a fun, supportive environment. The school also hosts Saturday workshops, seasonal mini-camps (ages 3 to 10), and exciting cultural events year-round. Whether your child is just starting out or building on their skills, Collina Italiana makes language learning a joyful experience. With passionate instructors and a welcoming atmosphere, every child is encouraged to explore, connect, and grow. Discover the joy of Italian with your family!

The Ecole

206 Fifth Ave., Flatiron

Nestled in the heart of Manhattan’s Flatiron District, The École stands out as a nurturing, innovative, and international independent school committed to bilingual and bicultural excellence. Guided by its mission statement—We Care—The Écol blends the best of French and American education to foster intellectual curiosity, emotional intelligence, and global citizenship in students from pre-nursery through 8th grade. The school’s Flatiron campus includes the Maternelle Building at 206 Fifth Ave. for pre-nursery through kindergarten and the elementary and middle school building at 115 East 22nd St. for 1st through 8th grade.At The École, students are more than bilingual—they are biliterate, culturally agile, and inspired to lead with care and confidence in an ever-changing world.

French-American School of New York (FASNY)

320 E. Boston Post Rd., Mamaroneck

914-250-0401

FASNY is the only school in the New York metropolitan area to offer both the French Baccalaureate and International Baccalaureate (IB). Its stellar college acceptances and 100% baccalaureate success place it among the top French-American schools in North America, with an IB Program ranked among the best in the US. At FASNY, students are active participants in their education, with teaching and learning methods based on mutual respect and a set of values that students and teachers follow. As they grow, students are offered the opportunity to participate in either the French-American Program or the International Program, which begins in grade 1. Regardless of program choice, at FASNY, the pedagogical approach is thoughtful, age-appropriate, organized, and focused on academic excellence and student development.”

German International School New York (GISNY)

50 Partridge Road, White Plains

German International School New York (GISNY) offers a world-class bilingual education. Located in White Plains, GISNY provides a rigorous academic program from pre-K through grade 12, fostering global citizens fluent in both German and English. Graduates earn both a high school diploma and the prestigious German International Abitur. With a strong focus on STEM, language immersion, cultural exposure, and innovative academics, GISNY has empowered its graduates with exceptional college choices and global connections since 1980. Small class sizes, vibrant extracurriculars, and a nurturing community inspire curiosity, creativity, and success. Admissions for the 2026/27 school year are now open. Visit one of the family-friendly, interactive open houses this fall and explore the 20-acre campus!

Kennedy School

225 East 43rd St., Midtown East

Kennedy International School offers fully bilingual programs from preschool through 12th grade (ages 3–18). Located in the heart of Manhattan, the school provides instruction in French, Japanese, and English, following curricula that meet the French Ministry of Education standards, the New York State Education Department, and the Japanese Ministry of Education. Beginning in grades 9 and 10, students may also choose an English-only track. The Kennedy experience culminates in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) in grades 11 and 12. Kennedy International School’s transformative education fosters global citizenship and cultural competence within a truly diverse international environment, while maintaining rigorous curricula in all offered languages.

Lycée Français de New York

505 East 75th St., Upper East Side

212-369-1400

For 90 years, the Lycée Français de New York has been a vibrant crossroads of culture, learning, and innovation. Founded in 1935, the school has welcomed generations of students from around the world, offering a rigorous French-American education that inspires curiosity, creativity, and global citizenship. Over the decades, thousands of graduates have gone on to change the world, often citing their Lycée years as the spark for lives as leaders and agents of positive change across continents and industries. Today, more than 1,200 students in nursery through grade 12 thrive in a diverse and dynamic environment that opens doors to top universities and the world.

Nord Anglia International School

111, East 22nd St., Gramercy

212-600-2010, theresa.hasman@ny.nae.school

NAISNY prides itself on combining personalized learning with the strength of a warm, close-knit community, ensuring your child feels known, supported, and empowered. Rolling admissions welcome children from 2 years old to the 8th grade, allowing for seamless educational journeys. Expert teachers tailor learning to each student’s interests and goals in small classes. Exclusive collaborations with MIT, Juilliard, IMG Academy, and UNICEF ignite creativity, global awareness, and a strong sense of purpose. The school focuses on and understands your child, how they learn, and what excites them. Whether exploring real-world challenges, performing on stage, or engaging in global projects, every experience equips them with the skills and confidence to shape their future.