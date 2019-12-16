Scoop: Fourth and Fifth Graders Ski & Ride for FREE in Pennsylvania with SkiPA’s Snowpass

And have the chance to win FREE Gilson Skis and Boards: SkiPA’s Snowpass

SkiPA, The Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association, wants to make it easy and fun for families to learn a new sport and stay active this winter! SkiPA’s Snowpass program provides every fourth and fifth grader the opportunity to ski or snowboard for free. The Snowpass can be used up to three times at 21 participating Pennsylvania area ski resorts, when accompanied by a paying adult.

The Snowpass contains a FREE Learn to Ski/Board package, which includes a beginner lift ticket, lesson and equipment rental with a paying adult. The Snowpass also comes with 50% off one adult Learn to Ski/Snowboard package at the resort of choice. Any fourth or fifth grade student can participate by completing a simple application and providing a report card or other document verifying they are currently in the fourth or fifth grade. You can apply online at skipa.com. There is a nominal administration/processing fee of $40. Details of the program including the twenty-one ski and snowboard resorts across Pennsylvania belonging to the Snowpass program and black-out dates can be found on the SkiPA web site.

A ninety-pound kid can burn between two and three hundred calories per hour skiing or snowboarding. Skiing and snowboarding are listed among the activities included in the President’s Challenge organized by the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.

SkiPA has also partnered with SHEETZ and Gilson to give away over 100 free skis and snowboards. The first 60 skiers and 60 snowboarders to reach five days on the mountain with their Snowpass will win a FREE Special Edition pair of Gilson Youth Skis or Gilson Snowboards. One grand prize winner will be selected from the group that hits the milestone and will have an opportunity to tour the Gilson shop and build their very own custom pair of skis or snowboard. The winner can work with the Gilson artist to create a personalized design and the artist will bring it to life. There’s also no need to enter or do any paperwork – the Snowpass automatically counts the visits and winners will be posted here on the SkiPA web site.

To find out more about the Gilson Giveaway, visit, https://www.skipa.com/kids/4th5th-grade-snowpass/how-to-win-a-gilson-ski-or-snowboard.

