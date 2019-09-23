Scoop: Open Auditions for the National Children’s Chorus

Does your little one drive you mad by constantly singing along to Ariana Grande and begging for a karaoke machine for their birthday? Do they croon in the shower, nag you for singing lessons and dream of being a Broadway star someday? Well if your kiddos are anything like ours, you’ll be nodding along to all of the above, and channeling all that awesome creative energy by auditioning for the National Children’s Chorus on Thursday October 17th of course!

The National Children’s Chorus is one of the world’s leading children’s choirs, with 22 ensembles and more than 800 students aged from 5 to 18 years old. Under the artistic leadership of Luke McEnderfer and Dr. Pamela Blackstone, and based in Los Angeles, Washington DC, San Francisco, and New York City, the chorus aims to transform the lives of young people by promoting artistic excellence, cultural openness and social justice.

The National Children’s Chorus performs in some MAJOR venues both within the US (think Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall!) as well as travelling internationally. They’ve previously given performances on the Great Wall of China outside Beijing, St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican, Tokyo, Seoul, Budapest, Vienna and Berlin. As well as performing in some amazing places, the National Children’s Chorus has been accompanied by world class musical companies like the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Kronos String Quartet and The Los Angeles Opera Company, under the direction of distinguished conductors.

The opportunities for children with the National Children’s Chorus don’t stop at concert halls. Throughout its ten year history, the chorus has been featured on movie and television soundtracks and its members have been sought out for professional engagements on stage and screen.

The 2019/20 season for the National Children’s Chorus, named Evolución, will be one of the most exciting yet, and if you have a musical wunderkind at home, you won’t want them to miss out on this unique chance to be part of the magic.

All the Details

Auditions will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm at The Opera America Center on the 7th Floor, 330 Seventh Avenue.

Children can audition for the Junior Division (beginners, aged 5-12 years old) or the Senior Division (10-18 years old). A registration fee of $45 for the Junior Division and $65 for the Senior Division is payable when booking your spot. Upon acceptance into the program, rehearsals are held weekly during the school year on Tuesdays or Wednesdays depending on ensemble placement.

