Summer is around the corner, and kids (and parents!) are excited for the kids to get back outside. Oasis Day Camp, at Bayside in Fort Totten, caters to campers ages 3 to 14-years-old. Oasis provides children with a fantastic opportunity to play and learn while staying close to home. A traditional day camp in every way, Oasis at Bayside has everything a camp should; swim instruction, incredible grounds, loads of activities, and most importantly, the most well-trained, caring staff in the industry. At Oasis, they believe that a summer camp is where children grow, learn, have fun, and build lasting memories while making life-long friends. The values of sharing, integrity, responsibility, and respect are developed and nurtured every day, giving children enhanced self-confidence and greater self-esteem. Campers learn to value others by being valued themselves. We appreciate that Oasis Camp is committed to making a positive difference in the life of every one of its campers.

Their programs are amazing and beneficial to kids regardless of age.

Early Start Imagination Camp -ESIC

ESIC Division for ages 3–5-years old who have not entered Kindergarten is designed to provide a nurturing environment where campers make lifelong friendships through our excellent daily programs. The program includes instructional swim, sports, arts & crafts, group games, music movement, and use of our playground, etc. Their “Ready For September” school-year readiness program helps campers prepare for the social elements and routines associated with being in a large-group enrichment setting.

Lower Camp

Oasis Lower Camp is designed for our campers going into 1st & 2nd grade. The camp provides structured programs that will introduce sports, swimming, cooperative games, and sportsmanship as an example. All program areas are designed for age-appropriate activities.

Upper Camp

Upper Camp is designed for campers going into 3rd-5th grade. We provide an environment where campers are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone by taking healthy risks in an open environment. Sportsmanship, teamwork, and self-reflection are key components to this program. Campers will create friendships and learn resiliency through various activities, including sports, group games, arts & crafts, etc.

Teen Travel

Travel Camp is designed for campers going into 6th-9th grade, which provides fantastic trips and a warm social environment where teens feel emotionally connected, safe, and bond with new friends that last a lifetime.

The 2021 camp season runs from Monday, June 28, 2021, to Friday, August 20, 2021. Flexible weekly enrollment to fit your summer schedule.

There is more!

Oasis has transportation and hot lunch options.

Including in tuition, we provide a daily snack, five t-shirts, and an Oasis backpack.

Contact us at 646-519-5055 or oasisbayside@oasischildren.com . Or visit us on the web at oasischildren.com/our-camps/bayside-queens/

Now more than ever, our children need a summer OASIS!

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.