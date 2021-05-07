Summer is around the corner, and kids (and parents!) are excited for the kids to get back outside. Oasis Day Camp, at Bayside in Fort Totten, caters to campers ages 3 to 14-years-old. Oasis provides children with a fantastic opportunity to play and learn while staying close to home. A traditional day camp in every way, Oasis at Bayside has everything a camp should; swim instruction, incredible grounds, loads of activities, and most importantly, the most well-trained, caring staff in the industry. At Oasis, they believe that a summer camp is where children grow, learn, have fun, and build lasting memories while making life-long friends. The values of sharing, integrity, responsibility, and respect are developed and nurtured every day, giving children enhanced self-confidence and greater self-esteem. Campers learn to value others by being valued themselves. We appreciate that Oasis Camp is committed to making a positive difference in the life of every one of its campers.
Their programs are amazing and beneficial to kids regardless of age.
Early Start Imagination Camp -ESIC
ESIC Division for ages 3–5-years old who have not entered Kindergarten is designed to provide a nurturing environment where campers make lifelong friendships through our excellent daily programs. The program includes instructional swim, sports, arts & crafts, group games, music movement, and use of our playground, etc. Their “Ready For September” school-year readiness program helps campers prepare for the social elements and routines associated with being in a large-group enrichment setting.
Lower Camp
Oasis Lower Camp is designed for our campers going into 1st & 2nd grade. The camp provides structured programs that will introduce sports, swimming, cooperative games, and sportsmanship as an example. All program areas are designed for age-appropriate activities.
Upper Camp
Upper Camp is designed for campers going into 3rd-5th grade. We provide an environment where campers are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone by taking healthy risks in an open environment. Sportsmanship, teamwork, and self-reflection are key components to this program. Campers will create friendships and learn resiliency through various activities, including sports, group games, arts & crafts, etc.
Teen Travel
Travel Camp is designed for campers going into 6th-9th grade, which provides fantastic trips and a warm social environment where teens feel emotionally connected, safe, and bond with new friends that last a lifetime.
The 2021 camp season runs from Monday, June 28, 2021, to Friday, August 20, 2021. Flexible weekly enrollment to fit your summer schedule.
There is more!
- Oasis has transportation and hot lunch options.
- Including in tuition, we provide a daily snack, five t-shirts, and an Oasis backpack.
- Contact us at 646-519-5055 or oasisbayside@oasischildren.com. Or visit us on the web at oasischildren.com/our-camps/bayside-queens/
Now more than ever, our children need a summer OASIS!