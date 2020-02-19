Scoop: Unplug at the Brooklyn Game Lab and Get an Exclusive Discount on Their Summer Camp!

In our modern digital lives, technology is everywhere we turn- even in the hands of our little ones. If you’re looking for a no-screen environment for your kids to play, check out Brooklyn Game Lab in Park Slope, Tribeca and DUMBO which offers both after-school classes and summer camp options.

The Lab encourages kids to work collaboratively, think critically, and develop their identity. Through complex board, card and role-playing games, your kiddos will have fun as they expand their knowledge and skills, and make new friends along the way.

We love the Lab’s merit system, which rewards accomplishments so that your kids can gain the confidence they need to design, prototype and test games, working in small groups. The Lab offers various programs to choose from:

In Game Lab Afterschool: Studio, kids play and develop board games. A discussion follows about strategies and potential changes to the game. Game Lab Afterschool: Quest is all about role-play with Dungeons & Dragons, trading card games and outdoor gaming when the weather is nice.

Summer Lab for kids ages 6 to 13 runs from 9am-3pm with early drop-off at 8am and late pick-up until 6pm available for an extra fee. Experienced staff lead game play and analysis, group presentations and design sessions. We get how hard it can be to limit your kiddo’s time on their phone or iPad, especially when school is out, so we love this exciting way to unplug this summer. Fresh air is part of the daily curriculum as well. Everyday the kids spend an hour outdoors enjoying live action role play gaming, questing and dueling with foam weapons. Going on a summer vacay and can’t stay the whole week? No problem, because you can sign up either by the week or for individual days- totally customizable.

If you’re running out of activities to do on the weekends, head to the Lab for Weekend Workshops. Park Slope and Tribeca’s Labs have Friday Night Drop Off programs throughout the summer (did someone say date night?) for kids ages 8 to 14, 6:30-9:30 pm. Saturday afternoons at Center Slope are filled with Pokemon, 2-4 pm, and Magic the Gathering, 4-6 pm.

Kids in 8th grade and up can stop by the Lab on Saturdays to play in-depth games and more advanced Dungeons & Dragons campaigns while older ones can still make time for play through the Teen Pass program.

Finally, Social Skills is one of our favorites for kids facing unique social challenges. With experienced social skills counselors, your kids will spend half of their time interacting in an imaginative, story-telling game, and the other half reflecting on the experience and setting goals.

Want to learn more about the Brooklyn Game Lab or sign up for a program? Contact frontdesk@brooklyngamelab.com or 718-788-1122.

Visit brooklyngamelab.com for more information!

