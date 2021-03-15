New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
Scoop: Camp Settoga Is Ready to Make Summer 2021 the Best Summer Yet

camp settoga

Choose Camp Settoga!

Camp Settoga is ready to make Summer 2021 your child’s best summer yet! Located in Pomona, NY, Camp Settoga offers New York City kids ages 4-12 room to grow, explore, and discover outdoor adventure on 21 lush green acres! Camp Settoga provides round trip air-conditioned transportation from a number of neighborhoods, including the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, Harlem, Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea, and Midtown East. Families will love our high-touch communication with parents, “kid-approved” daily lunch and snack, towel service, and dynamic mission-centered programming.

Your child will love Camp Settoga’s Olympic-size pool with two waterslides, 50-foot rock wall; zipline, culinary and art centers; sports fields and basketball courts; mini-golf course; and so much more!  Learn about our COVID-19 health and safety protocols that allow us to provide children with the community, love, and safety they need now more than ever! Thinking about Camp Settoga for your child? Visit our website to take a virtual tour, schedule a socially distanced in-person tour of camp, speak with a member of our leadership staff, and register for this summer HERE.

