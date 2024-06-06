Electric Eden Raceway Expands Luna Park’s Legacy of Innovation, Sustainability and Family Fun

Your family can take the fun and competition of Mario Kart to the streets this summer, right in the shadow of Coney Island’s Thunderbolt in Luna Park.

Electric Eden Raceway, Luna Park in Coney Island’s newest attraction, is now open and ready to give kids and adults alike the thrill of the summer.

This go-kart attraction is perfect for everyone in the family. Electric Eden Raceway offers different levels of speed, which allows for family-friendly cruising or more competitive racing.

Visitors 56 inches and taller can take a spin on the raceway themselves, and smaller guests (36 inches and taller) can ride the attraction as a passenger, so everyone can get in on the fast-paced fun.

And this is much more than your average go kart track. Electric Eden’s racetrack is integrated with advantages, obstacles and more, to create an immersive and engaging experience from beginning to end.

Collect “coins” as you race around the track to charge up for a powerup. And yes, you can feel the difference in your cart when you activate your powerups, just like in Mario Kart.

What sets Electric Eden Raceway apart from other go kart courses is its electric nature. The raceway is home to the first-ever electric powered go karts in New York City. Not only does this mean no obnoxious gas smell or loud revving engines, it also sets a precedent for eco-conscious fun and innovation.

This new attraction fits perfectly into the history of Luna Park in Coney Island. The name itself, “Electric Eden,” pays homage to a nickname that Luna Park donned in 1903, when then-novel light bulbs were used to illuminate the park’s structures. The new raceway is carrying on this luminous legacy: every vehicle is equipped with LED lights, so be sure to visit at night to see them in action.

In addition to honoring the history of Luna Park in Coney Island, the Electric Eden Raceway also falls in line with the park’s present-day dedication to sustainability as part of its core values.

And, of course, Electric Eden Raceway perfectly advances the park’s mission to provide a place for families to make memories, says Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc.

Zamperla is perhaps one of the best people to speak on Luna Park in Coney Island’s legacy of being a place where family memories are born. He shared memories of coming to Coney Island with his father and riding The Cyclone with his grandfather, both of whom were also ride manufacturers.

“The beauty of Luna Park really is that intergenerational connection,” Zamperla says. “There’s nothing like Coney Island because of that history.”

Share the legacy of Luna Park in Coney Island with your family this summer. Race on the (now open!) Electric Eden Raceway, just one of the many offerings at Luna Park that will guarantee a day of fun for the whole family.

Ride attractions like the B&B Carousel or the Tea Party as a whole family. Take fun to the next level on Lynn’s Trapeze, Leti’s Treasure and more.

Extreme thrill seekers can get a full adrenaline rush on classic Coney Island attractions like the Coney Island Cyclone and the Thunderbolt.

Finish off your day at Coney Island with a walk on the beach, a few rounds of games on the boardwalk, dinner at Nathan’s Famous and, of course, a Coney Island cone. Make memories that will last a lifetime at Luna Park in Coney Island this summer.

