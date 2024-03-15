Purim Events for Families 2024
Purim will be celebrated on March 23rd this year and it is time for families to come together as you commemorate the saving of the Jewish people from Haman.
If you are looking for family-friendly events to do with the kids, we’ve got a list of of activities that will be hosted in and around the city!
Click on a region to jump to events near you!
Manhattan
Grand Hamantash Bake & Masquerade
Complete Playground, 30 Broad St., Lower Manhattan
Sunday, March 17, 1:30 – 3:30 pm
All ages
$40.25
Get ready to roll up your sleeves, bake some delicious hamantaschen, and put on your favorite mask- you just might win a prize for the most creative disguise!
Shabbat Shabbang Jr.: Settoga365 Purim Party
Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Friday, March 22, 5:30 – 7 pm
Ages 3 months-13 years
$25
Enjoy a fantastic evening featuring a delicious Shabbat dinner, Purim fun, and a lively carnival with bouncy houses and games. Children are encouraged to attend in costume. The evening will culminate with a gathering in the lobby for a Shabbat friendly, live family show, mishloach manot making, and dessert.
Hebrew Tabernacle, 551 Fort Washington Ave., Washington Heights
Sunday, March 24, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Get ready for a day filled with fun, games, and delicious food (yes, there will be Hamantaschen!), a HUGE bouncy house and exciting activities for all ages. Costumes encouraged!
Emanu-El Downtown: Big Top Purim
Emanu-El Downtown, 440 W 21st St., Chelsea
Sunday, March 24, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
$15
Celebrate Purim with ABCirque and an interactive post-circus party. They’ll have the story of Esther told by rabbis and clowns, a feast, an opportunity to give back, and plenty of gifts for friends. Come in your favorite Purim costumes- you too adults- ready to party!
Concert: Paul Shapiro’s Purim Shpil
Museum at Eldridge St., 12 Eldridge St., Lower East Side
Monday, March 25, 6 – 7:30 pm
All ages
$25 (at-the-door $30); $20 Student / Senior (at-the-door $25); $15 Child 5-17 (at-the-door $20); free for children younger than 5
Celebrate the storied tradition of Jewish musical comedy with friends and family of all ages! Purim is a Jewish holiday celebrating cultural survival and continuity with the utmost joy and laughter. Dress up together in ridiculous costumes, make noise, tell jokes, and give back to the community.
Bronx
B J C Hosts The City’s Greatest Purim Event
Bronx Jewish Center, 900 Pelham Pkwy S., Pelham Parkway
Sunday, March 24, 4 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
RSVP online
Celebrate Purim with live entertainment, fire show with ROMEO THE ODD, music, festive catered meal, children’s entertainment, and of course, hamantashen, hamantashen, and more hamantashen!
Brooklyn
B’ShERT, 83 Marlborough Road, Flatbush
Saturday, March 23, 11 am – 9 pm
All ages
Free
Join the B’ShERT community for their Family Megillah Reading, Purim Carnival, Hamantaschen Sharing, and Megillah reading and Spiel during a day of holiday themed events.
Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith St., Carroll Gardens
Sunday, March 24, 10 am – 12 pm
Ages 2-10
$5 per child
Prepare for a whirlwind of family fun featuring a delightful Megillah reading tailored just for kids, story time extravaganza, cozy book nook, and more! But that’s not all! Dive into a world of creativity with an array of Purim-inspired crafts and let your imaginations take light. Plus, there will be plenty of hamantaschen and carnival sweets to spark the joy of the holiday.
Kings Bay Y 2024 Annual Purim Carnival
Kings Bay Y, 3495 Nostrand Ave., Sheepshead Bay
Sunday, March 24, 10 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Purim with inflatable rides, live performances, raffles, carnival games, face painting, art activity stations, photo booths, and a few special surprises that will surely bring the spirit of the holiday alive!
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Music of Phish + More for Kids – Purim Party
Brooklyn Bowl: Brooklyn, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg
Sunday, March 24, 12 – 1 pm
Ages 10 and younger
$16
Listen to a retelling of the Book of Esther and jam out to the music of Phish at this concert for kids.
Klezmer Brunch Revival: Purim Edition
pinkFROG cafe, 221 N 9th St., Williamsburg
Sunday, March 24, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
$20; $10 kids
The whole family can enjoy hamantashen and bourekas while taking in the spiritual stylings and music of Pharaoh’s Daughter, as they travel through continents, key signatures, and languages (without leaving Williamsburg!) Come wearing your Purim costumes!
Queens
JCC-Chabad LIC, 10-29 48th Ave., Long Island City
Sunday, March 24, 9 am
All ages
$50 per family
Celebrate Purim with a Megillah reading, Israeli style breakfast with an omelet bar and pancake bar, Party Fun 4 Kids Entertainment with high energy games and dancing, and pack Mishloach Manos packages!
Purim Celebration with Commonpoint Queens
Commonpoint Queens Central Queens, 67-09 108th St., Forest Hills
Sunday, March 24, noon – 2 pm
All ages
$5
Pre-registration is requested
Enjoy games, activities, bounce houses, a Purim puppet show, and more fun for all ages. Don’t forget to wear your best costume!
Jewish Center of Jackson Heights Purim Carnival
Jewish Center of Jackson Heights, 37-06 77th St., Jackson Heights
Sunday, March 24, 3 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Purim with snacks, family-friendly games, and live music by the Klezmer group Kvetch. Costumes are strongly encouraged!
Staten Island
Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Road, Bull’s Head
Sunday, March 17, 1 am – 1:30 pm
All ages
$5 per child; free for members and adults
RSVP online
Enjoy inflatables, carnival booths, hamantaschen baking, Purim crafts, face painting, balloon art, giveaways, and more!
Long Island
Kvell Together at the SYJCC: Purim Cookie Making Workshop
Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd, Commack
Sunday, March 17, 10:30 am – 12 pm
All ages
$25 per family; $18 members
Learn to make Hamentashen and other Purim themed cookies, create a sample “Mishloach Manot” (a tray of sweets) to share with family and friends!
Family Purim Party & Megillah Reading
Chabad of Great Neck, 400 East Shore Road, Great Neck
Saturday, March 23, 8 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Purim with the reading of the Megillah, goodie bags, children’s Megillah Masquerade, Live Show, Crafts, plus concessions & pizza for sale.
Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Ln., East Hampton
Sunday, March 24, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
RSVP online
A family fun filled Purim with all things Israel! There will be Israeli Food & Wines – ‘Kibutz Petting Zoo’ – ‘Safed’s Sand Art’ – and much more!
Clubhouse at Merrick Golf Course, 2550 Clubhouse Road, Merrick
Sunday, March 24, 12:30 pm
$12-$22
RSVP required
Blast off for a Purim celebration like no other with a planetarium show, Ha”moon”tash making, megillah reading, kids activities & entertainment, and out of this world dinner buffet.
Chabad of North Fork, 725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck
Sunday, March 24, 12:30 pm
All ages
Free admission
Celebrate Purim with a Megillah reading, Israeli breakfast, Hamantashen, graggers (noise makers), Israeli crafts, and Israeli music & dancing.
Chabad Of Islip Township, 283 Ocean Ave. Islip
Sunday, March 24, 5 pm
All ages
$30; $15 child
Enjoy a delicious dinner as you journey through the Shuk stands featuring: Falafel Fantasy, Fresh Druze Laffa & Burekas Bonanza, Shawarma Sensation, Israeli Dips and Salatim, Hummus Haven, and Shuk Desserts. Dress up in Israeli attire or an Israeli hero (or other costume)! Feel the energy of the Shuk with lively Israeli music, hear Megilah with simultaneous slideshow, experience the vibrancy of the shuk with buskers and performers, savor Israeli Wines & Toast a L’chaim! Capture the memories at the Kotel Photo Booth and Salute Israeli war heroes with letters and gifts.
Rockland/Bergen
2024 Rubach Family Purim Celebration
Kaplen JCC, 411 East Clinton Avenue, Tenafly
Sunday, March 17, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Suggested entrance donation: $1 or non-perishable food item to be donated. All ride & game tickets sold on $30 cards for 36 tickets.
Dress up in your favorite costumes and enjoy a fun afternoon of huge inflatables, slides, games, prizes, characters, snacks and more!
Purim Fun for All at Beth Am Temple
Beth Am Temple, 60 E Madison Ave., Pearl River
Sunday, March 24, 9:30 – 11 am
All ages
Celebrate Purim in costume at Beth Am Temple with a Megillah reading, Purim Shpiel – “Barbie” by Cantor Marnie Camhi, and fun for the kids! Come in costume! Make some noise with groggers! Snack on Purim treats!
Chabad of the Nyacks, 11 N Mill St., Suite 120, Nyack
Sunday, March 24, 4:30 pm
All ages
$25; $15 child; $65 Family Maximum
Celebrate an Israel inspired Purim with dinner, music, activities for children, Megillah reading, L’Chaim, and community & friends.