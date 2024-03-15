Purim Events for Families 2024

Purim will be celebrated on March 23rd this year and it is time for families to come together as you commemorate the saving of the Jewish people from Haman.

If you are looking for family-friendly events to do with the kids, we’ve got a list of of activities that will be hosted in and around the city!

Click on a region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Grand Hamantash Bake & Masquerade

Complete Playground, 30 Broad St., Lower Manhattan

Sunday, March 17, 1:30 – 3:30 pm

All ages

$40.25

Get ready to roll up your sleeves, bake some delicious hamantaschen, and put on your favorite mask- you just might win a prize for the most creative disguise!

Shabbat Shabbang Jr.: Settoga365 Purim Party

Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side

Friday, March 22, 5:30 – 7 pm

Ages 3 months-13 years

$25

Enjoy a fantastic evening featuring a delicious Shabbat dinner, Purim fun, and a lively carnival with bouncy houses and games. Children are encouraged to attend in costume. The evening will culminate with a gathering in the lobby for a Shabbat friendly, live family show, mishloach manot making, and dessert.

PURIM Carnival 2024

Hebrew Tabernacle, 551 Fort Washington Ave., Washington Heights

Sunday, March 24, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Get ready for a day filled with fun, games, and delicious food (yes, there will be Hamantaschen!), a HUGE bouncy house and exciting activities for all ages. Costumes encouraged!

Emanu-El Downtown: Big Top Purim

Emanu-El Downtown, 440 W 21st St., Chelsea

Sunday, March 24, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

$15

Celebrate Purim with ABCirque and an interactive post-circus party. They’ll have the story of Esther told by rabbis and clowns, a feast, an opportunity to give back, and plenty of gifts for friends. Come in your favorite Purim costumes- you too adults- ready to party!

Concert: Paul Shapiro’s Purim Shpil

Museum at Eldridge St., 12 Eldridge St., Lower East Side

Monday, March 25, 6 – 7:30 pm

All ages

$25 (at-the-door $30); $20 Student / Senior (at-the-door $25); $15 Child 5-17 (at-the-door $20); free for children younger than 5

Celebrate the storied tradition of Jewish musical comedy with friends and family of all ages! Purim is a Jewish holiday celebrating cultural survival and continuity with the utmost joy and laughter. Dress up together in ridiculous costumes, make noise, tell jokes, and give back to the community.

Bronx

B J C Hosts The City’s Greatest Purim Event

Bronx Jewish Center, 900 Pelham Pkwy S., Pelham Parkway

Sunday, March 24, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP online

Celebrate Purim with live entertainment, fire show with ROMEO THE ODD, music, festive catered meal, children’s entertainment, and of course, hamantashen, hamantashen, and more hamantashen!

Brooklyn

B’ShERT Purim Celebration

B’ShERT, 83 Marlborough Road, Flatbush

Saturday, March 23, 11 am – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Join the B’ShERT community for their Family Megillah Reading, Purim Carnival, Hamantaschen Sharing, and Megillah reading and Spiel during a day of holiday themed events.

Purimpalooza!

Hannah Senesh Community Day School, 342 Smith St., Carroll Gardens

Sunday, March 24, 10 am – 12 pm

Ages 2-10

$5 per child

Prepare for a whirlwind of family fun featuring a delightful Megillah reading tailored just for kids, story time extravaganza, cozy book nook, and more! But that’s not all! Dive into a world of creativity with an array of Purim-inspired crafts and let your imaginations take light. Plus, there will be plenty of hamantaschen and carnival sweets to spark the joy of the holiday.

Kings Bay Y 2024 Annual Purim Carnival

Kings Bay Y, 3495 Nostrand Ave., Sheepshead Bay

Sunday, March 24, 10 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Purim with inflatable rides, live performances, raffles, carnival games, face painting, art activity stations, photo booths, and a few special surprises that will surely bring the spirit of the holiday alive!

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Music of Phish + More for Kids – Purim Party

Brooklyn Bowl: Brooklyn, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg

Sunday, March 24, 12 – 1 pm

Ages 10 and younger

$16

Listen to a retelling of the Book of Esther and jam out to the music of Phish at this concert for kids.

Klezmer Brunch Revival: Purim Edition

pinkFROG cafe, 221 N 9th St., Williamsburg

Sunday, March 24, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

$20; $10 kids

The whole family can enjoy hamantashen and bourekas while taking in the spiritual stylings and music of Pharaoh’s Daughter, as they travel through continents, key signatures, and languages (without leaving Williamsburg!) Come wearing your Purim costumes!

Queens

Glow in the Dark Purim

JCC-Chabad LIC, 10-29 48th Ave., Long Island City

Sunday, March 24, 9 am

All ages

$50 per family

Celebrate Purim with a Megillah reading, Israeli style breakfast with an omelet bar and pancake bar, Party Fun 4 Kids Entertainment with high energy games and dancing, and pack Mishloach Manos packages!

Purim Celebration with Commonpoint Queens

Commonpoint Queens Central Queens, 67-09 108th St., Forest Hills

Sunday, March 24, noon – 2 pm

All ages

$5

Pre-registration is requested

Enjoy games, activities, bounce houses, a Purim puppet show, and more fun for all ages. Don’t forget to wear your best costume!

Jewish Center of Jackson Heights Purim Carnival

Jewish Center of Jackson Heights, 37-06 77th St., Jackson Heights

Sunday, March 24, 3 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Purim with snacks, family-friendly games, and live music by the Klezmer group Kvetch. Costumes are strongly encouraged!

Staten Island

Purim Carnival

Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Road, Bull’s Head

Sunday, March 17, 1 am – 1:30 pm

All ages

$5 per child; free for members and adults

RSVP online

Enjoy inflatables, carnival booths, hamantaschen baking, Purim crafts, face painting, balloon art, giveaways, and more!

Long Island

Kvell Together at the SYJCC: Purim Cookie Making Workshop

Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd, Commack

Sunday, March 17, 10:30 am – 12 pm

All ages

$25 per family; $18 members

Learn to make Hamentashen and other Purim themed cookies, create a sample “Mishloach Manot” (a tray of sweets) to share with family and friends!

Family Purim Party & Megillah Reading

Chabad of Great Neck, 400 East Shore Road, Great Neck

Saturday, March 23, 8 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Purim with the reading of the Megillah, goodie bags, children’s Megillah Masquerade, Live Show, Crafts, plus concessions & pizza for sale.

Purim With Israel

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Ln., East Hampton

Sunday, March 24, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP online

A family fun filled Purim with all things Israel! There will be Israeli Food & Wines – ‘Kibutz Petting Zoo’ – ‘Safed’s Sand Art’ – and much more!

Purim in Outer Space

Clubhouse at Merrick Golf Course, 2550 Clubhouse Road, Merrick

Sunday, March 24, 12:30 pm

$12-$22

RSVP required

Blast off for a Purim celebration like no other with a planetarium show, Ha”moon”tash making, megillah reading, kids activities & entertainment, and out of this world dinner buffet.

Purim for the IDF

Chabad of North Fork, 725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck

Sunday, March 24, 12:30 pm

All ages

Free admission

Celebrate Purim with a Megillah reading, Israeli breakfast, Hamantashen, graggers (noise makers), Israeli crafts, and Israeli music & dancing.

Purim in the Shuk

Chabad Of Islip Township, 283 Ocean Ave. Islip

Sunday, March 24, 5 pm

All ages

$30; $15 child

Enjoy a delicious dinner as you journey through the Shuk stands featuring: Falafel Fantasy, Fresh Druze Laffa & Burekas Bonanza, Shawarma Sensation, Israeli Dips and Salatim, Hummus Haven, and Shuk Desserts. Dress up in Israeli attire or an Israeli hero (or other costume)! Feel the energy of the Shuk with lively Israeli music, hear Megilah with simultaneous slideshow, experience the vibrancy of the shuk with buskers and performers, savor Israeli Wines & Toast a L’chaim! Capture the memories at the Kotel Photo Booth and Salute Israeli war heroes with letters and gifts.

2024 Rubach Family Purim Celebration

Kaplen JCC, 411 East Clinton Avenue, Tenafly

Sunday, March 17, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Suggested entrance donation: $1 or non-perishable food item to be donated. All ride & game tickets sold on $30 cards for 36 tickets.

Dress up in your favorite costumes and enjoy a fun afternoon of huge inflatables, slides, games, prizes, characters, snacks and more!

Purim Fun for All at Beth Am Temple

Beth Am Temple, 60 E Madison Ave., Pearl River

Sunday, March 24, 9:30 – 11 am

All ages

Celebrate Purim in costume at Beth Am Temple with a Megillah reading, Purim Shpiel – “Barbie” by Cantor Marnie Camhi, and fun for the kids! Come in costume! Make some noise with groggers! Snack on Purim treats!

Purim with a flavor of ISRAEL

Chabad of the Nyacks, 11 N Mill St., Suite 120, Nyack

Sunday, March 24, 4:30 pm

All ages

$25; $15 child; $65 Family Maximum

Celebrate an Israel inspired Purim with dinner, music, activities for children, Megillah reading, L’Chaim, and community & friends.