Printable Teething Timeline and Tooth-Brushing Chart for Kids

Baby’s first tooth! It’s a milestone that many parents love when it happens and share immediately with all. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a child’s first tooth usually appears between 6 and 12 months. You can also expect the first tooth to be at the front lower level. As for all the other glorious teeth, we have a fun timeline that will help you with what teeth to expect and when, as well as a helpful tooth-brushing chart to get the little ones in the habit of something pretty vital to self-care, brushing their teeth!

To help you keep track, click on these printable charts below. Kids will especially love the tooth-brushing chart where they can put a star by their brushing accomplishments!

Teething Timeline

Tooth-Brushing Chart

Illustrations by Elvia Caballero

