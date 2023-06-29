Pop in the City is Back This Summer!

Pop in the City is making a popping return to Manhattan this summer! Back by popular demand, the bounciest pop-up of the summer will hit the streets in the heart of the city starting on June 30.

For two months, one block of the city will be transformed into an immersive inflatable experience you and your family will never forget.

You will enter an inflatable paradise where you will bounce through a series of interconnected domes, full of varied, fun, colorful interactive elements, which will let you experience the vibrant culture of New York City.

The slide at the entrance of the installation will drop you and your family into a lake of 500,000 translucent balls! But this is just the beginning of the 120 feet of immersive awesomeness that lies ahead.

In the “glitterball dome,” inspired by NYC’s iconic Studio 54, there are hundreds of shiny disco balls, light displays, DJs and live artists, ready to provide that summer city feeling.

The “Winter in the City” section, on the other hand, will give you that winter in the Big Apple vibe, complete with snowmen and real live snow!

The oversized, striking inflatable art adorning the interior walls of the space are there to pay homage to NYC. Big apples, big buildings, and big pizzas are just some of the iconic sculptures in this installation that embody the one and only New York City.

The incredible Pop in the City experience will take place from June 30 through Sept 3 at Greeley Square Park (between 32nd and 33rd Streets, Broadway and 6th Ave.)

Don’t miss out on this exciting, interactive experience: The greatest POP extravaganza in the greatest city in the world! Starting at just $20, get your tickets now at tickets.

