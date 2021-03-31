7 Exciting Spring Pop Ups to Visit in New York City

With springtime starting its full bloom, spring pop ups are starting to open up around the city for your entire family to enjoy. These incredible exhibits are all extraordinary adventures that will keep your family entertained from start to finish. They make for great outings in the city no one will ever forget. Make sure to check out these amazing experiences before these spring pop ups close and you miss your chance to see something that may never come back to New York again.

475 Broadway NY, NY 10013

Open Thursday to Sunday; Times Vary

Although the Sloomoo Institute has been around for a long time, it’s still considered is a pop up exhibit and one that your kids will love. Its focus on slime in its many forms and colors will enchant your kids and get them excited about a family outing. The bright colors and malleable slime make for an interactive experience that will keep your family entertained all the way through. There is never a dull moment in this slime museum, and it’s a place you have to visit while it’s available.

251 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013

Open until April 3oth; 9:30 am-7:30 pm on select dates

The Color Factory is one of the enthralling spring pop ups coming to the city for only a short time. The magnificent colors and varying interactive experiences create an environment you can’t help but enjoy. You’ll want to take a million pictures in the stunning space, and the sensory activities will ensure your kids have a great time too. Your entire family will be engaged from start to finish in this colorful exhibit, so don’t miss out while it’s still in NYC.

2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126

Open April 10-October 31, 2021; 1 hour timed ticket entry

The New York Botanical Gardens is opening a new exhibit honoring the great artwork of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose connection with nature has created beautiful pieces. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor aspects of the gardens while connecting with the natural world around you. Your kids will be absorbed in the colorful shapes and designs from this incredible artist, and it’s one of the limited spring pop ups you won’t ever forget. You can read about the exhibit more in our article, The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York

130 East 23rd St (Corner of East 23rd St & Lexington Ave)

Open starting March 17th; sold in time slots

The phenomenal experience that took New York City by storm in 2019 is back again! This exhibit honoring the classic TV show Friends will take you back to the 1990s in a fun and interactive way. You can walk through Central Perk and move from Monica’s and Rachel’s apartment to Joey’s and Chandler’s while interacting with other key aspects of the show. The connection to the show will keep your whole party entertained, and will be an experience you can’t find anywhere else.

439 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011

Open March 1st-September 6th from 10 am – 10 pm

Embark on an audio-visual journey celebrating mathematics, nature, and architecture with Artechouse’s Geometric Properties. This installation from artist Julius Horsthuis creates an immersive experience that combines art and technology to catch the eye in a way not seen before. Using seamless projections, they’ve created an installation that your whole family will be enchanted by and never forget.

154 West 13th Street, New York, NY

Starts Saturday April 3rd 12pm- 8pm

If you’re looking for different kinds of spring pop ups, consider heading out for some delicious food that is only available for a short time. Santos Hot Chicken is opening their pop up again after the success of their last event. Everyone will be able to sign up for a time to pick up their 10 pieces of chicken (5 legs and 5 thighs) with sides of mac and cheese, potato salad, and slaw that everyone can enjoy. It’s the perfect end to any family outing, so get it while it’s still here!

718 Broadway NY, NY 10003

Open May 1st-11th; Monday-Friday 12 pm-9 pm and Saturday-Sunday: 11 am-9 pm

Take an interactive adventure through every aspect of our beautiful planet with Arcadia Earth. It’s a brilliant exhibit that takes all its inspiration from the earth, and the plants and animals that astound us in day to day life. You’ll get the chance to see our world in a new way that will help everyone in your family connect better with nature, and want to work harder to protect the beauty of the world around them.