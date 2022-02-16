Podcasts to Listen to During Black History Month

During Black History Month (and even after it’s over) listening to a podcast is one of the best ways to honor and learn about some of the past or continuing struggles African Americans have had to deal with. So whether it’s learning about Black women’s mental health or listening to a first hand experience of some of the most monumental moments in Black history, take some time to try these podcasts!

Are you looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month with you kids? Check out The Best Kids Books to Read During Black History Month!

NATAL

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google

This narrative podcast talks about what it’s like having a baby while being Black in the United States. Not only does each episode talk about facts and statistics about Black maternal health, but listeners will also be able to hear true stories from parents about their pregnancies and their postpartum journey.

The Brown Girl’s Guide to Politics

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

In 2018, A’shanti F. Gholar realized there was nowhere for women of color to turn to get advice about getting involved in politics, or receive political news that impacts them. This is the reason why she created The Brown Girl’s Guide to Politics podcast. Each episode, you will listen to politicians, candidates or influencers give advice and resources that women of color want to know.

GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp Podcast

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google, Audible and Spotify

GirlTrek, a public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States, encourages women to use walking as a way to inspire healthy living and now you can even listen to their podcast to help you get some daily exercise! This 21-day walking meditation series talks about Black stories and the lessons of ancestors to help listeners get through any uncertain times.

The Nod

Available on Spotify

Listen to stories of Black life that you probably haven’t heard before with The Nod! Hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings discuss stories about Black life that are both educational and fun to listen to. From a discussion about T Pain’s auto tuned music to an interview with the basketball player who started the conversation about paying NCAA players, there is an episode that will appeal to everyone!

Code Switch

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

Hosted by journalists of color, Code Switch talks about how race has impacted and affected every part of society. While tackling this subject with empathy and humor, this podcast makes everyone part of the conversation and discusses diverse topics such as how to talk to your kids about race and the double edged sword about being a Black first.

Dear Culture

Available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify

Hosted by theGrio’s Shana Pinnock and Gerren Keith Gaynor, Dear Culture talks about current issues that are affecting millennial Black America. From topics like uplifting the black community to getting used to the new normal after the Covid-19 pandemic, this podcast discusses every topic that you can think of and more.

Therapy for Black Girls

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

This mental health podcast is hosted by licensed psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford and talks about mental health topics that are relevant to Black women. What makes this podcast both informative and fun to listen to is that Bradford incorporates pop culture to discuss psychological concepts.

Historically Black

Available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify

As part of The Washington Post’s coverage of the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture, Historically Black had people submit objects that make up their own lived experiences of black history and now bring these objects to life. Through music, interviews and archival sounds, the podcasts develop a story about the background of this object and why it is an important part of history.

Witness Black History

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Not only is Witness Black History a popular educational podcast, but it is also one a shorter podcast, making it perfect for those who are constantly on the go. Listeners get to learn first hand about certain famous moments in Black history from people who were actually there to witness it.

Intersectionality Matters!

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud

Take learning about Black history to a whole new level! This podcast, hosted by Kimberlé Crenshaw, explores intersectionality through some of the most pressing issues and movements that are happening today. Listeners will have the chance to listen to discussions with leaders in subjects about social movements and politics.