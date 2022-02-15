The Best Kids Books to Read During Black History Month

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, it is important that kids start to learn more about black history and culture, and the best way to do that is through reading! Whether you are looking for early reader options or books for young adults, we have a list of some stories that are both a great read and educational.

This New York Times Bestselling book teaches girls how to be self-confident while also celebrating the unique bond between a father and daughter. Zuri’s hair has a mind of its own but she loves her natural hair. When Zari’s Daddy steps in to style her hair for a special occasion, he learns how to make Zari and her hair happy. Ages 3-5.

Ruth is so excited to take a trip with the family in their new car, since back in the 1950’s many African Americans couldn’t afford one. During her adventure however, she realized that African Americans weren’t welcome in some towns. Although this story is fiction, this novel shows the struggles many African Americans faced during this time and how they were able to overcome it with the help of some friendly people. Ages 7-11

The ABC’s of Black History goes letter by letter celebrating some of the monumental moments and people within black history and culture. To teach your kids more about the information listed within the book, there is back matter included that goes into more detail regarding certain historic events,places, and people who were mentioned. Ages 5 and up

This true story is about the famous Ruby Bridges and how in 1960, faced mobs of angry parents as she became the first African American student to attend an all white school in New Orleans. This story shows Ruby’s courage and faith first hand and continues to resonate with kids, and their parents, after all these years. Ages 4-8

Lynda Blackmon Lowery became the youngest marcher in the 1965 Voting Rights March and continued to show that even young people can make a difference. This memoir brings you through Lowery’s life as she fought alongside Martin Luther King Dr. in the fight towards civil rights. Ages 12-17.

If your kids are into poetry this is the book for them. Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice is made up of a collection of poems written by women of color that try to inspire kids to become the next generation of activists. These poems cover topics related to social justice, activism and discrimation and showing middle schoolers that they have a voice and should speak up. Ages 8-12

Justyce McAllister is an all around great kid- has good grades, always there to help out his friends- but that doesn’t matter to the police officer who put him in handcuffs. This captivating and real story shows how Justyce turns to the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for answers and how he gets caught in the middle of constant violence within social justice. Ages 13 and up

This New York Times Bestseller was written by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and gives the message that true beauty comes from within. Sulwe has darker skin than anyone she really knows and all she wants is to be beautiful and bright like her mother and sister. It isn’t until she takes a magical journey into the night where everything changes. Ages 4-8

Starr Carter is constantly going back and forth between two worlds: the poor neighborhood that she lives in and the suburban prep school that she attends. Her world gets even more complicated when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her unarmed childhood best friend by a police officer. Now it is all up to Starr to set the record straight about what exactly happened. Ages 14-17