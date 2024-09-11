Packing Essentials for Your Indoor Water Park Adventure

Fall has made its way to New York, but we’re still looking for ways to keep the good times going. Indoor water parks are a must during this season, and we’re already mentally prepping our family getaway; part of that prep is ensuring we’ve packed all the essentials. When you’re packing for a family, big or small, it’s easy to forget things, so today, we’re sharing our tips on how to pack for an indoor water park visit so that you won’t miss any of the important things on your list.

At the top of the list are bathing suits , an obvious must for any water park visit. We strongly recommend packing backup options for your little ones if possible. It’s always good to have a spare, especially when water fun is involved.

Towels : Some indoor water parks offer towels, but if not, you’ll want to bring your own.

Toiletries are important when heading to water parks , such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and deodorant for after-swimming showers.

Water shoes and sandals are a must for indoor water parks. With potentially slippery spots to navigate, it’s important that every family member has their pair for safety and comfort.

Swim Diapers are necessary for parents with young kids who may not be fully potty trained.

Sunscreen! While you and your family are traveling to an indoor water park, having sunscreen on at all times is essential. Many indoor water parks have windows that let the sun in regardless, so you’ll still need protection against those UV Rays.

Pool Toys and Goggles will definitely come in handy on this trip if you have young children traveling with you. A few pool toys will keep your kids occupied and having fun the entire time.

Cover-ups for the family are essential for walking through the park. You’ll absolutely want them for bathroom and food breaks.

A waterproof pouch for storing your phone and wallet. Since you’ll be by the water for the entire time, you’ll want to make sure all of your important things are safe from any potential spills.

When traveling to pools or beaches, you should always bring a wet clothes bag to store bathing suits and anything else that may have gotten wet throughout the day for the ride back home.

After all the water play, you’ll want to make sure everyone in the family has a change of clothes . We highly suggest bringing backup options for dry clothes as well.

Make sure you stay hydrated by packing water bottles for everyone to use throughout the day.