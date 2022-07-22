NYC Summer Streets are Back (and we have all the details)

NYC Summer Streets are Coming Back: We Have all the Details

For the first time in three years Summer Streets are back. This is when New Yorkers (and visitors) can walk designated streets in NYC and enjoy our city with room to stroll the baby, walk the dog, kids can scoot on their scooters (don’t forget the helmets!) and enjoy the car-free streets for a few hours.

This year’s Summer Street event will take place over three consecutive Saturdays in August, the 6th, 13th, and the 20th, from 7 am to 1 pm on each of these dates. This event spans from the Brooklyn Bridge and was expanded yesterday by Mayor Adams to East 109th Street. Mayor Adams shared, “Our streets belong to all New Yorkers, and I’m so excited to be restoring the Summer Streets program to three full Saturdays and bringing it to East Harlem for the first time.”

What are New York City Summer Streets

Summer streets invite all to play, run, walk, and bike along connecting streets. The activities are designed to promote fitness, recreation, arts, culture, and fun. There are also free public art installations, learn to performances and more at rest stops along the route.

Family Fun

Over the past years, Summer Streets has hosted fitness instruction, acrobatic shows, stilt walkers, ziplining, musical acts, and served fresh vegetables and refreshing drinks. There have also been play stations for children, including bubble blowing, small bike ramps, water slides, and much more.

This year’s line-up will include over 120 events of drummers, dancing, learn to bike, listen to choirs, and other performing musicians. There will also be a basketball booth as a part of the event’s promotion of fitness. You can run, jog, bike, or even skate down the streets as you explore these fantastic venues.

For more information, routes and activities, check out here!