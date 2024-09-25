New York is a fantastic place to raise our kids for many reasons, and one of the biggest is the high quality of education available. New York offers something for every child, and the state’s high standards are reflected in the fact that 21 schools have been recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Today, the U.S. Department of Education announced the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, honoring 356 institutions, with 21 located right here in New York. This esteemed recognition showcases schools that either demonstrate outstanding academic achievement or make notable progress in narrowing achievement gaps among various student groups and helping all students succeed.

The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools highlight the diversity of American education and have a lot in common, including strong leadership, a focus on teaching excellence, effective methods, support for staff, data-driven instruction, and teamwork with families and communities to help every student succeed.

How Are Blue Ribbon Schools Selected?

The U.S. Department of Education looks at student performance data, like test scores, how different groups are doing, and graduation rates, to recognize schools. Schools can be honored in one or both of these categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are top performers in their state based on state tests or nationally recognized assessments.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools are great at closing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

“The National Blue Ribbon School recognition celebrates schools that demonstrate a commitment to excellence and highlights the critical need to expand access to high-quality educational opportunities, which significantly improves student outcomes, ” said New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa in a statement. “By inspiring and empowering students while fostering a passion for learning, these schools serve as shining examples for all educational institutions throughout New York State.”

Every Borough in New York City Won A Blue Ribbon Distinction

In addition to New York taking home 21 blue ribbon honors, every borough in New York City was represented. In the Bronx, three schools were named: Fordham High School for the Arts, Icahn Charter School 4, and Icahn Charter School 6. Brooklyn has two schools named Blue Ribbon, A. Fantis School of Saints Constantine & Helen Cathedral and Brooklyn School of Inquiry. Staten Island’s PS 35 The Clove Valley School represented the borough while the Queens schools named were PS 130 Elementary School in Bayside and Louis Pasteur Middle School 67Q in Little Neck.

Long Island and Westchester Schools Also Won

The distinction expanded outside the city with Long Island’s Lakeville Elementary School in Great Neck and South Grove Elementary School in Syosset winning top honors.

North of the city, in Westchester, Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook and Scarsdale High School won the distinction. Further upstate in Buffalo, City Honors School at Fosdick-Masten Park was granted Blue Ribbon honors.

Here is the full list of New York State schools awarded Blue Ribbon distinction by region:

Bronx

Fordham High School for the Arts

Icahn Charter School 4

Icahn Charter School 6

Brooklyn

A. Fantis School of Saints Constantine & Helen Cathedral, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Brooklyn School of Inquiry

Buffalo

City Honors School at Fosdick-Masten Park

Long Island

Lakeville Elementary School in Great Neck

South Grove Elementary School in Syosset

Manhattan

Saint Ignatius Loyola School, Archdiocese of New York.

MS 255 Salk School of Science

New York City Lab Middle School for Collaborative Studies

PS 124 Yung Wing School

PS 150

PS 166 The Richard Rodgers School of Arts and Technology

PS 184 Shuang Wen

PS 77 Lower Lab School

Queens

PS 130 Elementary School in Bayside

Louis Pasteur Middle School 67Q in Little Neck

Staten Island

PS 35 The Clove Valley School

Westche ster