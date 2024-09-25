Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Education

21 New York Schools Named Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Department of Education

By Posted on
Blue ribbon grade school students working in a classroom
Photo by Pexels/CDC

New York is a fantastic place to raise our kids for many reasons, and one of the biggest is the high quality of education available. New York offers something for every child, and the state’s high standards are reflected in the fact that 21 schools have been recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Today, the U.S. Department of Education announced the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, honoring 356 institutions, with 21 located right here in New York. This esteemed recognition showcases schools that either demonstrate outstanding academic achievement or make notable progress in narrowing achievement gaps among various student groups and helping all students succeed.

The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools highlight the diversity of American education and have a lot in common, including strong leadership, a focus on teaching excellence, effective methods, support for staff, data-driven instruction, and teamwork with families and communities to help every student succeed.

Pssst…. Check out Meta Teen Accounts Aim to Revolutionize Online Safety

How Are Blue Ribbon Schools Selected?

The U.S. Department of Education looks at student performance data, like test scores, how different groups are doing, and graduation rates, to recognize schools. Schools can be honored in one or both of these categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are top performers in their state based on state tests or nationally recognized assessments.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools are great at closing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

“The National Blue Ribbon School recognition celebrates schools that demonstrate a commitment to excellence and highlights the critical need to expand access to high-quality educational opportunities, which significantly improves student outcomes, ” said New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa in a statement. By inspiring and empowering students while fostering a passion for learning, these schools serve as shining examples for all educational institutions throughout New York State.”

Every Borough in New York City Won A Blue Ribbon Distinction

In addition to New York taking home 21 blue ribbon honors, every borough in New York City was represented. In the Bronx, three schools were named: Fordham High School for the Arts, Icahn Charter School 4, and Icahn Charter School 6. Brooklyn has two schools named Blue Ribbon, A. Fantis School of Saints Constantine & Helen Cathedral and Brooklyn School of Inquiry. Staten Island’s PS 35 The Clove Valley School represented the borough while the Queens schools named were PS 130 Elementary School in Bayside and Louis Pasteur Middle School 67Q in Little Neck.

Long Island and Westchester Schools Also Won

The distinction expanded outside the city with Long Island’s Lakeville Elementary School in Great Neck and South Grove Elementary School in Syosset winning top honors.

North of the city, in Westchester, Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook and Scarsdale High School won the distinction. Further upstate in Buffalo, City Honors School at Fosdick-Masten Park was granted Blue Ribbon honors.

Here is the full list of New York State schools awarded Blue Ribbon distinction by region:

Bronx

  • Fordham High School for the Arts
  • Icahn Charter School 4
  • Icahn Charter School 6

Brooklyn

  • A. Fantis School of Saints Constantine & Helen Cathedral, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
  • Brooklyn School of Inquiry

Buffalo

  • City Honors School at Fosdick-Masten Park

Long Island

  • Lakeville Elementary School in Great Neck 
  • South Grove Elementary School in Syosset

Manhattan 

  • Saint Ignatius Loyola School, Archdiocese of New York. 
  • MS 255 Salk School of Science
  • New York City Lab Middle School for Collaborative Studies
  • PS 124 Yung Wing School
  • PS 150
  • PS 166 The Richard Rodgers School of Arts and Technology
  • PS 184 Shuang Wen
  • PS 77 Lower Lab School

Queens

  • PS 130 Elementary School in Bayside
  • Louis Pasteur Middle School 67Q in Little Neck

Staten Island 

  • PS 35 The Clove Valley School

Westchester

  • Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook
  • Scarsdale High School

 

 

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Sullivan is a mom of three, writer and editor, essayist, and proud Brooklyn native. She is an award-winning writer who has won a Parenting Media Association for the past ten years in a row. Whether fulltime as a managing editor, part-time as a health editor, or freelancing for outlets such as Babble, Mom.Me, and Mommy Poppins or various other outlets, she has tailored her career around being a mom. Her specialties include parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Being raised in the best city in the world while remembering all the special outings with her mom while growing up, she loves nothing more than sharing the magic of raising kids in New York City. Danielle is also a dog lover, music fan, and always, always a dreamer.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Montessori School of New York International

&lt;p&gt;At The Montessori School of New York International, children are encouraged to explore all academic dimensions&amp;nbsp;at their own pace and interest level. This tailored approach&amp;nbsp;helps them grow in self-esteem and independence, leading them to become well-rounded, confident citizens of the world! All classes are equipped with a full complement of didactic imported Montessori materials, that encourage the absorption of concepts while playing. Music, Foreign Language, Musical Theatre, Swimming, Dance, Yoga, Science, Art, Public Speaking and Chess are part of the program as well.&amp;nbsp;This multi-faceted program inspires curiosity, and instills a lifelong love of learning!&amp;nbsp;Children who attend usually do well academically, and are prepared for admission to gifted and competitive programs. A unique Summer Camp, staffed by the school&amp;rsquo;s year-round teachers, allows children from other programs to experience a Montessori summer!&lt;/p&gt;

Bay Ridge Prep

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;An Independent K-12 College Preparatory School. With a student-centered environment and fresh approach to education, the school provides an enriching academic experience in a socially mature environment.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Lyceum Kennedy International School

&lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;blockquote&gt; &lt;p&gt;Lyceum Kennedy International School is an independent institution located in the heart of Manhattan, offering an exceptional bilingual and multicultural education. Our approach is rooted in self-expression and differentiated pedagogy, designed to empower students from early childhood through 12th grade. We provide a rigorous, bilingual education that fosters global thinking and intercultural respect, helping to shape future leaders who embody empathy, integrity, and the skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;blockquote&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Lyceum Kennedy, we nurture curiosity and creativity, celebrate the diversity of our community, and embrace differences. Together, we cultivate an inclusive environment that champions education, personal growth, and global citizenship.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;blockquote&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our students are fully immersed in their selected languages, not merely studying them as second languages. We offer bilingual instruction in English-French or English-Japanese, including subject-specific classes taught in these languages. Preschool students applying for Nursery (3 years old), Pre-K, and Kindergarten, do not need prior knowledge of French nor Japanese. The students will learn and develop their language skills in class with the guidance of our highly trained teachers.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;blockquote&gt; &lt;p&gt;In grades 11 and 12, we offer the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme. This globally recognized diploma can be pursued in English, French, or a combination of both, opening doors to top-ranked universities in the US and internationally. Students opting for the bilingual track can earn an advanced bilingual diploma, a distinction offered at only three schools in North America. To prepare for the demands of the IB program, our 10th-grade students follow a pre-IB track designed to ease their transition into this rigorous curriculum.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;blockquote&gt; &lt;p&gt;Lyceum Kennedy French American School is accredited by the French Ministry of Education and is part of the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE) network. We are also accredited by the New York State Education Department, and our early childhood programs are regulated by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Additionally, our high school is an International Baccalaureate (IB) School offering the Diploma Programme.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We would be thrilled to welcome you to our school and share further information with you. To schedule a tour or to request for more information, please contact us&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://en.lyceumkennedy.org/admissions/admissions-process-1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://en.lyceumkennedy.org/admissions/admissions-process-1&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1726932943019000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw00b1JI8tcnqrGuTHfcftei&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;for the French school and&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://jp.lyceumkennedy.org/admissions/open-house&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://jp.lyceumkennedy.org/admissions/open-house&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1726932943019000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw1gOeC-thbQjBzHnPNiZnoC&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;for the Japanese school.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;blockquote&gt; &lt;p&gt;We look forward to connecting with you!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Related Articles