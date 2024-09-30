Meet New NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos

Melissa Aviles-Ramos has been named the new NYC schools chancellor and is set to take the reigns starting January 1, 2025.

Last week, parents of children in New York City public schools learned there would be a change in leadership during a press conference when Aviles-Ramos was named the new NYC Schools Chancellor. In an unusual move, the announcement came months before she starts the job, and shortly after news broke that Schools Chancellor David Banks will be retiring at the end of 2024.

Who is Melissa Aviles-Ramos?

In the months to come, New York City parents will surely learn a lot more about the new school chancellor, but for now, here is a sneak peek.

Aviles-Ramos is a dedicated educator with a homegrown yet diverse background that spans multiple roles and responsibilities within the New York City Public Schools system. Though she’s held various roles within New York City Department of Education, her roots began in the classroom.

Her career in education began in 2007 when she started as an English teacher at Harry S. Truman High School in the Co-op City section of the Bronx. There she quickly demonstrated her passion for teaching and her commitment to student success. Over the years, she worked her way up through various leadership positions, ultimately becoming an assistant principal and then a principal.

During her tenure as principal, she achieved notable results. She boosted graduation rates by an impressive 60 percent in just two years.

In addition, Aviles-Ramos holds the position of the highest-ranking Latina and Spanish-speaking official in New York City Public Schools. She currently works as the deputy chancellor for family and community engagement and external affairs.

Aviles-Ramos is a Native New Yorker and a Mom

A native New Yorker, Aviles-Ramos knows what it’s like to be a school kid in New York City navigating the challenges that come with it. Growing up in the Soundview area of the Bronx, she had a modest upbringing and was raised by a Puerto Rican single mother.

As the first person in her family to finish high school and go to college, she faced plenty of challenges along the way. Those experiences in a resource-limited environment inspired her to fight for access and opportunities for students and families in the city. Consequently, she’s committed to making sure that every child, no matter their background, has a chance to not only succeed in school but to excel.

As a Mom, She Prioritizes School Safety

In an interview with CBS News, Aviles-Ramos outlined her main focus. “Our priority is for kids to read, do math, be safe, and have access to amazing programs and opportunities that are going to lead to success after graduation,” she explained. “I can’t imagine anyone not prioritizing those things.”

She has plans for addressing school safety and as a mom of a public school student, she relates to the concerns. As a principal, she was in charge of school safety and worked to provide a safe environment for her students and teachers. “It currently is and will remain a top priority in this administration,” says Aviles-Ramos. “As chancellor, it’s my responsibility to make sure that we are working closely with our community leaders, with our families, to really define what safety looks like.”

In addition to safety, Aviles-Ramos emphasizes the importance of supporting teachers. “When we center teacher support, kids win,” she says. “That’s what is important to me.”

The incoming schools chancellor believes that by empowering educators with the resources and training they need, schools can create a more positive and effective learning environment, ultimately benefiting all students. By focusing on teamwork, safety, and creativity, she wants to create a school culture where both students and teachers can thrive.

