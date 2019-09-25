Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music! Visits NYC at Hulu Theater

Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music ! Comes to NYC

Kids of all ages and their families are invited to a new musical spectacular at Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music! This is sure to be an unforgettable celebration that will feature live appearances, special on-screen guests, and audience participation to engage the whole family. The Madison Square Garden Company, VStar Entertainment Group, and Nickelodeon announced that Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music will visit NYC at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, 2020, for six performances.

Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music follows Dora and her PAW Patrol co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a music-filled Nick Jr. celebration. This new show features fan-favorite characters from multiple Nick Jr. hit animated series, including Bubble Guppies’ Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and even Blue from the new Blue’s Clues & You! Prepare to be transported to your favorite Nick Jr. destinations, including Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls.

With innovative costuming and a Broadway-style set, Nick Jr. Live! is a perfect way to introduce theater to young children. The show is split into two acts with an intermission and will include original music as well as familiar tunes from Nick Jr. shows.

A limited number of Nick Jr. Live! VIP Experiences are available. VIP packages feature premium show seating, a souvenir item, after-show Meet & Greet with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol, exclusive Blaze and the Monster Machines photo opportunity, and more!

Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music will be at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on the following dates and times:

Saturday, March 28, 2020, with shows at 10:30 am, 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm

Sunday, March 29, 2020, with shows at 10:30 am, 2:00 pm and 5:30 pm

Tickets will be available and can be purchased online at msg.com, Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0008 or the Ticketmaster Box Office at Madison Square Garden. Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00 am. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit NickJrLive.com. Follow Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @nickjrlive, and the hashtag #nickjrlive.

