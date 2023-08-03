12 Kid-Friendly Wineries Near NYC

With Long Island’s wine country on the East End and the array of other wineries nearby, there’s no shortage of wineries to check out near New York City. One of the perks of living on Long Island is that we have our very own wine country located out on the East End.

Even better: While adults can sip and sample a variety of delicious wines, kids are also welcome to come along to play outside, listen to live music and enjoy some snacks. And in most cases, dogs can come, too! Here some wineries near NYC for families to check out this summer.

Long Island

Harbes boasts an 8-acre barnyard adventure zone with a giant playground and obstacle course, as well as a petting zoo, musical hayride tour, and a host of other activities.

During the summer, families can enjoy kid-friendly concerts, while in the fall, there’s apple-picking, a pumpkin patch, and a corn maze. Keep in mind that you are required to order food when purchasing wine.

The Rivero Gonzalez Family, which hails from Mexico, bought Martha Clara Vineyards in 2018, and opened its doors as RGNY in 2019.

Like its previous owner, the vineyard is family-friendly, with children and leashed dogs allowed on the premises. No outside food is permitted.

Guests can bring their own food and eat outside at the picnic tables, although if it is especially crowded there is a time limit of 90 minutes. Children are not allowed inside the tasting room.

There is live music most weekends, and the Gazebo Bar and Beer Garden are both open on the weekends.

Parents are welcome to bring their kids as long as they are closely supervised, while dogs can stay outside on a leash. No outside coolers, food, or beverages are permitted, and reservations are required for groups of 8 or more.

This 500-acre family-friendly vineyard—the largest on Long Island—allows guests to bring their own blankets and beach chairs, where they can enjoy a picnic and the live music on the weekends. Of course, no outside alcohol is allowed on the premises.

Family-owned and operated, Pugliese Vineyards is known as “The Winery in the Hollow.” The vineyard features outdoor seating near a lake with a fountain, as well as a spacious tasting room. Families are able to bring in snacks, although the vineyard does sell food.

While children are welcome on weekdays, Jamesport is strictly 21 and over on Saturdays and Sundays. During the week, kids can play outside and are not permitted in the tasting room.

No outside food is allowed, but the on-site restaurant, Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen, is open Thursday-Sunday, while cheeses and charcuterie are served Monday-Wednesday. Only certified service dogs are allowed on the premises.

New York State

114 Little York Road, Warwick, NY

845-258-4858

Spend your day at Warwick Valley Winery and you won’t be bored for a second. Their tasting room boasts farm-to-glass ciders, exclusive wines, liqueurs, gin, bourbon and more.

You can also sign up for a guided wine tasting which includes 5 wine samples and a souvenir wine glass. But at Warwick Valley Winery, drinking is just the beginning, because there’s fun for the whole family.

Everyone is welcome at their café. For an awesome view of their farm you can dine on their patio amongst their rose gardens, and for a more cozy feel you can enjoy their outstanding food from the dining room.

And of course, you won’t want to miss out on an apple picking adventure at Warwick Valley, where they grow over 65 different types of apples! They also host live music events with talented musicians and performers on a regular basis.

845-236-4265

Benmarl Winery overlooks the Hudson River Valley and is the oldest vineyard in America. Make an unforgettable family trip out of their historic 37 acres of natural beauty. Enjoy the picturesque scenery and their high quality wine around one of their outdoor tables.

Their kitchen bakes delicious brick oven pizza the entire family can enjoy. Benmarl Winery also hosts sangria festivals during the summer months where you can taste 6 of their homemade fresh fruit sangria’s.

There is also lots of food available and children under 15 can attend for free. Visit their reservations page to find out more.

714 Albany Post Road, New Paltz, NY

845-255-9463

If you are looking for something a bit more modern, you can visit Robibero Family Vineyards, which is one of the newest vineyards in New York. Enjoy their hands-on approach as you visit their tasting room, wine cellar, and vineyards.

Their premium artisan wines are all hand crafted and unique. They offer live music on weekends and you won’t want to miss out on their incredible grape stomping festivals, where there’s wine tasting, wood-fired pizza, lawn games, bonfires and more.

Kids under 12 get to stomp for free and their festivals are pet friendly.

New Jersey

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ

609-924-2310

Terhune Orchards is one of the few family farms in New Jersey to also have a winery and tasting room. They offer a selection of award winning red, white, and fruit wines which are crafted from their own vineyards and orchards.

This makes the perfect family trip because kids will love exploring their farm trail, getting to know the furry farm animals, and riding their mini toy tractors.

They also have a pick your own program, where the entire family can pick berries, flowers, apples, and pumpkins. Terhune Orchards hosts wine tasting events with live music and incredible farm festivals.

85 Archertown Road, New Egypt, NJ

609-752-0200

Located in central New Jersey, Laurita Winery consists of 40 acres of vineyards and 200 acres of woodlands, meadows, and pasture. Their sprawling grounds offer a lot more than their exclusive wines.

People are drawn to Laurita Winery for their wine tastings, vineyard and winery tours, diverse musical and cultural entertainment, and for their gourmet food.

They also have an Inn with an onsite spa, so you can stay over and make a real family getaway out of this experience. They even offer horse riding lessons to Inn visitors!