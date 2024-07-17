11 Mini Golf Spots on Long Island

Get your family together and hit the greens! Mini golf is a great way to foster some healthy competition among your family and an even better way to get moving and spend time together.

Whether you’re looking for a straightforward course, a course with a fun theme or even an indoor course, there’s a perfect mini golf spot for you and your family on Long Island.

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY 11709

Your mini golf adventure at Bayville Adventure Park is based on the actual adventures of Captain Bartholomew Bay, who was a fearsome pirate in the 18th century. As you golf your way through the course, be on the hunt for the Captain’s treasure. The journey through the course takes you through the story, with each hole containing a different pirate scene.

1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554

Nassau’s largest county park features two mini-golf courses: Mountainside and Overlook. While these courses don’t have some of the theming that other courses on this list offer, they do have beautiful landscaping, including a waterfall.

570 Rockaway Tpke, Lawrence, NY 11559

You can have a full day of fun at this spot in Lawrence. After golfing your way through the 18-hole course, shoot a round of paintball in the target shooting gallery, play games in the arcade, or get in a few swings at the batting cage.

1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793

On this old-fashioned, classic mini golf course, you’ll golf through 18 holes all named after state parks. You’ll also enjoy beautiful views of the ocean and the boardwalk while you golf. Other attractions nearby include playgrounds, shuffleboard, adventure park and more.

410 Commack Rd, Deer Park, NY 11729

No need to brave the Sun at this indoor, themed mini golf course. As you make your way through the glow in the dark course, you’ll battle fluorescent monsters, aliens, clowns and other creatures. You’ll be fully immersed in the experience, thanks to music of yesterday and today and audio visual effects.

659 Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

Located on the waterfront of a 300-acre pond, the course at Puff & Putt Family Fun Center features fiberglass creatures that you’ll encounter during your play-through. If you’re looking for another addition to your night out, you can also rent kayaks, sailboats and paddleboats to explore the water.

30 Hanson Pl, Sayville, NY 11782

You can golf through a double-sided waterfall on this 18-hole mini golf course. The course also features other water features, including an aquatic viewing area overlooking ponds filled with fish (perfect for young kids).

377 Denton Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Choose between the Romeo and Juliet courses at this family-friendly mini golf course in New Hyde Park. Golf enthusiasts can head inside and hit a few rounds on the site’s PGA simulator, which replicates PGA games. There’s something for everyone in the family at this golf center.

NY-25, Greenport, NY 11944

While this golf course doesn’t feature elaborate waterfalls or landscaping features, each hole does have an adorable, tiny building to putt through. Be sure to visit the snack bar with your family when you’re done.

3 Ram Island Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964

You’re sure to have a whale of a time here! Golf through this moderately challenging course, complete with water features, wooden bridges, fiberglass sea creatures and a water spouting whale. Plus, there’s a Hershey’s ice cream parlor and a small arcade onsite.

1878 Middle Country Rd, Centereach, NY 11720

This tropical-themed fun center was voted as having the best mini golf on Long Island 13 times in the last 15 years. The challenging course spreads along waterfalls, caves, canyons and their signature 10-foot Tiki fountain. When you’re done golfing, play in their 45-game arcade, take a spin on the go-kart track or grab a snack at the snack bar.