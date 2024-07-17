New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Things To Do

11 Mini Golf Spots on Long Island

By Posted on
11 Mini Golf Spots on Long Island
Getty Images

11 Mini Golf Spots on Long Island

Get your family together and hit the greens! Mini golf is a great way to foster some healthy competition among your family and an even better way to get moving and spend time together. 

Whether you’re looking for a straightforward course, a course with a fun theme or even an indoor course, there’s a perfect mini golf spot for you and your family on Long Island. 

Psst… Celebrate New York Liberty’s First-Ever Summerpalooza!

Bayville Adventure Park

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY 11709

Your mini golf adventure at Bayville Adventure Park is based on the actual adventures of Captain Bartholomew Bay, who was a fearsome pirate in the 18th century. As you golf your way through the course, be on the hunt for the Captain’s treasure. The journey through the course takes you through the story, with each hole containing a different pirate scene. 

Eisenhower Park

1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554

Nassau’s largest county park features two mini-golf courses: Mountainside and Overlook. While these courses don’t have some of the theming that other courses on this list offer, they do have beautiful landscaping, including a waterfall. 

Five Towns Mini Golf & Batting Range

570 Rockaway Tpke, Lawrence, NY 11559

You can have a full day of fun at this spot in Lawrence. After golfing your way through the 18-hole course, shoot a round of paintball in the target shooting gallery, play games in the arcade, or get in a few swings at the batting cage. 

Jones Beach State Park

1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793

On this old-fashioned, classic mini golf course, you’ll golf through 18 holes all named after state parks. You’ll also enjoy beautiful views of the ocean and the boardwalk while you golf. Other attractions nearby include playgrounds, shuffleboard, adventure park and more. 

Monster Mini Golf

410 Commack Rd, Deer Park, NY 11729

No need to brave the Sun at this indoor, themed mini golf course. As you make your way through the glow in the dark course, you’ll battle fluorescent monsters, aliens, clowns and other creatures. You’ll be fully immersed in the experience, thanks to music of yesterday and today and audio visual effects. 

Puff & Putt Family Fun Center

659 Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

Located on the waterfront of a 300-acre pond, the course at Puff & Putt Family Fun Center features fiberglass creatures that you’ll encounter during your play-through. If you’re looking for another addition to your night out, you can also rent kayaks, sailboats and paddleboats to explore the water. 

Sayville Falls Mini Golf

30 Hanson Pl, Sayville, NY 11782

You can golf through a double-sided waterfall on this 18-hole mini golf course. The course also features other water features, including an aquatic viewing area overlooking ponds filled with fish (perfect for young kids). 

Spring Rock Golf Center

377 Denton Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Choose between the Romeo and Juliet courses at this family-friendly mini golf course in New Hyde Park. Golf enthusiasts can head inside and hit a few rounds on the site’s PGA simulator, which replicates PGA games. There’s something for everyone in the family at this golf center. 

Tick Tock Miniature Golf

NY-25, Greenport, NY 11944

While this golf course doesn’t feature elaborate waterfalls or landscaping features, each hole does have an adorable, tiny building to putt through. Be sure to visit the snack bar with your family when you’re done. 

The Whale’s Tale

3 Ram Island Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964

You’re sure to have a whale of a time here! Golf through this moderately challenging course, complete with water features, wooden bridges, fiberglass sea creatures and a water spouting whale. Plus, there’s a Hershey’s ice cream parlor and a small arcade onsite. 

Tiki Action Park

1878 Middle Country Rd, Centereach, NY 11720

This tropical-themed fun center was voted as having the best mini golf on Long Island 13 times in the last 15 years. The challenging course spreads along waterfalls, caves, canyons and their signature 10-foot Tiki fountain. When you’re done golfing, play in their 45-game arcade, take a spin on the go-kart track or grab a snack at the snack bar. 

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Child's Play NY Virtual Classes

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-f0d8558c-7fff-41d5-daea-321d9ce61efc&quot; style=&quot;white-space: normal; font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Child&#039;s Play NY is a Brooklyn-based company founded in 2009, committed to offering a diverse array of theater arts classes for children. They believe studying the art of acting encourages kids to be even more creative, collaborative and compassionate human beings. Since its inception, Child&#039;s Play NY has touched the lives of hundreds of students, worked inside dozens of schools and is consistently ranked as among the top theater arts programs. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;It is the 2019 winner of Brooklyn Family&#039;s Choice award for Best Performing Arts Class.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Fall/Winter 2020-21 Virtual Class Guide&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Make a Movie Class&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Experience creative fulfillment and movie magic with Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY! Kids get to make and star in their own film, with professional actors, directors and designers. From development to design to editing choices too, kids can take ownership over the creative process. Their friends and family get to celebrate their accomplishments at a final watch party premiere! Deep project-based learning and peer-connection is at the heart of this 9-week experience which can be done remotely or in-person.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Fall and Winter Virtual Classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Hogwarts School (grades 1-3)&lt;/strong&gt;: Come get sorted into your favorite house, jump on your Firebolt and let&amp;rsquo;s make some magic! Class culminates in a movie montage featuring our original scripted work from the session.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: underline; text-decoration-skip: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Create Your Own Class&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Make your own custom group to support social-emotional growth and play. Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY provides a dynamic teacher and their lauded curriculum that puts peer-interaction at the front and center. Custom classes are a special way to nurture what your child loves most and share that excitement with their friends, in-person or online.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Playwriting (Grades 4-6)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Students will use their creativity, compassion and confidence to build a story they can carry with them for the rest of their lives. Individually, each student will craft a play, and together they will workshop their scenes, exercising their acting, directing, and most importantly, imagination skills. Over the course of the sessions, students will learn the basics of playwriting and be able to present any and all parts of their theatrical story. All classes will include individual assignments and collaborative opportunities. Each day will be structured so that all participants have the chance to learn and study other writers&amp;rsquo; work, write for 10-15 minutes and share their words with each other. By the end of the semester they will have used their bodies, intellect and imagination to come up with an original play. By being confident, vulnerable and creative with each other and actively supporting and encouraging each other&amp;rsquo;s work, students will emerge with meaningful connections to each other and a strong sense of their writing and collaborative abilities.&lt;br /&gt;Class culminates in a montage and packet of students&amp;rsquo; original work.&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Musical Theater Lab (Grades 4-6)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Learn how to be a triple threat in this dynamic class for budding performers with Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY. Students focus on songs, dances and characters from Broadway&amp;rsquo;s most celebrated and kid-friendly shows. They work alongside professional performers with years of experience bringing their passion to children. Class culminates in a movie showcase of scenes and songs.&lt;br /&gt;Join for the full session, or enroll as a drop-in!&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Shakespeare Scene Study (Grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Young people become confident with Shakespeare&amp;rsquo;s world, language and characters as they learn how to interpret a role with technique and courage. Classically trained professional actors assist the players in their physical, vocal and emotional transformations. All Shakespeare teaching artists are classically trained professional actors and have performed Shakespeare both on and off Broadway and in regional theaters across the country.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Students jump into the worlds of Shakespeare in this robust mash-up of improvisation and classic text scene study class. After learning the plot and characters from several plays, they rehearse and memorize scenes from the original text. New material, devised by the cast, adds a contemporary through-line to their show and highlights the universality of Shakespeare&amp;rsquo;s themes.&lt;br /&gt;Class culminates in a movie showcasing their work.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The Big Twist: A New Musical (Grade 1-4)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;In this acting class, students get to perform a brand new musical based on The Wizard of Oz.&lt;br /&gt;The Wicked Witch of the South wants to return Oz to a time when WITCHES reigned supreme, and all was evil. Summoning a dark magic Tornado, the Wicked Witch of the South sends Oz hurtling into an alternate Oz. With the Yellow Brick road destroyed, the Wizard left powerless, and the citizens of Oz scattered to the Wind, our heroes are forced into unlikely partnerships to stop the Witch and restore the world to order. The Wizard of Oz meets The Tempest. &amp;nbsp;Class culminates in a premiere of a movie starring the students, filmed over the last few days of the session.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-57c50323-7fff-79ce-175a-5e25408c0e29&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-84ebe141-7fff-03c2-24cf-fead86e88df2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Athletic Association of Yorkville Youths

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Serving the families and children of NYC for over 50 years with high-quality recreational activities that foster life-lessons which empower young people to succeed beyond sports. Our programs encourage positive attitudes and growth through teamwork and sportsmanship, attendance, fair play, respect, hard work, integrity and fun. Your child can participate in clinics and leagues in such sports as baseball, basketball, flag-football, lacrosse, soccer, hockey, wrestling, track, and tennis. We also offer weekly dodgeball tournaments, drama and musical theater workshops, and after school programs.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

CK Kids

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;CK Kids offers various classes and programs, including Afterschool Program, Lil Chefs, Boys Hip-Hop, Ninja Starz, Lil Artists, CK Kids Athletic Programs, Acrobatics, Dance and Drama, and Karate.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


Annual Guide 2024-2025

Related Articles