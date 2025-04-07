Long Island Spring Bucket List for Kids and Families
Now that the days are getting longer and the weather is getting warmer, it’s time to stop hibernating and start exploring all that Long Island has to offer. Check out our Bucket List to get your family started with some springtime fun!
1) Jones Beach is known for its outdoor amphitheater, views of the iconic Bethpage Air Show that takes place every Memorial Day weekend, and, of course, their beach. But Jones Beach is also home to the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center, where families can take part in nature programs, including seal spotting, beach cleanups, and stargazing.
Psst… Check Out Stargazing: Beginner Tips and Places to Stargaze in New York
2) Stunning architecture and breathtaking views are only some of the reasons to visit the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum & Reichert Planetarium. Nature and holiday-related workshops for children and adults alike are available, as well as award-winning shows displayed under the 60-foot dome of their planetarium.
3) Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, so if you haven’t played yet, now you can play on the new courts at Andrew J. Parise Park.
4) Run away to the Smith Haven Mall and catch a performance of the 2025 FL!P Circus! From April 4-15, this completely new production features bike acrobatics, jaw-dropping contortionists, aerial artistry, and so much more!
5) From playful sea lion shows to feeding stingrays, the Long Island Aquarium allows you to get up close to your favorite marine animals on over 3 acres of land along the scenic Peconic River. Explore over 40 exhibits that include insects from all over the world, reptiles, and butterflies. Visit within 7 days of your birthday, and admission is free!
6) Since 1962, Adventureland Amusement Park has been a staple for family fun on Long Island, offering a variety of games and attractions for all ages. Keep an eye out for the opening of their new thrilling ride, Wave Twister, a first of its kind in the United States, taking passengers 60 feet in the air!7) Family owned and run, Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park is celebrating 55 years since opening as Long Island’s first zoo. Home to many exotic and local animals, guests will learn more about the inhabitants that call the zoo home and have the opportunity to feed and interact with many of them, including deer, goats, and even capybaras! The zoo also offers special events with exclusive experiences throughout the season.
8) The picturesque Bailey Arboretum offers families the opportunity to commune with nature while strolling seven acres of lush greenery surrounded by mighty trees and glorious florals. Go on a nature walk, have a picnic, take photos, and participate in special events.
9) Take your sports fans out to an old ball game and catch the Long Island Ducks. The Island’s baseball team offers affordable fun, exciting games, and favorite ballpark snacks. Check their schedule for special promotions, including giveaways, fireworks shows, and the opportunity for kids to run the bases!
10) Go back in time when you visit the Center for Science Teaching and Learning for their realistic dinosaur museum, complete with animatronic dinos. Learn about the mighty tyrannosaurus rex, the flying Pteranodon, the horned Protoceratops, and more! Plus, don’t miss out on meeting current-day animals like bunnies, snakes, lizards, birds, and even axolotls!
11) Jump over to Broadway Commons when The Big Bounce America takes over from May 10 to June 1. Bounce your way through the largest touring inflatable event in the world, featuring attractions for all ages. You’ll dunk, dive, and fly your way on this bounce-tastic adventure!
12) Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium invites families to explore the largest living collection of New York State freshwater reptiles, fishes, and amphibians. Learn about the freshwater ecosystems while touring their two aquarium buildings and eight outdoor ponds. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to feed the trout! 13) Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Old Westbury Gardens is the former home of John S. Phipps and his family and has been preserved as a museum for guests to visit. The mansion sits on 200 acres of gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes. Families can tour the home, take in the resplendent gardens, and participate in public events. If you visit during the first two weeks of May, you can catch the blooming of The Lilac Walk, which features more than 250 lilacs of 30 varieties.
14) Famous for offering visitors the opportunity to feed a giraffe, White Post Farms has been welcoming families since opening as an animal farm in 1989. Home to a diverse range of animals, including zebras, antelope, lemurs and rabbits, guests will learn about these special creatures and can even feed some of them! Other animal encounter opportunities include pony rides and a beautiful aviary where you’ll be surrounded by colorful birds!
15) Take a swing at Eisenhower Park’s Mini Golf Course! The 18-hole course features two courses (one “Orange” and one “Blue”) terraced landscaping with a waterfall, small ponds, and challenging shots.
16) Go on an adventure as you zip, climb, jump, and maneuver thrilling aerial courses at WildPlay Jones Beach!
17) Immerse yourself in nature at Sweetbriar Nature, home to hundreds of species of plants and animals. You can go on a nature walk, visit the reptile room, and play in the discovery area, which includes a hobbit house, see-saw, and slide.
18) Harbes Barnyard Adventure spans 8 acres of fun and includes farm animal interactions, a chick observatory, a Gnome Hedge Maze, Jumbo Jumpers Bounce Pillows, sports zone, playgrounds, and so much more, along with pig races and musical hayride tours on weekends and holidays.
19) Bumper boats, a treetop adventure, a treasure hunt, a mystery funhouse, and an award-winning arcade are just some of the fun that you’ll find at Bayville Adventure Park!
20) Make a reservation for your family at The Little Red Barn for a private session that includes the opportunity to sit and play with baby animals, brush, decorate and ride a small pony, and take the cutest photos of your little ones!
21) The Adventure Park at Long Island consists of 14 treetop trails and 49 zip lines that will take you to new heights! Make it a nighttime adventure when you participate in the Glow in the Park events featuring LED lights throughout the courses, glowing trees and music!