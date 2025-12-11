MoMA PS1 Offers Free Admission for Next Three Years

MoMA PS1 is celebrating their 50th anniversary in a very special way, offering all visitors free admission for the next three years, beginning January 1. During this time, it will be considered the largest free museum in New York City. Free admission expands the museum’s recent efforts to bolster accessibility, including language access initiatives in English, Spanish, and Chinese.

Located in Long Island City, Queens, at the site of a nineteenth-century public school building, MoMA PS1 opened in 1976 and has since become a cultural landmark and a place where artists can express their creativity. The museum has long played a major role in New York City’s alternative art space movement.

MoMA PS1 supports artists whose work explores the social, cultural, and political issues shaping our world today. For 50 years, it has given audiences the tools to ask questions, learn, and engage in public conversations, providing a view into many different artistic perspectives.

To mark its 2000 affiliation with the Museum of Modern Art, PS1 launched one of its most ambitious projects, Greater New York, a recurring exhibition held every five years. As the only ongoing survey of artists living and working in the New York City area, each edition is curated by a team of MoMA and PS1 staff, along with guest curators. So far, the exhibition has showcased more than 500 local, emerging, established, and often under-recognized artists on an international platform. The next installment of Greater New York opens on April 16, 2026.

Free admission to the museum is made possible by the generosity of creative entrepreneur Sonya Yu. “I have always believed that building authentic creative communities is a powerful force for social change,” she said. “That’s why supporting MoMA PS1 is so important to me. Under Connie Butler’s leadership, PS1’s commitment to authentic community building and expanding access is a shining example of how institutions can build bridges and foster genuine inclusion. A proud Chinese immigrant and a mother, I’ve seen firsthand how access to art can directly shape imagination and change perspectives. I hope this contribution helps to inspire new generations to see themselves in art and experience its incredible power at PS1.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. expressed his enthusiasm for the museum‘s announcement, saying “Ensuring the unmatched programming offered by MoMA PS1 is accessible for residents and tourists alike is an incredible way to immerse families into the unmatched culture offered in Queens. It’s no surprise that New York City’s largest free museum is here in Queens, where we continue to break down barriers to the arts.”

MoMA PS1 is located at 22-25 Jackson Avenue at 46th Ave in Long Island City, Queens, across the Queensboro Bridge from Midtown Manhattan. It is open from 12 to 6 pm Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays. They are closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. While admission is free, tickets can be reserved online at mo.ma/ps1tickets. For information on accessibility, go to momaps1.org/en/visit/accessibility.

For an even more in-depth museum experience, download the Bloomberg Connects app to read wall text, hear from artists directly and uncover the building’s history. Visit momaps1.org to learn more.

