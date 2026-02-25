Looking for things to do with kids in NYC this weekend?

It’s hard to believe that although we have mounds of snow all around, we are just a few short weeks away from spring. Some of the best winter events are making their final runs this weekend, so if you haven’t been able to make it yet this may be your last shot until next year.

Plus, New York Family is hosting a great Camp Fair this weekend: New York Family Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo – Upper East Side. You’ll learn about the many camp options for your kids, meet directors, get information, ask questions, and plan an amazing summer for your child. There will be games, raffles, arts & crafts, face paintings, and more—and it’s completely free!

Remember to check out our full lineup of fun family activities in our Calendar of Events.

This week’s best kids’ activities in NYC include:

Shows & Performances: The Snow Queen, The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, and more!

Festivals & Cultural Events: Holi Celebration, Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade, Purim Events

Winter & Outdoor Fun: Last call for Winter Village & Bumper Cars on Ice, ice skating at Rockefeller Center

Fun Things to Do and Family Events Taking Place This Weekend

A story of enduring friendship and the journey of a young girl who travels through many lands to rescue her friend Kay. Kay has been whisked away by the enchanting Snow Queen. Gerda sets o an adventure to find him and bring him back home.

Feb. 28, 2 – 3 pm

Galli Theater, 74 Warren St.

Bryant Park Bank of America Winter Village closes shop for the season this weekend. Check out its signature mix of skating, shopping, and festive cheer for the last time until next year.

Through March 1, 2026, 8 am – 10 pm

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 41st St. and 6th Ave.

Last call for this seasonal favorite, Bumper Cars on Ice at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park for guests to bump, slide, and spin on the ice.

Through Feb. 28, Mondays – Saturdays 2 – 10 pm, Sundays, 9:20 am – 5:20 pm

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 41st Street and 6th Ave

Last chance of the season to skate on the world-famous Rink at Rockefeller Center — a New York tradition since 1936. From first-time visitors to lifelong New Yorkers, The Rink remains the city’s most enchanting winter experience.

Through March 1

The Rink at Rockefeller Center, 600 5th Ave.

In celebration of Holi, the traditional Indian festival of colors, join CMOM for some exciting programs in conjunction with The Culture Tree!

February 28, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St.

Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic. When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip.

Feb. 28, 11 am & 2 pm

BMCC Tribeca PAC, 199 Chambers St.

Did you know that most women and girls from all backgrounds, including those enslaved, in 18th century New York had their clothes handmade by a tradesperson called a Mantuamaker? Join clothing historian and Mantuamaker Brooke Wellborn as she pieces, sews, and fits a reimagined 18th dress, designed by Cheyney McKnight, for this year’s Pinkster Stroll over the course of two days from beginning to end.

Feb. 28 & March 1 11 am – 5 pm

The New York Historical, 170 Central Park West

Enjoy an inspiring day of music featuring performances by Bloomingdale students and faculty, along with a master class and concert with guest artists Newman and Oltman Duo.

February 28, 4 pm – 9 pm

DiMenna Center, 450 W. 37 St.

Purim is a joyful holiday filled with community, storytelling, and sharing treats. This week, families explore generosity, celebration, and creativity through hands-on artmaking.

March 1, 3 10 am – 5 pm

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St.

New York City is a kaleidoscope of colors and patterns, just like a sari. This traditional garment from South Asia is the protagonist of the exhibition The New York Sari. In this edition of Hablemos, look at the cultural impact of this garment. Throughout the guided tour, learn about their creation, their use, and their meaning. Inspired by the saris in the exhibition, design your own textile with patterns and colors seen in the exhibition.

February 28, 11:30 am – 1 pm

The New York Historical, 170 Central Park West

New York City Children’s Theater’s The Hula Hoopin’ Queen is a joyful 50-minute performance for young audiences ages 5 and older. Filled with catchy music, Harlem pride, and a grand hula-hooping finale, this lively production celebrates family, friendship, and finding creative ways to shine.

Feb. 28 through March 15, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – noon; Saturdays and Sundays, 2:30 – 3:30 pm

Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St.

Join 92NY Director of Jewish Family Life, Rebecca Schoffer, and a rockin’ live band, and embark on a musical journey to retell the story of Purim! There will be singing, dancing, celebrating, and exploring the meaningful themes of the holiday. Plus, a special guest performance by the 92NY Shababa Sparks.

March 1, 10:30 am

92NY, 1395 Lexington Ave.



This annual parade features traditional lion dances, floats, marching bands, local first responders, community, and more. Festival & Booths: 11:30 am – 3:30 pm (Bayard Street between Mulberry and Mott St), parade starts at 1 pm.

March 1, 11:30 am – 3:30 pm

Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival, Mott & Canal St.

Explore Flatiron NoMad Partnership’s latest art installation, Mr. Pink by Philippe Katerine, by taking a guided walking tour! Hosted by Like A Local Tours.

Through Feb. 28, Saturdays 11 am – 12:30 pm

Flatiron North Plaza, 23rd & Broadway

Join the Seaport Museum for an all-ages activity where you get to learn about the common ship tool known as a baggywrinkle–a soft covering used to protect sails from damage. You’ll get to see a real example from one of the Seaport Museum’s historic ships, and then learn how to make one!

Through March 1, Fridays – Sundays, 11 am – 4:30 pm

South Street Seaport Museum, 12 Fulton St.

SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render is a family-friendly immersive digital art experience at ARTECHOUSE that lets parents and kids explore colorful, larger-than-life worlds created by award-winning artists using cutting-edge technology.

Through March 1, noon – 7 pm

ARTECHOUSE NYC, 439 W 15th St.

Psst… Check Out Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to Do This Week

Bryant Park transforms into the Bank of America Winter Village. Returning in style with its signature mix of skating, shopping, and festive cheer, this year’s Bank of America Winter Village will dazzle with a host of events and activities for visitors of all ages.

Through March 1, 2026, 8 am – 10 pm

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 41st St. and 6th Ave.

Empire Skate of Mind brings roller skating to BCM’s rooftop terrace—disco music, all-ages fun, and a nod to the legendary Empire Roller Rink that made skating history in the neighborhood.

Through April 12, 2026, Saturdays & Sundays 10 am – 5 pm, Wednesdays – Fridays, 2 – 5 pm

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave.

Join Paley for a retro-cool family day packed with games, creativity, and classic arcade fun. Meet PAC-MAN, jump into gameplay, snap a photo with the world’s favorite hungry hero, and get crafty with PAC-MAN–inspired arts and crafts.

Through May 31, Wednesdays – Sundays, noon – 6 pm

The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 St.

Psst… Check Out Free Things to Do in NYC in the Winter

Looking for even more family fun? Be sure to check out our comprehensive calendar of events, updated daily with the latest happenings across Brooklyn and beyond, from festivals and performances to free local activities for all ages.

The Lowdown on Kids’ Activities in NYC

Is it worth going to New York with kids?

Absolutely! Taking kids to New York City is always a great idea. The city is packed with kid-friendly things, especially on weekends, and parks and playgrounds are plentiful. There are amazing museums and zoos, carousels to ride, and food on every corner. That said, it’s a busy place: it’s loud, there’s a lot of walking, and it can be overwhelming if you try to do everything.

It’s better to plan just one main activity each day, leave time for playgrounds and snacks, and not stress about seeing it all. Truthfully, the little moments are what kids tend to remember most, like riding the subway, running around Central Park, or spotting dinosaurs at the museum. These stick with them more than checking off every big landmark.

Where are good places to take a child in NYC?

When you’re visiting New York City with kids, the goal is to keep things easy and fun for everyone, including yourself!. If you want a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, Central Park is a go-to. Kids love Heckscher Playground, and there’s always something new to see at the Central Park Zoo.

Brooklyn Bridge Park is another favorite. It has big open spaces and playgrounds, and the views of Manhattan are stunning, plus you’re right by the water.

Rainy or cold day? Weekend or weekday, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and the American Museum of Natural History are both winners and stroller-friendly! If you’re just looking to squeeze in some quick fun, hop on the SeaGlass Carousel, wander around Little Island, or visit a neighborhood playground (there are SO many). Then treat yourselves to authentic NYC pizza or ice cream nearby. Picking one main activity, planning for snack and bathroom breaks, and calling it a day before anyone gets tired is the real NYC parenting hack.

Looking for even more family fun? Be sure to check out our comprehensive calendar of events, updated daily with the latest happenings across NYC and beyond, from holiday events and new attractions to performances and free local activities for all ages.