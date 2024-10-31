7 Best Party Places for Queens Kids (that they will love!)

Organizing a birthday party for your child in Queens can feel both exhilarating and a bit daunting. With so many venue options available, picking the right spot is crucial for creating a celebration that will be remembered. From magical indoor playgrounds to breathtaking outdoor areas, the venue you choose will set the tone for a day full of exciting activities and happy memories with family and friends.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the top birthday party venues in Queens and nearby, highlighting their standout features, guest capacity, and unique themes suitable for different ages. Below, you’ll find a range of options that include interactive experiences and full-service packages, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your budget, party size, and a birthday your child will adore.

Blue Man Group

Astor Place Theatre

434 Lafayette Street

800-BLUE-MAN

Want to party like a Blue Man? Whether you’re celebrating a 5th or 50th, the birthday packages promise an unforgettable experience. For groups of 10 or more, get the ultimate ultra-cool gift for your birthday buddy and guests and create a memorable adventure. The birthday packages include party bags, photo with Blue Man, one canvas spin art (birthday child) and personal birthday greeting on LED board. Don’t miss your opportunity to rock, laugh & party with Blue Man Group!

Clowns.com

200 Meacham Ave., Elmont

516-577-0000

inquiries@clowns.com

Clowns.com has been the premier choice for kids entertainment in the Greater New York area for over 15 years. Their fantastic children’s entertainers sing and dance, spin kosher cotton candy, play bubble games, make balloon animals, provide face painting, and end with a fun magic show! Add concessions like snow cones or kosher popcorn to make your guests’ taste buds dance; it’s a blast for everyone! Hundreds of bounce house options bring every party to the next level, and you can complete your party’s theme with a special appearance from your child’s favorite tv show or movie character. No matter what the theme of your kid’s birthday party is, Clowns.com will make it a memorable one.

Dave and Busters

Multiple Locations

888-300-1515

jessica.foley@daveandbusters.com

With kid-friendly menus, stellar Power Card deals to play tons of arcade games, and a one-of-a-kind experience, what’s not to love? Dave & Buster’s has everything you need for an unforgettable party. Birthday packages are available for groups of all sizes. Book online at your convenience, or work with one of D&B’s professional party planners to tailor your experience. Mention “Best Birthdays” to get an extra $20 in game play for the guest of honor when booking a kid’s birthday package at any one of their 10 area locations.

L.I. Adventureland

2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale

631-694-6868

BirthdayParties@adventureland.us

Prepare for an unforgettable celebration at Adventureland Long Island, where party experts are on hand to help you plan the best party ever, from birthday parties, graduations and communions to year-end celebrations! Adventureland features heart-pounding rides, endless games, delicious food, and fun. Guests can choose from Adventureland’s fantastic party packages, carefully tailored to their needs. Little adventurers will be all smiles as they zip around on roller coasters, splash on the water rides, and test their skills at thrilling games. When it’s time to refuel, Adventureland’s mouthwatering food options will keep everyone satisfied.

Monster Mini Golf

645 Stewart Ave, Garden City

516-279-4433

monsterminigolf.com/locations/us/ny/garden-city-long-island

gardencity@monsterminigolf.com

As you step into the world of monsters, prepare to be greeted by friendly human staff, who will help you customize every aspect of the party according to your child’s preferences. Monster birthday parties are designed to create an unforgettable experience for your little one and their friends. They are filled with laughter, excitement, and plenty of monstrous fun, with private party rooms complete with spooky decorations. There are 2 great locations in Garden City and Deer Park, NY.

NY Kids Club

Court Square: 44-16 23rd St.

347-382-9829

courtsquare@nykidsclub.com

Long Island City: 4545 Center Blvd.

347-448-5802

longislandcity@nykidsclub.com

Celebrate your child’s special day with an unforgettable birthday party at NY Kids Club! The parties are 90 minutes of non-stop fun, creativity, and excitement filled with music, movement, and laughter, all led by enthusiastic and highly trained instructors. Choose from thrilling themes like Space Kids, Unicorn Extravaganza, or Cool Construction Crew—each crafted to spark joy and keep kids entertained! Whether it’s bouncing on trampolines or dancing up a storm, every child is sure to have the time of their life. The state-of-the-art facility is all yours for the duration of the party, giving little ones the perfect space to explore and play. NY Kids Club takes care of everything from setup to cleanup, and their team tailors every party to the birthday child’s preferences, making each celebration one-of-a-kind.

Wildlife Conservation Society Education

Bronx Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo,

New York Aquarium and Central Park Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd

800-433-4149

bronxzoo.com/birthday-parties

BZeducation@wcs.org

Celebrate your little party animal! Planning your child’s best day ever is easy with family-approved party packages in a fun and educational setting. The Wildlife Conservation Society’s aquarium and zoos each offer different educational birthday programming. Parties include park admission for your group, space to celebrate, exhibit experiences, up-close animal visits and more. WCS Educators bring learning to life with fun hands-on activities that keep kids engaged. Party package themes, prices, availability, and offerings vary at each park.

