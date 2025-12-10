Best Libraries in New York for Kids

We might be living in the digital age, but nothing beats taking your child to a really good library. When I was a kid, well before electronics ruled our lives, I was always fascinated by how you could transform your mind and knowledge just by absorbing all that the library had to offer. When I became a mom, I took my kids to the library weekly, long before they could read.

One of the best memories we have is spending an hour or two at a local library, enjoying one of their many toddler and preschool classes, and then frollicking around the various sections before coming home with piles of books, settling in, and thumbing through them at home. Plus, now, late fees no longer exist, so it’s a win-win!

So many libraries are kid-centric and just the right amount of fun and insight to open up little minds to help them focus on creativity and knowledge … and have a lot of fun while doing it.

Here are some of the best libraries in New York for kids!

18 W 53rd St.

New York, NY 10019

212-714-8400

Open Mon-Sat, 11 am- 6 pm

Subway Lines: D, E, F, M

The 53rd Street Library is one of those city secrets in Midtown that can get overlooked. It’s bright and modern, and there are lots of fun, art-inspired programs and events throughout the year. And a big plus is that it’s right next to MoMA!

They have a nice mix of books for kids, teens, and adults, plus popular fiction, large-print titles, DVDs, CDs, and plenty of tech, along with 68 computers, including 46 laptops.

There’s a Children’s Room and a Teen Zone. If you can’t make it out, there is a Live Virtual Toddler Storytime and plenty of in-person classes like Toddler Time, Family Storytime, Young Readers Book Club, Lego & Coloring Hour, and Baby Lapsit.

10 Jersey St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 966-3424

Mon & Wed 11 am–7 pm, Tue & Thu 10 am–7 pm, Fri & Sat 10 am–5 pm

Subway Lines: A, C, E, J, Z, 6

You may have walked around the Mulberry Street library a few times without even realizing that this quiet library exists right in the middle of SoHo, and in a location that used to be a chocolate factory. The first floor has DVDs, CDs, and the latest book releases. Beneath that, the building extends down into two basement levels, which is a favorite spot of many locals. On the second floor is the children’s section, and the third floor has more books for adults. There’s also an elevator, so strollers and little ones can easily get around without you having to lug everything up and down stairs. Classes for kids, like Little Movers Storytime and Drop-in Crafternoon, and also for teens, too.

175 North End Ave.

New York, NY 10282

212-790-3499

Mon & Wed 10 am–6 pm, Tue & Thu 11 am–7 pm, Fri & Sat 10 am–5 pm

Subway Lines: 1, 4, 5, C, E, W

The Battery Park City Library is Manhattan’s first green, LEED-certified NYPL branch. It is a bright and eco-friendly spot. There is a dedicated children’s reading area, while teens and adults can enjoy their own specified spaces. There’s also a multipurpose room for classes and programs, plus 19 public computers and plenty of resources for studying. There are also teen and kids classes like Baby Art!, storytime, and Teen Open Hours.

10 River Terrace

New York, NY

(212) 431-7920

Open Tues. – Fri. 11 am – 7 pm & Sat 11 am – 6 pm

Subway Lines: A, C, 1, 2, 3

This cozy spot by the Hudson is a great way to break from the usual library routine. The space is built to spark creativity. Kids can curl up with books, play with language, try old-school typewriters, or dig through a wooden card catalog filled with fun writing prompts. Workshops and events make poetry feel simple and inviting for kids ages 4–10, plus there’s Tiny Poets Time for toddlers.

135 Second Ave.

New York, NY 10003

212-674-0947

Mon–Thu 11 am–7 pm, Fri–Sat 10 am–5 pm, Sun closed

Subway Lines: F, L, 6, R, W

The children’s floor at Ottendorfer in the East Village is a bright, welcoming space where kids can read a ton of books, play with toys and new technology, and let their imaginations run. There is a cozy story-hour room, a roomy reading area, and kid-friendly computer stations.

455 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-340-0863

Mon–Thu 9 am–8 pm, Fri 9 am–6 pm, Sat 10 am–5 pm, Sun 11 am–5 pm

Subway Lines: B, D, F, M, 4, 5, 6, 7

Everyone knows the famous New York Public Library’s flagship Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on Fifth Avenue, complete with the stunning statues and pillars outside, but there’s so much more for kids right across the street. Located in the former Mid-Manhattan Library Building, this redesigned library has eight floors and nearly half a million books. The new Children’s Center and Teen Center offer everything families need in one spot, including computers, plenty of books, dedicated programming rooms, podcast studios, and cozy reading nooks designed to be especially helpful for kids who need quiet spaces. There’s a kid-friendly book sorter where they can drop their returns into a slot and watch the conveyor belt whisk them away to the right bin.

​​286 Cadman Plaza W., Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 623-7100

Mon 10–6, Tue 1–8, Wed 10–6, Thu 10–8, Fri 10–6, Sat 10–5, Sun 1–5

Subway Lines: 2, 3, 4, 5, R

Though Brooklyn Heights is a busy, fast-paced hub, this library is surprisingly community-centered. The children’s library at Brooklyn Heights Library is typically crowded with lots of infants and toddlers so there is typically an opportunity for your kid and you to socialize. Plus, there are dedicated areas for children and teens, and lots of fun-inetractive, and creative classes for both.

9 West 124th St.

New York, NY 10027

212-348-5620

Mon–Thu 11 am–7 pm, Fri–Sat 10 am–5 pm, Sun 1 pm–5 pm

Subway Lines: 2, 3, A, B, C, D, 4, 5, 6

The new Children’s Center and Teen Center offer computers, books, programming rooms, podcast studios, and quiet reading nooks designed for kids who need calm spaces. Kids can even drop their returns into a fun book-sorting slot and watch the conveyor belt send them to the right bin. The expanded Teen Center at Harlem Library is a great place for teens to explore tech skills and get creative, with free programs and events, video and gaming gear, photography equipment, digital media tools, a 3-D printer, art and design supplies, and workspaces for projects or homework.

9 Murray St.

New York, NY 10007

212-732-8186

Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri-Sat 10–5, Sun closed

Subway Lines: A, C, E, N, R, 2, 3

In another surprise library that you might now be aware of, the New Amsterdam branch of the New York Public Library sits on the ground floor of an office building just a block from City Hall. It’s a hidden gem for families in Lower Manhattan, offering a compact yet bright, welcoming space where kids can dive into books. The dedicated children’s area is stocked with a great mix of titles, and there are interactive learning stations that keep little ones engaged. Regular programs like Family Storytime and Family Game Hour, make it a go-to spot for parents looking for something fun, enriching, and easy to do with their kids.

518 West 125th St.

New York, NY 10027

212-662-9727

Mon–Thu 12 pm–7 pm; Fri–Sat 11 am–6 pm; Sun closed

Subway Lines: 2, 3, A, B, C, D

The George Bruce Library has a spacious Children’s Room where kids can read, study, and explore. The library also hosts cultural programs for all ages in its auditorium. Renovations added a new entrance, an elevator for wheelchair access, updated computers, and modern furnishings. Classes include Game On!: Video Games, Family Storytime, and Open Play Date.

9 Adams St. (between John and Plymouth)

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Mon. 10–6, Tue 1–8, Wed 10–6, Thu 10–8, Fri 10–6, Sat 10–5, Sun closed

Subway Lines: A, C, 2, 3, 4, 5

Until the Adams Street Library opened in 2021, Brooklyn families in DUMBO, Vinegar Hill, and Farragut didn’t have a local neighborhood library branch. BPL set out to fix that, creating a brand-new space designed with the community in mind, a place where kids, teens, and adults all have what they need under one roof. They’ve got plenty of books, of course, but now they also host a steady lineup of kids’ and teens’ programs, from Toddler Time and Babies & Books to Tween & Teen Create Space and even the Brooklyn Robotics League.

610 East 186th St.

Bronx, NY 10458

718-933-6410

Mon–Fri, 10 am–6 pm, Sat 10 am–5 pm, Sun. closed

Subway Lines: 2, 4, 5, 6

The Belmont Branch offers three floors of books, learning resources, and engaging programs for kids, teens, and families. Children and tweens can borrow STEAM Discovery Kits to explore robotics, coding, engineering, and more at home. Programs include Little Movers Storytime and Open Play, Book-Themed Crafts, Chess Padawans, Anime Club, and Gamers United.

8911 Merrick Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11432

Sun, 12 pm–5 pm, Mo.–Thu 9 am–9 pm, Fri–Sat 9 am–7 pm

Subway Lines: E, F, J, Z

The Children’s Library Discovery Center lets kids be kids and has a lot of hands-on fun for children ages 3–12. There are interactive exhibits, fun labs, and guidance from the Discovery Team. The library also offers the PowerKids Life Science database, a kid-focused resource made for students in grades 3–6 to help with homework, research, and science.

Did you know?

The main New York Public Library and flagship Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in Midtown is a gorgeous research library filled with reading rooms, exhibits, and rare collections, but it’s not a lending library, so everything you use has to stay inside.

If you love books and would prefer to own them rather than rent them out, you’ll want to visit the most famous bookstore in NYC, The Strand Bookstore at 828 Broadway in Manhattan. This legendary Union Square spot has been around since 1927 and is home to an incredible “18 Miles of Books” which equates to 2.5 million new, used, and rare titles all under one roof.

