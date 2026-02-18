10 Free Kid & Family Activities in NYC This Week

We always feature great family events on New York Family, and you can also find many more on our calendar. This week’s list brings together the best free experiences to help you plan memorable moments with your kids, without spending a dollar. Scroll down to get started!

Free Family Events for the Week of 2/18-2/24

Kids Week at Bryant Park Kids take over the park with daily events just for them! The fun continues off the ice with themed activities and workshops each day. Daily, 9:30 am – 12:10 pm, through Feb. 20. Ages 4 – 6, Bryant Park, 41st St. and 6th Ave., Manhattan

Lunar New Year Celebration at Atlantic Terminal Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Chinese culture through captivating traditional dance performances, a lively lion dance, and a hands-on calligraphy brush painting workshop presented by the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3 – 5 pm. All ages. Atlantic Terminal Mall, 139 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Freezin’ Season: National Women Inventor’s Month Develop new skills and work as a team to build a craft for King Manor! Be inspired by the likes of Marie van Brittan Brown, Josephine Cochrane, and Sarah Breedlove (better known as Madam C.J. Walker!) Work in a team to design and build your own invention out of resources from the King Manor classroom! Solve a problem you have everyday, change the world! Thursday, Feb. 19, 1 – 4 pm. Ages 5 and older. King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Queens

Kids Week: Shelter Building Kids will join the Urban Rangers to learn different ways to build shelters using natural materials. Friday, Feb. 20, 1 – 2 pm. All ages. Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th Street and Broadway, Bronx

Paper Flowers Cultural Event Discover the art of crafting beautiful paper flowers and take home a festive, one-of-a-kind keepsake! Feb. 21–March 29, Saturdays and Sundays, noon – 6 pm. All ages. The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Bronx

Storytime & Craft in Honor of Black History Month Bowne House educators will read stories in honor of Black History. Plus, enjoy a surprise craft project and refreshments. Saturday, Feb. 21, 11 am – noon. Ages 5 and older. Bowne House, 37-01 Bowne St., Queens

Art in the Park: Lovebugs Get crafty and create sweet lovebugs during this drop-in art program! Sunday, Feb. 22, 1 – 3 pm. All ages. Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, 2351 Veterans Road West, Staten Island

African-American History Month Celebration: Homecrest Sings The Blues Visit the library for a special blues musical performance where families will enjoy live electric blues music, learn about the history and development of the blues, and have lots of fun! Monday, Feb. 23, 4 – 5:30 pm. All ages. Homecrest Library, 2525 Coney Island Ave. Brooklyn

After School Art Explorers: Drop-In Programs Children are invited to explore and make a bold and festive mask to celebrate Purim with fabric, found objects, buttons, and trims! Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2:30 – 4:30 pm. Ages 3 – 12. The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave., Manhattan

3D Geometric Hearts: STEAM Lab February is National American Heart Month! Join the library for a hands-on STEAM activity. Kids will learn how to create a 3D heart sculpture out of surprising materials like straws and pipe cleaners. Tuesday, Feb. 24, 4 – 4:45 pm. All ages. West New Brighton Library, 975 Castleton Ave., Staten Island

How to Make the Most of The Free Family Activities in NYC

Attending free kids’ and family events in New York City can be much easier and more enjoyable than you might expect. They are designed with families in mind, providing a welcoming atmosphere from the moment you arrive. Most event locations have staff or volunteers who are always present to guide you, answer questions, and help you settle into the activities without any pressure. You are free to make the most of each experience and enjoy a full week of free family-friendly moments across the city.

Check the Event Schedule Ahead of Time : You can begin by looking up event dates, times, and locations online. You can make little efforts to know the starting time for most of the events. So, you won’t miss the activities that matter most to your family.

Consider Age and Interests : Not every event is ideal for every child. Younger kids may actually enjoy parades, tree-lightings, or Santa meet-and-greets, while older children may be more engaged with hands-on workshops, cultural celebrations, or interactive performances. Planning this free event week with your child’s interests in mind ensures a more enjoyable experience.

Prepare Essentials : Come along with a few simple items such as water, snacks, a camera, and weather-appropriate clothing. Warm layers may not be needed for some NYC indoor events, but outdoor parades or tree-lightings can require coats, hats, and gloves.

Arrive Early When Possible : Popular events like Nordstrom’s Santa Snow Show or BRIC’s Winter Wonderland can get really busy. It’s advisable to arrive early when going to such events. So, you can have a better spot and get better photo opportunities.

Engage and Explore : Take advantage of all the activities offered at the event. Many events have crafts, music, performances, and interactive experiences. Encourage your kids to participate fully. It’s a chance to create holiday memories without spending any money.

Return Anytime: Free family events often run weekly or throughout the season. If your family can’t attend one week, many activities repeat, so you can plan another visit when it’s convenient.

By following these simple steps, you can make the most of NYC’s free kids events, enjoy the holiday season, and create memorable experiences for your whole family without stress or cost.

