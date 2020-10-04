Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor de Blasio Announces Closing of Schools In These Nine Zip Codes (after approved by the state)

Parents, especially with kids in the blended learning cohorts, have been aware that schools (and non-essential businesses) could close if there is a resurgence of COVID cases. Unfortunately, with only a few weeks of being back in school, the Mayor announced on Sunday a proposal with state approval for 100 public and 200 non-public schools close in nine zips codes in Queens and Brooklyn. The Mayor tweeted, “Today I’m announcing a proposal to close ALL schools and non-essential businesses in these zip codes on Wednesday, October 7.” The City of New York tweeted that “We’ve also seen upticks in the following zip codes: 11205, 11211, 11249, 11235, 11234, 11213, 11218, 11374, 11366, 11432 and 11365”.

Zip codes that are above 3 % Positivity for seven consecutive days

With the upswing of cases in Brooklyn and Queens, this means some surrounding neighborhoods are of concern. While these zips codes have not reached the 3% positivity for seven consecutive days, they are, of course, being watched.

The Mayor shared that students with schools in the shutdown areas will attend school Monday and Tuesday to meet with teachers to discuss moving to fully remote learning. The Mayor also shared in his press conference, “This was not an easy choice to make, and let me be clear: we haven’t seen any issues in these schools. We must, however, be proactive about the safety and health of New Yorkers.”

