Be A Part of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester’s 2023 Creative Crew!

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester has an amazing opportunity for LEGO-loving kids everywhere. This year, 12 lucky kids ages 5 to 10 will be selected to be a part of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester’s 2023 Creative Crew.

This LEGO building club, led by the Center’s Master Model Builder Matthew Graham, will work on projects throughout the year and assist with tasks like creating special builds for events, learning advanced building techniques and more.

Kids selected for the crew will also receive a family four pack of annual passes to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, so their whole family can have unlimited LEGO fun for the whole year.

If you’re interested in entering your kid into the competition for this unique experience, fill out the form online and submit a photo or video of your child with their best, most creative LEGO build.

Submissions will be judged based on creativity and enthusiasm exhibited in your child’s creation, plus the imagination conveyed in your child’s work.

All submissions are due Jan. 18 and will be reviewed by Master Model Builder Matthew Graham. Winners will be announced on LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester’s Facebook and Instagram accounts later in January.

Psst… Check out these Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Events 2023!