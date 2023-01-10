Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Events 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Jan. 16 this year. Honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with these events around New York.
Manhattan
The 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration ‘MLK – Blueprint for the Culture’
Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., Harlem
Sunday, January 15, 3pm
Ages 9 and up
Free
Advanced registration required.
The 17th annual Apollo Uptown Hall MLK celebration focuses on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement of the 60’s as the template for modern social and civil justice movements.
This year, they celebrate young people impacting society through activism, engagement, and a commitment to justice.
Following the program, Celebrate MLK’s National Day of Service with an inspiring panel on the Apollo Digital Stage featuring a discussion on the pivotal role of young voices affecting change within their communities.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day at JRM
Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick St., Tribeca
Monday, January 16, 12-3pm
All ages
Included with admission: $15-$18
Honor the legacy of Dr. King and the fight for civil rights at the Jackie Robinson Museum, where you can learn about Jackie Robinson and Dr. King’s close friendship and their collaboration during landmark campaigns of the Civil Rights Movement.
Little New-Yorkers: Martin and Mahalia: His Words, Her Song
New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side
Friday, January 20, 3:30pm
Ages 3-6
Included with admission: $6-$22
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by reading Martin and Mahalia: His Words, Her Song, written by Andrea Davis Pinkney and illustrated by Brian Pinkney.
Both Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahalia Jackson were born with strong voices: his for words, hers for song, both for sharing the gospel of equal rights and justice for Black Americans.
On August 28, 1963, Martin shared his “I Have a Dream” speech and Mahalia shared her music at the March on Washington, a day when thousands of people gathered together to work towards racial equality.
After the story, make a microphone craft inspired by Martin and Mahalia’s powerful voices! Make a craft after the story.
Bronx
STEAM: MLK Craft
Morrisania Library, 610 East 169th Street, Bronx
Thursday, January 12, 3:30-4:30pm
Ages 3-12
Free
Use your inner artist to create a MLK craft in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Crafting is essential in a child’s development. It teaches children problem solving skills, it also develops their fine motor skills, it encourages critical thinking and a creative mindset, it builds resilience and patience as well it supports self-esteem.
Family Art Project: Freedom Quilters of Gee’s Bend
Wave Hill House, 4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx
Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15, 10am-1pm
All ages
Included with admission: $4-$10
In 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the Gee’s Bend Community in rural Alabama, and the Freedom Quilting Bee was established.
Made from fabric scraps, the bold patterns and bright colors of these now-famous quilts would later go on to fund aspects of the community’s freedom. Create your own fabric collage out of bountiful squares of fabric scraps to honor Dr. King’s Birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend.
Brooklyn
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights
January 14-16, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, 10am-5pm
All ages
$13; $12 grandparent; free for babies younger than 1 year
Celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through interactive performances, protest marches, community art programs, and volunteer projects!
Each day features shadow puppet performances and puppet-making with Nehprii Ameni, poster-making and protest marching with Brooklyn-based musician Fyütch, and the creation of a community dream cloud in BCM’s ColorLab art studio.
Day of Service: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Prospect Park at Music Pagoda, Lincoln Road Park Entrance, Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Monday, January 16, 10-11:30am, families only; 10am-1pm ages 14 and older
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required.
Martin Luther King Day is an official day of service that honors Dr. King’s legacy. It is also a defining day when Americans across the country step up to make a difference in their communities.
Join Prospect Park Alliance to care for your Park where you’ll focus your efforts around the Music Pagoda. Tasks will include; spreading woodchips, raking leaves, litter removal and more.
BAMkids Celebrates MLK Day: Courage Takes Creativity
BAM Fisher, 321 Ashland Place, Fort Greene
Monday, January 16, 10:30am-3pm
Ages 5-12
Free
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. encouraged the world to use time creatively, saying that “the time is always ripe to do what is right.”
Knowing that courage takes creativity, this family-friendly program, co-curated with the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle, immerses young people in art forms that have been important expressions of social justice movements.
Art has helped raise awareness, build community, and challenge power structures. Throughout the day, families can drum, dance, craft, color, and even put themselves in moments of civil rights history from Dr. King’s lifetime.
Queens
QC Annual MLK Day Celebration with Samara Joy
Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing
Sunday, January 15, 3pm
Ages 12 and up
$20
Share the dream at KCA’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration. Every January since 2017, KCA and Queens College have held a special event in honor and memory of Dr. King’s legacy and connection to Queens College, where he delivered a powerful speech in 1965.
This year’s program will feature a special performance by Grammy-nominated jazz songstress Samara Joy, a keynote address by the event’s honoree, Dr. Jelani Cobb, a recognition ceremony, and a post-show reception.
MLK Day of Service: Idlewild Park Coastal Cleanup
Idlewild Park Preserve Environmental Science Learning Center, 149-20 Springfield Lane, Brookville
Monday, January 16, 10am-12pm
Free
Advanced registration required
Join NYC Parks Stewardship to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.! Volunteers will help remove old tires and debris from the coastline creating a healthier ecosystem.
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing
Monday, January 16, 11am-1pm
Ages 5 and older
$5 suggested donation
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with YOUR community! Come for crafts, storytime, and a guided winter walk centered on and promoting love, hope, and unity.
Long Island
AdvoKids: Let Freedom Ring with MLK!
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Monday, January 16, Time TBA
Ages 5 and older
$4 or $3 members plus $15 admission, free admission for members
Learn about MLK beyond his “I Have a Dream” speech and gain a better understanding of his impact on the civil rights movement. Visitors will also participate in a gallery walk of images from the Civil Rights Movement and then create a bell to “let freedom ring.”
School Break Workshop: The Science of Dreams
Long Island Science Center, 401 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead
Monday, January 16, 1-2pm
Ages 7 and older
$20; $15 accompanying adult
Martin Luther Jr. is most famously known for his “I Have a Dream” speech but have you ever thought about how and why we dream? Science has made a lot of discoveries about the how and is still researching the why.
Come and learn more about how we dream. Participants will create a brain map and will bring home a dream journal to research their own dreams.
Westchester
MLK Day of Service
JCC Mid-Westchester, 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale
Monday, January 16, 10–11:30am or 1–2:30pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required.
Help pack full, non-perishable meals—blizzard boxes—for nourishing people’s bodies during the long winter. All materials will be provided, but donations are welcome! There will be box decorating and MLK cardmaking stations for young children.
The Civil Rights Struggles & Activities of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, 897 S. Columbus Avenue, Mt. Vernon
Monday, January 16, 1pm
All ages
Free
Professor Kristopher Burrell of Hostos Community College/CUNY explores the civil rights activities and triumphs of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
MLK Day of Service 2023: Pack and Decorate Blizzard Boxes
Shames JCC on Hudson, 371 South Broadway, Tarrytown
Monday, January 16, 1-2:30pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required.
Join the J for meaningful volunteer opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of individuals, our community, and the greater community to which we all belong. Decorate and pack “Blizzard Boxes”, which contain the makings of a complete meal, for food pantries around Westchester and the Bronx
Rockland/Bergen
Peace Sign Craft
Pearl River Library, 80 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River
Wednesday, January 11, 4-5pm
Ages 7-10
Free
Advanced registration required.
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by crafting a peace sign suncatcher.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Day: Acts of Kindness
The Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington St., Newark
Monday, January 16, 12-5pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required.
A celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, his teachings of social justice, and service to the community. Featuring dynamic performances, hands-on activities, and opportunities to help others. There’s something for the whole family!
Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support a local food bank, women’s shelter, or church. Food will be available for purchase.
See live performances including a MLK music and theater showcase by Aurway, Gospel singers, Zawadi African Dance workshop, and a Live DJ. Activities include MLK Jr. image puzzles, Bee of Service community project, Kindness accordion book, and Hope canvas bags.
I Have A Dream Day
Valley Cottage Library, 110 Route 303 N, Valley Cottage
Monday, January 16, 12-1pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr at the Library. A ‘peace’ ice sculpture will be carved live on the Library patio by local ice artist Robert Patalano of the Rockland Lake Ice Company.
Following the carving, there will be a performance of the ‘Black National Anthem’ sung by Chad Jean Marie. Children are invited to decorate an MLK peace heart in the Children’s Room.