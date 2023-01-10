Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Events 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Jan. 16 this year. Honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with these events around New York.

Manhattan

Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., Harlem

Sunday, January 15, 3pm

Ages 9 and up

Free

Advanced registration required.

The 17th annual Apollo Uptown Hall MLK celebration focuses on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement of the 60’s as the template for modern social and civil justice movements.

This year, they celebrate young people impacting society through activism, engagement, and a commitment to justice.

Following the program, Celebrate MLK’s National Day of Service with an inspiring panel on the Apollo Digital Stage featuring a discussion on the pivotal role of young voices affecting change within their communities.

Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick St., Tribeca

Monday, January 16, 12-3pm

All ages

Included with admission: $15-$18

Honor the legacy of Dr. King and the fight for civil rights at the Jackie Robinson Museum, where you can learn about Jackie Robinson and Dr. King’s close friendship and their collaboration during landmark campaigns of the Civil Rights Movement.

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Friday, January 20, 3:30pm

Ages 3-6

Included with admission: $6-$22

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by reading Martin and Mahalia: His Words, Her Song, written by Andrea Davis Pinkney and illustrated by Brian Pinkney.

Both Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahalia Jackson were born with strong voices: his for words, hers for song, both for sharing the gospel of equal rights and justice for Black Americans.

On August 28, 1963, Martin shared his “I Have a Dream” speech and Mahalia shared her music at the March on Washington, a day when thousands of people gathered together to work towards racial equality.

After the story, make a microphone craft inspired by Martin and Mahalia’s powerful voices! Make a craft after the story.

Bronx

Morrisania Library, 610 East 169th Street, Bronx

Thursday, January 12, 3:30-4:30pm

Ages 3-12

Free

Use your inner artist to create a MLK craft in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Crafting is essential in a child’s development. It teaches children problem solving skills, it also develops their fine motor skills, it encourages critical thinking and a creative mindset, it builds resilience and patience as well it supports self-esteem.

Wave Hill House, 4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx

Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15, 10am-1pm

All ages

Included with admission: $4-$10

In 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the Gee’s Bend Community in rural Alabama, and the Freedom Quilting Bee was established.

Made from fabric scraps, the bold patterns and bright colors of these now-famous quilts would later go on to fund aspects of the community’s freedom. Create your own fabric collage out of bountiful squares of fabric scraps to honor Dr. King’s Birthday and the inspiring women quilters of Gee’s Bend.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

January 14-16, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, 10am-5pm

All ages

$13; $12 grandparent; free for babies younger than 1 year

Celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through interactive performances, protest marches, community art programs, and volunteer projects!

Each day features shadow puppet performances and puppet-making with Nehprii Ameni, poster-making and protest marching with Brooklyn-based musician Fyütch, and the creation of a community dream cloud in BCM’s ColorLab art studio.

Prospect Park at Music Pagoda, Lincoln Road Park Entrance, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Monday, January 16, 10-11:30am, families only; 10am-1pm ages 14 and older

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required.

Martin Luther King Day is an official day of service that honors Dr. King’s legacy. It is also a defining day when Americans across the country step up to make a difference in their communities.

Join Prospect Park Alliance to care for your Park where you’ll focus your efforts around the Music Pagoda. Tasks will include; spreading woodchips, raking leaves, litter removal and more.

BAM Fisher, 321 Ashland Place, Fort Greene

Monday, January 16, 10:30am-3pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. encouraged the world to use time creatively, saying that “the time is always ripe to do what is right.”

Knowing that courage takes creativity, this family-friendly program, co-curated with the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle, immerses young people in art forms that have been important expressions of social justice movements.

Art has helped raise awareness, build community, and challenge power structures. Throughout the day, families can drum, dance, craft, color, and even put themselves in moments of civil rights history from Dr. King’s lifetime.

Queens

Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing

Sunday, January 15, 3pm

Ages 12 and up

$20

Share the dream at KCA’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration. Every January since 2017, KCA and Queens College have held a special event in honor and memory of Dr. King’s legacy and connection to Queens College, where he delivered a powerful speech in 1965.

This year’s program will feature a special performance by Grammy-nominated jazz songstress Samara Joy, a keynote address by the event’s honoree, Dr. Jelani Cobb, a recognition ceremony, and a post-show reception.

Idlewild Park Preserve Environmental Science Learning Center, 149-20 Springfield Lane, Brookville

Monday, January 16, 10am-12pm

Free

Advanced registration required

Join NYC Parks Stewardship to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.! Volunteers will help remove old tires and debris from the coastline creating a healthier ecosystem.

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Monday, January 16, 11am-1pm

Ages 5 and older

$5 suggested donation

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with YOUR community! Come for crafts, storytime, and a guided winter walk centered on and promoting love, hope, and unity.

Long Island

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Monday, January 16, Time TBA

Ages 5 and older

$4 or $3 members plus $15 admission, free admission for members

Learn about MLK beyond his “I Have a Dream” speech and gain a better understanding of his impact on the civil rights movement. Visitors will also participate in a gallery walk of images from the Civil Rights Movement and then create a bell to “let freedom ring.”

Long Island Science Center, 401 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead

Monday, January 16, 1-2pm

Ages 7 and older

$20; $15 accompanying adult

Martin Luther Jr. is most famously known for his “I Have a Dream” speech but have you ever thought about how and why we dream? Science has made a lot of discoveries about the how and is still researching the why.

Come and learn more about how we dream. Participants will create a brain map and will bring home a dream journal to research their own dreams.

Westchester

JCC Mid-Westchester, 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale

Monday, January 16, 10–11:30am or 1–2:30pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required.



Help pack full, non-perishable meals—blizzard boxes—for nourishing people’s bodies during the long winter. All materials will be provided, but donations are welcome! There will be box decorating and MLK cardmaking stations for young children.

St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, 897 S. Columbus Avenue, Mt. Vernon

Monday, January 16, 1pm

All ages

Free

Professor Kristopher Burrell of Hostos Community College/CUNY explores the civil rights activities and triumphs of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Shames JCC on Hudson, 371 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Monday, January 16, 1-2:30pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required.

Join the J for meaningful volunteer opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of individuals, our community, and the greater community to which we all belong. Decorate and pack “Blizzard Boxes”, which contain the makings of a complete meal, for food pantries around Westchester and the Bronx

Rockland/Bergen

Pearl River Library, 80 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River

Wednesday, January 11, 4-5pm

Ages 7-10

Free

Advanced registration required.

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by crafting a peace sign suncatcher.

The Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington St., Newark

Monday, January 16, 12-5pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required.

A celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, his teachings of social justice, and service to the community. Featuring dynamic performances, hands-on activities, and opportunities to help others. There’s something for the whole family!

Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support a local food bank, women’s shelter, or church. Food will be available for purchase.

See live performances including a MLK music and theater showcase by Aurway, Gospel singers, Zawadi African Dance workshop, and a Live DJ. Activities include MLK Jr. image puzzles, Bee of Service community project, Kindness accordion book, and Hope canvas bags.

Valley Cottage Library, 110 Route 303 N, Valley Cottage

Monday, January 16, 12-1pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr at the Library. A ‘peace’ ice sculpture will be carved live on the Library patio by local ice artist Robert Patalano of the Rockland Lake Ice Company.

Following the carving, there will be a performance of the ‘Black National Anthem’ sung by Chad Jean Marie. Children are invited to decorate an MLK peace heart in the Children’s Room.