LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park: Winter Things to Do

A few cool facts about Prospect Park: the park was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, the same duo who were the architects for Central Park. The park’s main entrance at the Grand Army Plaza, which, if you haven’t ever seen (but should, because it’s quite impressive) was designed to commemorate the Union victory in the Civil War. Also at the center of the park is a forest known as the Ravine. At 146, acres it is Brooklyn’s only forest!

The park is also in good company as it is adjacent to Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn Botanic Garden. At 526 acres, it is the second-largest public park in Brooklyn – Marine Park is the first.

There are so many gems located in Prospect Park. One specific spot for family fun is the LeFrak Center at Lakeside. Located on the southeast side of the park, Lakeside went through a significant revamp in 2013 that breathed new life into this popular nook. During the summer, there is roller skating, bikes can be rented, boating, outdoor yoga – the list is endless. Although the warmer months are busy, the LeFrak Center at Lakeside turns into a winter wonderland come late fall and winter. There are not one but two ice rinks where you’ll find 32,00 feet of skating lessons and ice leagues. Enjoy ice skating, figure skating, hockey, broomball, and curling, all with spectacular views of the park. Whether you live nearby or jump on the train, plan to spend the whole day at this beautiful park. Lakeside offers skating lessons for beginners, perfect for wobbly little ones. They also offer birthday packages for kids from ages 3 to 16.

The Bluestone Cafe offers light bites to eat as well as hearty sandwiches and desserts. For the adults, you’ll find Brooklyn Brewery beers and specialty wines.

Skating will start in November – weather permitting, it is best to check the website for the exact opening date. For all the details on skating pricing, hours, and admission, visit their website at lakesidebrooklyn.com. There are lockers available to rent as well as safety gear.

LeFrak Center at Lakeside

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

171 East Dr. Prospect ParkBrooklyn 11215