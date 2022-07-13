LearningSpring School for Children with Autism in NYC

Choosing the right school for your child can be a challenge. For parents of a child diagnosed on the autism spectrum, an appropriate school setting can lay the groundwork for your child to enjoy their school experience and to learn the tools they will need as they grow to be confident and successful adults. This is why we wanted to share the details with you about a gem, nestled in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan, called LearningSpring School. It is located at 247 East 20th Street, New York, NY 10003.

LearningSpring School is a 12-month program, and all of their students benefit from the unique dual social skills and academic curriculum. The lower school classes (ages 5-10) are designed to be supportive as younger LearningSpring students develop independence. The upper school (ages 11-14), prepares their older students for the rigors of high school, and of course, life beyond LearningSpring.

LearningSpring School gets extra credit for their afterschool program, helping your child and making your life as parents a little easier at the same time. In fact, LearningSpring School has an active Parent Association, which welcomes all parents as members. A favorite among students is the stellar Arts Enrichment Program, which consists of Music, Art and Drama, offering creative outlets for growth and expression.

Beyond the academics, why we really love LearningSpring School is because of their focus on the whole child. Everything they do has their students in mind. Fun, collaboration and the innovative spirit are weaved into team-based projects and are showcased at annual events, such as the International Art Show, Halloween Parade, Science Fair, Short Film Festival and Talent Show, to name a few. These events offer opportunities throughout the year for students to try and excel at new things, and the best part is that you as parents are invited to share these experiences and successes with your child.

Want to learn more about LearningSpring School and see if it would be a good fit for your child and your family? Visit their website at www.learningspring.org/admissions to sign up for a tour.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY LEARNINGSPRING SCHOOL