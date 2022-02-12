Last Minute Valentine’s Day Finds for Kids

Valentine’s Day is almost here and it’s time to spread the love and cheer! We found unique sweet treats, the best art from the heart, personalized fun and games, and more for Valentine’s gifts sure to melt hearts and spread love for kids of all ages.

Delight your little lovebird with LEGO® Valentine Lovebirds. Kids will love these adorable lovebirds that sit on a branch decorated with pink hearts and flowers, while the big red heart symbolizes their love. This sweet set is an ideal way to express love for your Valentine. $12.99

Uncommon Goods Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game is lovingly crafted and the perfect personalized gift to show your love this Valentine’s Day. Parents will love that the family-favorite game is heirloom-quality carved from maple wood. Kids will love that amid a field of incised hearts, up to four lines can be personalized with their names, or a sweet message to surprise the one(s) you adore. $85

Hanna Andersson’s To The Moon Family Pajamas are a great gift for those you love to the moon and back. This Valentine’s Day families will swoon over the To The Moon print. Drift off to sleep each night in these super sweet and soft matching family pajamas, crafted with dreamy artwork and organic cotton that’s soft and soothing on skin. Starting at $26.40

eCreamery’s Ice Cream My Love for You Collection is the sweetest way to wish those you love a Happy Valentine’s Day with delicious custom-churned ice cream in sensational flavors that might just make your heart skip a beat. Each of the yummy four pints carries a “cupid-approved” Valentine’s message that kids will love: You’re Simply the Sweetest – Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream; Love at First Bite – Mint Cookie Crunch Ice Cream; Tub of Hugs – Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream; and Scoops of Love – Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. $59.99

Kids will be head over heels in love with Dylan’s Candy Bar’s new Valentine’s Day collection! No pout about it, the Glitter Lip Lollipop is perfect to gift to a friend and don’t forget to take a fun selfie before you dig in! Kids will also love the Valentine Variety Tackle Box filled with sour gummy triple hearts, cherry taffy, Valentine marshmallows, milk chocolate hearts, and more. This Tackle Box has something from every candy food group to taste test and then reuse for storage or other crafts. Starting at $6

Dress up your little one in this cheeky Little Heart Breaker Bodysuit by Carter’s. This will ensure they get all the love on Valentine’s Day. Designed with short sleeves and a lovely slogan, this festive bodysuit is perfect for your little cutie. $12

Kids will love making art from the heart with The Craft Studio NYC’s assortment of cool craft kits for Valentine’s. These innovative and adorable Valentine’s themed kits include offerings like Taco Bout How Much I Love You, a twist on the classic old fashioned Valentine’s kits for taco lovers; a conversation heart box; Valentine’s mailbox, and more. The kits come with all supplies needed for little artists to complete the craft with love. Starting at $20

Sugar Plum Chocolates has a decadent Chocolate Heart Pizza to win a pizza your heart this Valentine’s Day. This unique solid milk chocolate heart is topped with a festive assortment of chocolate candies and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. Every Chocolate Heart Pizza comes with a wooden mallet, so you can easily break this heart into bite-sized bits. Kids will love that it’s interactive ( it comes with a small wooden mallet to break down the chocolate), has bright colors, and of course tastes delicious. $40

Target has an adorable lineup of Valentine’s Day finds and fan favorites are the Cat & Jack Baby Boys’ V-Day Flight Romper and Cat & Jack Girls’ ‘Valentine’s Day’ Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt! The sweet and stylish boys Baby hooded romper with long sleeves offers full coverage and features red heart illustrations for lovely flair. Girls will love the Valentine’s Day-themed print for sweet styling to make a fashion statement. Starting at $7

Top Trenz OMG Pop Fidgety -Candy Shop Glitter Heart will bring fun bubble popping while spreading love this Valentine’s Day. $10

Bazooka Candy Brands has sugary, sweet Valentine’s Day fun sure delight kids and their whole class. Kids will love the Valentine Ring Pop Classroom Exchange Box that has all you need to spread the love to all this Valentine’s Day. The box comes with 22 individually wrapped strawberry flavored pops. Kids can also find the perfect candy gram with the Juicy Drop Gummies Heart Shaped Gift Box that includes 2 Juicy Drop Gummies, one Strawberry Lemonade and one Knock out Punch, and the new Valentine’s Day Push Pop with two special flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon. Starting at $1

Searching for the perfect plush to cuddle up with or gift to a loved one this Valentine’s Day? The 2022 Squishmallows Valentine’s Day collection is exactly what you’re looking for! Kids love the ultra-soft feel and whimsical designs of the all-new Valentine’s squad that make these Squishmallows the sweetest and softest plush to snuggle up with! The adorable new plush collection comes in assorted sizes. Starting at $9.99

Kids will love Lush’s Love Bug Bath Bomb to make Valentine’s Day bath time more fun! It makes cool, colorful waters and has a sweet, citrusy scent. $6.95

