The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for New York City Families

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and everyone wants to feel the love. From the sweetest candies to sentimental jewelry gifts and everything in between, we have rounded up some of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts that are sure to spread the love.
Valentine’s Day Gifts!
-
Helen Ficalora Jewelry
Helen Ficalora jewelry designs inspire beauty, love, and peace. Her Valentine’s Day collection includes bestsellers sure to steal your heart like Helen’s “Love” Disk Charm With Diamond, Medium Puffy Heart Charm, and Heart Cutout Charm With Diamond. Feel the love close to your heart while wearing these beautiful charms All are crafted in New York, made with solid 14k gold, gift-wrapped, and include free express shipping.
Price: Starting at $65 for silver and $125 for gold.
-
Collage’s Photo Blanket
Collage’s photo blankets will warm your family’s hearts (and whole bodies) this Valentine’s Day with their custom, picture-perfect blanket. Transform your favorite memories into a personalized photo blanket that will make you smile and keep you cozy. Everyone is sure to love it! Select your size, style, upload your photos, choose your design, add your details, and snuggle up with your special custom creation.
Price: Starting at $29.98
-
Sweet Corner Bakeshop: Golden Nutella Heart
Sweet Corner Bakeshop’s two-pound Golden Nutella Heart is the way to your valentine’s heart this February 14! They use Belgium premium chocolate to make a chocolate shell and fill it with two pounds of Nutella! The golden food coloring finishing makes this heart absolutely fantastic! Just be sure to call ahead and pre-order 48 hours in advance. For smaller appetites, they also have mini hearts: the same products and a variety of colors: pink, blue, green, purple and gold. Individual or box of four.
Price: The original heart is $65.00 and the mini hearts are $8.50
-
Cheree Berry Paper Positive Valentine Message Cards
Cheree Berry Paper Positive Valentine Message Cards teach kids a valuable lesson – to be uniquely themselves! This empowering message is a heart-shaped Valentine card tucked away in a square envelope. Plus, you can even add your own powerful and positive, personal note on the back. Set includes 12 cards and detailed envelope.
Price: $22
-
Baked By Melissa Valentine's Day Cupcakes
Baked By Melissa is offering custom Valentine’s Day cupcake flavors in limited edition gift boxes. The collection features flavors like Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate Cookies & Cream, classic Red Velvet, rich Dulce de Leche, Vanilla & Sprinkles (with mini heart sprinkles), and gooey Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Customers can purchase boxes of 6, 25, or 50 bite-size cupcakes. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.
Price: Costs vary by box size
-
Carters: Family Matching Valentine’s Pajamas
Carters is excited to offer Family Matching Valentine’s Pajamas, a new collection for this Valentine’s season. Crafted in soft cotton, this heart PJ set lets you match with your whole family of love bugs. There are onesies or a 3-Piece Valentine’s Day Outfit for baby, 2-Piece Valentine’s Day Snug Fit Cotton PJs for kids, and coordinating 2-Piece Valentine’s Day Cotton PJs for adults. Everyone will feel so loved just like the print on the pajamas!
Price: Starting at $12
-
Rowan’s Earrings
Rowan’s earring subscription is a gift girls are sure to love this Valentine’s Day. This February, Rowan’s subscription earring box will be heart themed. Each new member will receive a pair of their handmade heart earrings, a journal, jewelry stand, and more surprises (if you’re already a member, the box will also include a necklace themed for Valentine’s Day). In your first box you’ll receive a journal, earring stand, and other surprises meant to empower young women. The following months, you’ll receive a new pair of earrings along with fun stickers and conversation cards to spark conversation amongst the entire family.
Price: Costs vary
-
Sugarfina: “XOXO” Candy Bento Box
Sugarfina’s design your own “XOXO” Candy Bento Box lets you pick your favorite candies to fill your custom candy bento box for that special someone with delicious Valentine’s Day-themed treats. They are all fun and fantastic like the “Kiss Me” sugar lips candy cube, “You’re My Sunshine” sour rainbows candy cube, “You’re My Sweetheart” strawberry daiquiri heart candy cube, and many, many more. It’s a gift as sweet as sugar!
Price: Starting at $28
-
Personalization Mall My Valentine Personalized Toddler Photo Socks
Personalization Mall My Valentine Personalized Toddler Photo Socks will make you smile from head to toe. Little ones will love rocking their very own Valentine’s Day personalized photo socks. They are perfect for every member of the family and can be personalized with any title and two photo uploads. Choose from multiple color options and sizes (this fits kid shoe sizes 6 to 11).
Price: Starting at $8.99
-
Pottery Barn Teen Sequin Heart Pillow
Pottery Barn Teen Sequin Heart Pillow will color your kid’s world full of sequins this Valentine’s Day! The shimmery sequins bring a chic flair to any bed and is the perfect finishing touch!
Price: $29
-
Dylan's Candy Bar Candy Gram
Dylan’s Candy Bar has a delectable new Candy Gram. Send a surprise Candy Gram to anyone in the U.S. with a personalized, handwritten note accompanied by a Dylan’s Candy Bar signature Chocolate Bar and Chocolate Rose. Candy Grams are available to send in stores and online and come in four flavors; S’mores, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Hazelnut
Price: $9.95
-
Rockets of Awesome Glitter Kisses Tee
Rockets of Awesome Glitter Kisses Tee is fun and fantastic! It is a must-wear and sure to be a top outfit this Valentine’s Day! It is super sparkly and sweet, just like your little valentine.
Price: $24.50
-
Pottery Barn Kids The Emily & Merrit Heart Pinboard
Pottery Barn Kids The Emily & Merrit Heart Pinboard lets kids frame their photos, artwork, and valentines with this sweet heart-shaped pinboard. Imagined for Pottery Barn Kids by fashion designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, it captures their adventurous yet chic aesthetic.
Price: $62
-
Ladurée: Just Un Baiser
Ladurée celebrates love this Valentine’s Day with the Juste un baiser collection. Their pastry chef has concocted this “love potion” collection to help charm that special someone. The macarons gift box is coated with kisses and draped in the colors of love and filled with four Super heart-shaped macarons (mango, curcuma, ginger) and four Ooh La La heart-shaped macarons (passion dark choco).
Price: $27 per box