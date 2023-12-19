New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Kwanzaa Events in New York 2023

Kwanzaa Events in New York 2022
Kwanzaa Events in New York 2023

Kwanzaa, the African American and Pan-African holiday celebrating African culture, heritage and unity, starts on Dec. 26. Celebrate the holiday with these events all over New York!

Manhattan

‘Twas the Night Before Kwanzaa

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd., Harlem
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7 – 9 pm
All ages
$20; $5 ages 11 and younger.

Twas the Night Before Kwanzaa is an original holiday fantasy play for the entire family about three newly hired African-American elves who find that Santa Claus diverted to Africa to learn about Kwanzaa.

Filled with lovable characters, unforgettable songs, and plenty of positive and uplifting messages about the holidays.

Celebrate Kwanzaa with the Children’s Museum of Manhattan!

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side
Dec. 26-28, Tuesday-Thursday 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
$16.75

Celebrate the seven principles of Kwanzaa through crafts, storytelling, drumming, and more. 

Kwanzaa 2023

African Burial Ground National Monument, 290 Broadway, Tribeca
Dec. 26 – 29, Tuesday-Friday, 10 am – 4 pm.
All ages
Free

Celebrate Kwanzaa with multiple days of programming including performances, demonstrations, art, the history of the holiday, and more.

Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration

Apollo Theater, 253 West 125th St., Harlem
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2 pm & 7:30 pm.
All ages
Tickets start at $25

An Apollo tradition, this annual Kwanzaa Celebration returns for an uplifting performance featuring Forces of Nature Dance Theatre under the leadership of critically acclaimed choreographer Abdel Salaam.

Come out for a joyous celebration of Kwanzaa through dance from across the African Diaspora, music and spoken word, honoring the principles of Kwanzaa, family, community and culture.

Bronx

Parkchester Annual Celebration of Kwanzaa

St. Helena Church, 1315 Olmstead Ave., Bronx
Friday, Dec. 29, 4 – 8 pm
All ages
$20

It is time to celebrate and engage in the rich traditions and cultural significance of Kwanzaa, which brings the community together to honor African heritage and promote unity. It is a time to commemorate the valuable lessons passed down from generation to generation.

This year, celebrate the fifth principle of Kwanzaa, “Nia (Purpose),” which emphasizes our commitment to the collective vocation of building, developing, and defending the community, its culture, and history to regain historical initiative and greatness. 

Brooklyn

Stomp, Clap and Sing with FunikiJam’s Holiday Beat!

Brooklyn Public Library — Central Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Heights
Tuesday, Dec. 19, 10:30 – 11:30 am
All ages
Free

Go on a festive journey through the rich tapestry of holiday traditions in the heart of New York City! FunikiJam’s HOLIDAY BEAT, a captivating program that blends live concert elements with a vibrant stage show, is set to light up the stage this holiday season.

This one-of-a-kind Off-Broadway show promises to take you on a cultural adventure like no other, celebrating an array of holidays, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Chinese New Year, and Shichigosan, all specially curated for kids and families.

Celebrate Kwanzaa

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Crown Heights
Dec. 26-30, 10am-5pm
Ages 12 and younger
$15; free for BCM members

BCM is partnering with Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation for their 16th annual Celebrate Kwanzaa festival!

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, this year’s theme is “Hip-Hop Kwanzaa” — featuring special activities and tributes that showcase the genre’s enduring impact and allow families to explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa through a Hip-Hop lens. 

Habari Gani? Gather in Joy

Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center, 1561 Bedford Avenue, Crown Heights
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 1 – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Embrace the spirit of Umoja (Unity) as we gather in joy for this upcoming Kwanzaa celebration! Enjoy a celebration filled with rich zawadi (gift), an electrifying youth-led fashion showcase, and a tapestry of unity and exuberance.

Plus, an Orisha dance workshop, parenting workshop, children’s puppet show, amazing vendors, and much more.

Kidz Kwanzaa Kuumba: Classic Hip-Hop Dance Class

Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center, 670 Lafayette Ave., Bedford Stuyvesant
Dec. 26-29, Tuesday-Friday,  2 – 4 pm
All ages
Free

Spend Kwanzaa learning classic hip hop choreography and professional dance technique with Creative Outlet Dance Theatre. 

Marine Park Alliance Presents: Festival of Lights – Kwanzaa

Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 4 – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Join Marine Park Alliance for Kwanzaa, a New Year’s celebration of African community values.

Children’s Kwanzaa Village 2023

Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center, 1561 Bedford Avenue, Crown Heights
Thursday, Dec. 28, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate Kwanzaa with song, dance, stories, and connect with each other while learning more about the 7 Principles of Kwanzaa.

Afro’Dance New York Kwanzaa Celebration ’23

The Vino Theater, 274 Morgan Avenue, Suite #201, East Williamsburg
Thursday, Dec. 28, 6:30 – 9 pm
All ages
Admission with donation

Embrace the spirit of unity and community in a family-friendly atmosphere that is both welcoming and supportive. Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Kwanzaa and celebrate the seven principles that guide us.

This festive event promises an evening of cultural appreciation, vibrant performances, and shared moments of joy!

Meet the Maker: A Caribbean Kwanzaa with Made2Heal

caribBEING, 1399 Nostrand Avenue, Flatbush
Friday, Dec. 29, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Children of all ages are invited on a journey of exploring traditions & values of Kwanzaa with a Caribbean lens.

Through captivating visuals and interactive activities, children will learn about tales that celebrate the essence of Kwanzaa, incorporating the rich cultural elements and festive spirit unique to this African-American holiday. 

Queens

‘Twas the Night Before Kwanzaa

Roy Wilkins Park, Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
Dec. 27, 11 am; Dec. 28 & 29, 7 pm; Dec. 30, 2 pm & 7 pm.
All ages
$30

‘Twas the Night Before Kwanzaa is an original holiday fantasy play for the entire family about three newly hired African-American elves who find that Santa Claus diverted to Africa to learn about Kwanzaa.

Filled with lovable characters, unforgettable songs, and plenty of positive and uplifting messages about the holidays.

A Kwanzaa Celebration

Idlewild Park, Springfield Lane and 149th Avenue, Springfield Gardens
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 3 – 7 pm
All ages
Free

This 2nd Annual Kwanzaa celebration will have crafts, music, refreshments, games, and learning for all.

Your Queens 7th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Boulevard, Springfield Gardens
Saturday, Dec. 30, 3 – 7 pm
All ages
$10-$20

Come out for the lighting of the kinara and embrace the Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).

Immerse yourself in the rich African culture through a captivating fashion show, traditional music, and energetic dances. Savor the flavors of authentic African cuisine and explore the vibrant marketplace showcasing local artisans and vendors.

Staten Island

Kwanzaa Celebration

Central Family Life Center, 59 Wright St., Staten Island
Tuesday, December 26, 6-10 pm
All ages
Free admission

Celebrate Kwanzaa which draws on Southern African first-fruits celebrations and the seven basic values of African culture or the “Nguzo Saba” which in Swahili means the seven principles.

Everyone is invited to get involved and celebrate the importance of family, community and culture to reaffirm and reinforce the bonds between us as people. There will be an African fashion show, dance performance, vendors, and more.

Kwanzaa Dance Party

Staten Island Children’s Museum, 1000 Richmond Terr.,Staten Island
Friday, December 29, 11 am – 4 pm
All ages
Included with $8 admission

Actor, musician, and spoken-word artist Gregory Taylor will join choreographer and dancer Walter Rutledge for a Kwanzaa Dance Party.

Participants can drop in anywhere from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm to learn West African drumming and dances in workshops designed to enhance children’s awareness of and celebrate the rich culture of the Kwanzaa holiday.

New York Family December 2023

