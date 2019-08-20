Kids’ Hair Salons in Manhattan for Back-to-School Haircuts!
We’re approaching September, which means it’s time to get your little one a back-to-school haircut. Check out these top kids’ hair salons in Manhattan!
Your back to school checklist is likely already full, but don’t forget to add on haircuts! As we move into the fall season, it’s time to get a fresh cut that makes your little one feel confident. However, kids aren’t always super excited about getting a haircut. They would much rather be enjoying their last few days of summer outside. That’s why, we’ve round up a list of hair salons that create a fun experience for your little ones. With kid-friendly seats, candy, and certificates, these hair salons are all about kids! We’ve selected a range of kids’ hair salons — everything from an extravagant, cookie-themed spa and salon day to a quick and budget-friendly trim. And if your little one’s birthday is coming up, some of these salons also host birthday parties.
It’s also important to find a hair salon that you trust. Our collection of hair salons have lots of experience, so your kids will be in good hands! We’ve also taken conveniency into consideration. With your busy schedule leading up to the start of the school year, you want to go to a hair salon nearby. The hair salons are broken down by neighborhood so that you can head to one closest to you.
-
Cozy's Cuts for Kids
1416 Second Ave. @ 74th St, New York, NY 10021- Upper East Side
Monday-Friday 10 am-6 pm, Saturday 9 am-6 pm, Sunday 10 am-6 pm
Named the #1 Kids Salon in NYC, Cozy’s Cuts for Kids has over 25 years of experience in kids’ haircuts! The salon is all about making haircuts a fun experience for kids, especially for your baby’s first haircut. Cozy’s Cuts for Kids features car styling chairs, videos, video games, balloons, toys, bubbles, lollipops, and a free toy from their goody basket! The salon strives to create an exciting environment for kids, all while featuring a staff that loves working with kids, making parents feel comfortable and confident that their little one is in good hands. First hair cuts come with a certificate and a lock of hair. Cozy’s Cuts for Kids also created SoCozy Professional Hair Care for Children: the first-eve professional line of hair care products made with ingredients gentle for kids. Have a special event coming up? Visit Cozy’s Braids and Blow Bar to let expert hair stylists braid and style your little girl’s hair. Other services include mini-manicures with nail art, ear piercing for kids and babies, Ultimate Beauty Bash Birthday Parties, haircuts, wash, blowouts, Cozy’s Splash Hair Repair Treatment (great after a summer of lots of NYC outdoor pool trips!), and much more!
-
Milk & Cookies Kids Spa And Salon
1196 First Ave., New York, NY 10065- Upper East Side
Summer hours: Tuesday 11 am-6 pm, Thursday 11 am-6 pm, Friday 10 am-6 pm, Saturday 10 am-7 pm, Sunday 10 am-5 pm
Looking for an upgraded haircut experience? Head to Milk & Cookies Kids Spa And Salon! The salon offers first haircuts for babies, which include a certificate and lock of hair, beads and braids, Cookie Crunch Mini, which includes a wash, cut, and scented hair topping, bang trim, event up-dos, ear piercings, and much more. The spa includes manicures, pedicures, soaks, scrubs, souffles, and more, all in kid-friendly flavors, such as Cookies & Cream, S’mores + Cookie= S’mookie, Gummy Worm Mud Pie Treatment, and Vanilla Sprinkle Treatment. And if your little one’s birthday is coming up, there are a variety of party packages, such as cookie frosting facials, fashion shows, air hockey and basketball, karaoke, and disco fun. Milk & Cookies is truly a place for and about kids! Children’s haircuts start at $32, with bang trims and other services at a lower cost.
-
Kidville Salon
205 West 88th St., New York, NY 10024- Upper West Side
Monday-Friday 9:30 am-5 pm, Saturday-Sunday based on weekend birthday availability
Kidville offers children’s haircuts and bang trims in a kid-friendly environment. Kids can enjoy DVDs, games, and toys as they sit back and relax. Your little ones also get to pick their themed chair! If it’s your kid’s first haircut, they’ll go home with a certificate, hair clippings, and a sweet treat. Don’t forget to check out more of what Kidville has to offer: indoor playspace, kids boutique, birthday parties, and more. If you love your experience at Kidville, browse the various membership plans! Child’s Haircut $32, Bang Trim $11, 5-Pack Haircut Packages $160
-
Apple Seeds
10 West 25th St., New York, NY 10010- Chelsea
Monday-Friday 10-6pm, Saturday-Sunday 10-4 pm
Apple Seeds offers first haircuts, back to school haircuts, french braids, and ballet recital styles. The salon is very kid-friendly with a yellow taxi seat, TV with movies and programs, toys, bubbles, lollipops, and personalized certificates with a snip of hair for first haircuts.
-
Supercuts
1632 2nd Ave., #1636, New York, NY 10028- Upper East Side
69 University Place, New York, NY 10003- Greenwich Village
Monday-Friday 9 am-9 pm, Saturday 9 am-8 pm, Sunday 10 am-6 pm
Do you have a few little ones who need back-to-school haircuts? You’re probably looking for a budget-friendly deal, and Supercuts is here to help! With haircuts already less expensive than many other hair salons in NYC, Supercuts typically holds a back-to-school discount as well. Supercut Jr. is for kids ages 12 and under, in which kids get a great deal on their haircut!
-
My Little Sunshine
145 Hudson St., New York, NY 10013- Tribeca
Tuesday 2-6 pm, Wednesday 10 am-6 pm, Thursday 2-6 pm, Friday 10-6 pm, Saturday 10-6 pm
With clothes, toys, and haircuts at My Little Sunshine, your little one is sure to have a wonderful experience! Haircuts should be enjoyable, and My Little Sunshine knows that. Kids can play with toys and parents can shop kids clothes pre, post, or during the haircut. There are also plane-shaped seats for kids! Denni has been cutting kid’s hair for years, so you can trust that your kids are in good hands.
-
Doodle Doo's
11 Christopher St., New York, NY 10014- West Village
Monday-Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday-Sunday 9 am-6 pm
As both a children’s hair salon and gift boutique, Doodle Doo’s opened in 2005 with New York specialty toys and gifts. Kids sit in custom-built wooden boats and cars as they get their haircut, and the expanded toy shop now includes a “tween” area, so even your big kids can enjoy! Kids love the experience of getting a haircut and then leaving with a small toy or gift.
-
Sharkey's Cuts for Kids
1359 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10021- Upper East Side
Monday-Wednesday 10 am-6 pm, Thursday 10 am-7 pm, Friday 10 am-6 pm, Saturday 9 am-6 pm, Sunday 10 am-5 pm
At Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, little ones get to sit on a Dodge Charger Police Car, Lightning McQueen Race Car, or a Pink Barbie Jeep! There are also PlayStation Game Stations, XBOX Stations, and a Tween Lounge, so even your big kids can have a great time here. Kids get to watch their favorite cartoons or Netflix shows, so you don’t have to worry if you have more than one kid getting a haircut. While one kid gets their haircut, the others will surely be entertained by all that there is to see and do here — they’ll likely all want to stay longer! Kids even get a free prize with every haircut.