Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails in and Around NYC!

Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails!

Take a trip (and a hike) at one of these easy and kid-friendly hiking trails. Some are close to the city, within Central Park, and some are a bit more of a drive. Whatever adventure you want to go on — we have a trail for you and your family!

Tip: we suggest checking the website or social of the park you are visiting to ensure it is open or for any COVID restrictions.

Pelham Bay Park – Bronx, NY

Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, NY 10465

Recommended Trail: Kazimiroff Nature Trail, 1.2 miles

This trial is a hidden gem, and being family-friendly is their trademark. Whether you’re a family that loves to hike together or a family that wants to start getting into it, you should visit this park and explore together.

Storm King State Park – Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY

Mountain Road, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520

Recommended Trail: North Point Summit, 1.3 miles

Price: Varies by number of people in the car

Explore the mountain as safely as possible with this easy 1.3-mile trail. You get all the breathtaking views without any of the difficulty of climbing a mountain so the whole family, no matter their limitations, can enjoy the experience. Storm King may required ticket reservations at this time so remember to check before you travel out there.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir – Central Park, NY

Official start is at E 90th St, New York, NY 10128

Recommended Trial: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir Running Path, 1.7 miles

A nice and easy loop in New York’s most famous park. Suppose you do not have the opportunity to get out of the city but still want to get some exercise with your family. In that case, you cannot go wrong with the convenience the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir Running Path provides. It provides a beautiful view of the reservoir for which the path is named Fit for all skill levels.

New York Botanical Garden – Bronx, NY

419 Botanical Square S, The Bronx, NY 10458

Recommended Trail: The whole garden! 1.8 miles

Price: $35 for adults,$32/student, $15 children 2-12

The New York Botanical Garden has been going strong, hosting many different activities – both online and in person. More suited for strolling than hiking, its beauty is undeniable and easily worth a trip for the whole family. Make sure you reserve a ticket before you go as they are very strict on the number of people allowed in at this time.

Spook Rock via Gory Brook and Witch’s Spring Trail – Sleepy Hollow, NY

Tarrytown New York, Sleepy Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Recommended Trail: With’s Spring Trail, 2 miles

Unsurprisingly, this path plays up the spookiness of being in Sleepy Hollow. On this hike, you can explore the lore of Washington Irving’s writings and even come across a witch’s shelter. It’s still at an okay skill level but a bit more of a moderate hike than the easier ones listed before.

Croton Gorge Park – Cortland,NY

35 Yorktown Rd, Cortlandt, NY 10520

Recommended Trail: Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, 26.5 miles

Price: $10 parking without pass

Croton Gorge Park is a sprawling 97 acres, so there’s plenty to explore and hike on. Marvel at the dam and spillway via the trail with direct access to New York State’s Old Croton Aqueduct. You don’t have to walk the whole 26.5 miles to enjoy it, as every fraction of the route is gorgeous.