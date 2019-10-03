The Top Kid-Friendly October Events in the Bronx

This month is full of adventure and fall activities lined up for you and your family! The Bronx is kicking off October with it’s 2nd Annual New York Pizza Festival — delish for a cheesy treat! Next, you’ll want to walk it off at the Bronx Zoo for a Spooktacular Night Walk where your family can all dress up in costume and see the zoo animals. Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy fall with this list of October events in the Bronx!

2nd Annual New York Pizza Festival

October 5-6

Hosted by Belmont Business Improvement District, the New York Pizza Festival invites your family to celebrate pizza at the largest pizza festival in New York. There will be tastings from 25 US pizza makers and five from Italy, with music to dance off all of the calories! Join US Pizza Makers, chefs, culinary personalities, and top pizza makers from Italy to taste delicious pizza and learn more about this iconic food for all ages. The festival benefits Slice Out Hunger, a local organization that supports American hunger relief and prevention initiatives through pizza-related events. Free admission, ticket costs vary for food and drink, 12-5 pm. Crescent Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458, nycpizzafestival.com

Boo at the Zoo: Spooktacular Night Walks

October 5, 11, 18, and 26

Come in costume to this family-friendly, spooky walk! Prepare for an evening of Halloween fun and festivities with live animal encounters and Halloween-themed educational activities. Enjoy a pizza dinner before you head out on your night walk in the zoo to see what happens when the gates close and the visitors leave! $45, members $35, 5-7 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

Family Afternoon Movie: Jumanji

October 12

When a mysterious board game comes to life for two siblings, an entire world of adventure unfolds. The brother and sister duo free Alan Parrish, who has been stuck in the game for decades. If they win the game, they can free Alan for good. But will they be able to conquer the giant bugs, monkeys, and rhinos in this jungle-themed game? Find out at this screening of Jumanji at the library, rated PG! Free, 2 pm. Morrisania Library, 610 East 169th St., Bronx, NY 10456, nypl.org

Honey and Harvest Weekend

October 12-14

Get ready for a full weekend of festivities at Honey and Harvest Weekend! Your family will learn all about bees and honey with a live hive viewing. Sample delicious honey and honeycomb, and take home honey-inspired recipes. Watch cooking demonstrations, listen to music, and partake in the many workshops that this fall weekend has to offer. Included in All-Garden Pass, 10 am-6 pm. 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458-5126, nybg.org

Scavengers & Decomposers

October 19-20

Learn all about decomposition at Wave Hill with your family! Explore the forest floor, handle real-life scavengers and decomposers, reassemble a skeleton in The Boneyard, and get lots of information about composting. The Family Art Project for the weekend is The Walking Snag, in which your little ones get to make wearable art and walk in the parade of decomposer crafts! $12 adults, $8 students and seniors, $6 kids ages 6-18, free for kids ages 5 and under, activities 10 am-4 pm, gardens open 9 am-5:30 pm . Wave Hill Public Gardens, 675 West 252nd St., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Snack & Paint

October 21

Make your way over to the library for an afternoon of painting! Recommended for kids ages 5 to 12, Snack & Paint provides all of the painting materials: all you need to bring is your creativity! Refreshments will be provided so that kids can munch on a snack as they craft their mini masterpieces! Free, 4 pm. Sedgwick Library, Community Room, 1701 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Bronx, NY 10453, nypl.org

Pumpkin Painting: Bronx

October 24

Get crafty and creative this fall with pumpkin painting! GreenThumb will provide the pumpkins and paint, while supplies last, so all you need to bring is your imagination and autumn excitement. But feel free to bring any other supplies to decorate your pumpkin further. Pumpkin decorating is a wonderful opportunity for some quality family time, so bring your whole family to the workshop! Free, 3:30-5:30 pm. Enter at either United We Stand Community Garden, 627 East 137th St., Bronx, NY 10454 or 138th St. Community Garden, 638 East 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10454, nycgovparks.org

Truckin’ With KRVC Pumpkin

October 24

Featuring community beautification, street performers, crafts, and more, this exciting event brings Bronx families together. Spend the fall afternoon outside as you connect with friends, neighbors, and community members. Among the event festivities, little ones and their parents also get to decorate pumpkins! Free, 2-4 pm. Brown’s Jewelers, 5690 Riverdale Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, krvcdc.org

34th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade

October 26

All ages are welcome at this Halloween parade! The theme this year is Tim Burton in the Bronx. There will be special prizes for toddlers ages 4 and under, and cash prizes for kids ages 5 to 17, adults 18 and up, over 55 senior category, most creative, Tim Burton theme related costume, and best banner. The costume judging with take place after the parade, along with showcasing of bands and distribution of candy for children! Free, 12-3 pm, post-parade festivities 3 pm. Parade begins at Simpson Street, between East 163rd Street and Westchester Avenue, and ends at Tiffany Plaza in front of St. Athanasius Church, bronxhalloweenparade.wordpress.com

Family Art Project: Preserving and Future Fossils

October 27

Learn about animals, plants, evolution, and climate change in this Family Art Project. Explore ways in which animals and plants have evolved since prehistoric times, and then time travel to the future to see how animals and plants are affected by changing environments. Little ones and their caregivers will use clay and imprinting to document how climate change impacts plants and animals. Free, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill House, 675 West 252nd St., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org