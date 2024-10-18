FAO Schwarz Hosts Jellycat Diner Breakfast Experience

The Jellycat Diner Experience Serves Up a Breakfast Feast in FAO Schwarz

The NYC Jellycat Diner Experience is serving up a new breakfast feast that is full of fun! NYC’s most iconic toy store, FAO Schwarz, invites guests to visit the interactive diner experience. Visitors can order from the expanded “menu” of plushies and bring home a Jellycat “meal” plush, diner mementos, and precious memories to treasure.

Customers can step up to the diner’s custom counter on the store’s first floor and place their order from a menu of adorable and sweet, breakfast-themed plush. The “chefs” in the diner are serving up Jellycat’s new and exclusive Amuseables breakfast treats: Waffle, Pancake Stack, and Bagel, plus some of the exclusive NYC foodie favorites – all in the newly refreshed space designed to spark joy and creativity in kids and adults alike.

The diner recently went viral on Tiktok for the captivating and heartwarming experience. Video shows servers ‘frying’ up a hamburger Jellycat, while others wait to ‘order’ theirs. You will feel the nostalgia as you step into the retro diner complete with checkered floors basking in a bright neon blue glow. The fan favorite plush is Fran Pancakes, a smiling stack of pancakes with syrup and blueberries on top. She is in good company with Rene Waffle, a sweet waffle topped with butter and strawberry, and Bagel complete with salmon and cream cheese and a grin.

And if breakfast isn’t your preferred choice in the morning, don’t worry, they’ve got you covered. You can choose from a classic menu of New York favorites including pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, and tacos — because would it really be a New York pop-up if the classic dollar slice plush wasn’t included?

Psst…Check out Best Apple Cider Doughnuts In and Near NYC

Servers greet guests, making them feel like VIPs as they take their name and special order, whip it up with a dramatic display of culinary coolness, and pack it to go with personalized goodies. Plus, each “meal” also comes with an exclusive enamel pin in the shape of the plush food item, a sticker sheet, gift packaging with a personalized sticker, and a reusable gift bag to take the food to go. It is a fun and interactive personalized experience sure to delight kids of all ages. Families get the chance to enjoy the best breakfast ever, while engaging with the interactive installation that captures the essence of Jellycat’s playful and fun brand.

If you’re not familiar with Jellycat, the famed plushes are native to London. Coming in a variety of shapes, sizes, animations, and figures, the super soft toys were founded by brothers Thomas and William Gatacre in 1991, before they eventually expanded and moved to Minneapolis in 1991. The line has since expanded to include plush bags, charms, storybooks, and an exclusive line called Amuseables.

The Jellycat breakfast amuseables recently went viral on Tiktok, with users calling them their ‘new bestie‘. The brand even started a motivational Monday series with the plushes, watching your favorite food items get ready for the day, like this adorable peanut who steps into the week refreshed!

Jellycat are ultra plush and filled with joy inside and out. Families will love to explore the Jellycat experience, including limited-edition plush toys only available at FAO Schwarz. FAO Schwartz is located at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. The experience starts at $45. Jellycat plushies are also available in a wide range of price points, starting at $28 for the plush croissant, and up to $40 for the bowl of oats.

Psst…Check out Best Farmers’ Markets in NYC and Beyond

