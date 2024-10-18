Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Attractions & Museums

FAO Schwarz Hosts Jellycat Diner Breakfast Experience

By Posted on
Jellycat FAO Schwarz breakfast diner
Jellycat FAO Schwarz

The Jellycat Diner Experience Serves Up a Breakfast Feast in FAO Schwarz

The NYC Jellycat Diner Experience is serving up a new breakfast feast that is full of fun!  NYC’s most iconic toy store, FAO Schwarz, invites guests to visit the interactive diner experience. Visitors can order from the expanded “menu” of plushies and bring home a Jellycat “meal” plush, diner mementos, and precious memories to treasure. 

Customers can step up to the diner’s custom counter on the store’s first floor and place their order from a menu of adorable and sweet, breakfast-themed plush. The “chefs” in the diner are serving up Jellycat’s new and exclusive Amuseables breakfast treats: Waffle, Pancake Stack, and Bagel, plus some of the exclusive NYC foodie favorites – all in the newly refreshed space designed to spark joy and creativity in kids and adults alike.

The diner recently went viral on Tiktok for the captivating and heartwarming experience. Video shows servers ‘frying’ up a hamburger Jellycat, while others wait to ‘order’ theirs. You will feel the nostalgia as you step into the retro diner complete with checkered floors basking in a bright neon blue glow.  The fan favorite plush is Fran Pancakes, a smiling stack of pancakes with syrup and blueberries on top. She is in good company with Rene Waffle, a sweet waffle topped with butter and strawberry, and Bagel complete with salmon and cream cheese and a grin. 

And if breakfast isn’t your preferred choice in the morning, don’t worry, they’ve got you covered. You can choose from a classic menu of New York favorites including pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, and tacos — because would it really be a New York pop-up if the classic dollar slice plush wasn’t included?

Psst…Check out Best Apple Cider Doughnuts In and Near NYC

Servers greet guests, making them feel like VIPs as they take their name and special order, whip it up with a dramatic display of culinary coolness, and pack it to go with personalized goodies. Plus, each “meal” also comes with an exclusive enamel pin in the shape of the plush food item, a sticker sheet, gift packaging with a personalized sticker, and a reusable gift bag to take the food to go. It is a fun and interactive personalized experience sure to delight kids of all ages. Families get the chance to enjoy the best breakfast ever, while engaging with the interactive installation that captures the essence of Jellycat’s playful and fun brand.

If you’re not familiar with Jellycat, the famed plushes are native to London. Coming in a variety of shapes, sizes, animations, and figures, the super soft toys were founded by brothers Thomas and William Gatacre in 1991, before they eventually expanded and moved to Minneapolis in 1991. The line has since expanded to include plush bags, charms, storybooks, and an exclusive line called Amuseables.

The Jellycat breakfast amuseables recently went viral on Tiktok, with users calling them their ‘new bestie‘. The brand even started a motivational Monday series with the plushes, watching your favorite food items get ready for the day, like this adorable peanut who steps into the week refreshed!

Jellycat are ultra plush and filled with joy inside and out. Families will love to explore the Jellycat experience, including limited-edition plush toys only available at FAO Schwarz. FAO Schwartz is located at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. The experience starts at $45. Jellycat plushies are also available in a wide range of price points, starting at $28 for the plush croissant, and up to $40 for the bowl of oats.

Psst…Check out Best Farmers’ Markets in NYC and Beyond

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is an editorial contributor at New York Family. She dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but learned it was a fictitious role so she pursued a career in foreign policy. Now she writes about great adventures and family fun in and around NYC.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

KTBYTE

&lt;div&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Computer Science Coding Classes for Children&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;Ages 8 - 18&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Enroll today for a FREE Trial and our Summer and School Year Course Offerings!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Differentiated and Individualized Learning with our Caring and Knowledgeable Staff!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Offer YOUR child the competitive advantage of learning a new language and also using STEM to learn and have fun!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987ktbyte-vision&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;vision&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our vision is to make a high-quality Computer Science (CS) education accessible to students globally while also making CS exciting and engaging for them!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987diffsimilar&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers a progressive Computer Science curriculum for students ages 8-18 years old. Classes range from introductory JavaBlocks&amp;trade; programming to college-level courses.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers classes that stand out from the standard Core Curriculum for high-school students, with unique programs such as USACO prep courses, Generative Art and Design courses, and even Machine Learning courses. Our instructors are dedicated, nurturing and passionate about what they do and committed to ensuring that&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students are exposed to an unparalleled, dynamic, educational and engaging CS learning experience! Register today for a&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1622725037124000&amp;amp;usg=AFQjCNED2R673ZzKakJOtaGSycFpwW73uw&quot;&gt;Free Trial&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;and experience the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987aluminiaccomp&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Alumni Accomplishments&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;alums consistently outperform their peers in terms of their academic accomplishments.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students ace their AP CS courses and exams and are also incredibly successful through the competitive college admissions process.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students have been accepted to numerous Ivy League and competitive colleges and universities including but not limited to Brown, Carnegie Mellon, UChicago, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, MIT, UPenn, Princeton, Tufts, Yale, and many more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987shorttermbenef&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Makes the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Course Experience Unique?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, all of our instructors are highly qualified and experienced, educational professionals who differentiate learning and offer&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students a multitude of opportunities for individualized instruction by spending hours each week preparing for each specialty class that they teach in order to offer a dynamic, engaging and fun educational course interaction for every&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;student. Through our Virtual Machines, our instructors are able to see exactly what is on your child&amp;rsquo;s screen throughout every class, and as such are easily able to assist your child through any obstacle that may arise. At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our nurturing, knowledgeable and caring teaching staff anticipate and identify when a student may be struggling with a problem even before the student decides to ask a question about it.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987whoareinstructors&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Sets the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Teaching Team Apart?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;instructors are college and post-college working professionals with extensive backgrounds in computer science. At the highest level, our artificial intelligence classes are taught by a graduate sutdent in AI. Each of our teaching professionals is passionate about igniting a love for learning in your child by presenting Computer Science concepts in practical ways which offer the student the opportunity to see Computer Science at work in recognizable applications from daily life. Every class, regardless of level will be individualized and differentiated to ensure your child&amp;rsquo;s success!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

USC Gymnastics & Baseball Training Facility

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;We offer sports activities, after school programs, birthday parties &amp;amp; private lessons for kids ages 3&amp;ndash;13 years! Our gymnastics classes are a great way to keep your child active and healthy. We strive to empower and challenge children through the sport of gymnastics.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

WICKED Broadway

&lt;p&gt;There&amp;rsquo;s no place like Oz&amp;mdash;and there&amp;rsquo;s no show like WICKED. Are you ready to experience the original Broadway blockbuster?&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles