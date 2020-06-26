LaTonya Yvette, Photo by Yumi Matsuo
If you’re looking to add powerful and influential voices to your Instagram feed, check out these inspiring Black moms who are entrepreneurs and authors, advocates and creators.
12 Inspiring Black Moms to Follow on Instagram in 2020
Christine Michel Carter is a best-selling author, entrepreneur and global voice for working moms.
Jeena Wilder, mom of four, blogs about all things motherhood and is an advocate for adoption.
LOVE. We all love our families. We all love our children. Speak up when it matters. Small things add up, don’t let racist comments slide, don’t allow your inner circle to only look like you. Don’t attempt to be “colorblind” that’s not helping anyone because that’s not the world we live in. Love our differences, acknowledge them, make room for them but remember we are all human. Love is the answer. 💛
Denise Nicole is a birth and postpartum doula, wellness advocate and content creator. Her goal is to help people find sustainable and healthy habits for themselves and their families
The CEO of @motherhonestly and @hellovillo, Blessing Adesiyan is developing tech to help working moms prevent burnout in their everyday lives.
Neferteri Plessi, founder of @singlemomsplanet, helps mom entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders thrive.
Jodi Patterson is a mom of five, author and chair of the board at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for LGBTQ+ rights.
LaTonya Yvette is a mother of two, author and advocate who can be found on her self-named lifestyle blog written for a diverse audience of “fashionistas, mothers, small businesses and artists.”
Latham Thomas is an author and the founder of @mamaglow, a globally-recognized maternity brand that’s landed her on Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, a list of the world’s biggest trailblazers.
Bozoma Saint John is a self-proclaimed badass businesswoman who’s Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor.
Julee Wilson is an inspiring mom, writer and the Beauty Director at @cosmopolitan.
Kimberly Seals Allers is an award-winning journalist, 5-time author and founder of @theirthapp to address racism and bias in maternity and infant care.
Our #children have heard the conversations and communicated their opinions. We decided to take a day away from social and all television updates in their presence because we couldn’t keep our reactions quiet. Instead we took our bodies and minds outdoors to collectively be one as a #family……slide to see just some of the things that we’ve learned in our homes and continue to share with our children. #faith #love and #respect – Stay well and stay safe we’re all going through this together. #thefuture 💕💙💕
Natasha D’Anna is an author, mom of three, and founder of the lifestyle site TwinDollicious. Natasha shares on sibling bonds and their adventures in New York City and beyond.
