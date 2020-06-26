Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

LaTonya Yvette, Photo by Yumi Matsuo

If you’re looking to add powerful and influential voices to your Instagram feed, check out these inspiring Black moms who are entrepreneurs and authors, advocates and creators.

12 Inspiring Black Moms to Follow on Instagram in 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Michel Carter (@cmichelcarter) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

Christine Michel Carter is a best-selling author, entrepreneur and global voice for working moms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motherhood & Adoption (@jeenawilder) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:48am PDT

Jeena Wilder, mom of four, blogs about all things motherhood and is an advocate for adoption.

Denise Nicole is a birth and postpartum doula, wellness advocate and content creator. Her goal is to help people find sustainable and healthy habits for themselves and their families

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blessing Adesiyan (@blessing.adesiyan) on Jun 12, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

The CEO of @motherhonestly and @hellovillo, Blessing Adesiyan is developing tech to help working moms prevent burnout in their everyday lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neferteri Plessy (@neferteriplessy) on Jun 24, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

Neferteri Plessi, founder of @singlemomsplanet, helps mom entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders thrive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Patterson (@jodiepatterson) on Jun 3, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

Jodi Patterson is a mom of five, author and chair of the board at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for LGBTQ+ rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaTonya (@latonyayvette) on Jun 2, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT

LaTonya Yvette is a mother of two, author and advocate who can be found on her self-named lifestyle blog written for a diverse audience of “fashionistas, mothers, small businesses and artists.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latham Thomas (@glowmaven) on May 29, 2020 at 7:24am PDT

Latham Thomas is an author and the founder of @mamaglow, a globally-recognized maternity brand that’s landed her on Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, a list of the world’s biggest trailblazers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bozoma Saint John (@badassboz) on Apr 12, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

Bozoma Saint John is a self-proclaimed badass businesswoman who’s Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julee Wilson (@missjulee) on May 10, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

Julee Wilson is an inspiring mom, writer and the Beauty Director at @cosmopolitan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Seals Allers (@iamksealsallers) on Apr 24, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

Kimberly Seals Allers is an award-winning journalist, 5-time author and founder of @theirthapp to address racism and bias in maternity and infant care.

Natasha D’Anna is an author, mom of three, and founder of the lifestyle site TwinDollicious. Natasha shares on sibling bonds and their adventures in New York City and beyond.

If you’re still feeling tech-savvy, check out 8 Great Apps for Moms to Download in Summer 2020!