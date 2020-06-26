Quantcast
Mamas We Love

12 Inspiring Black Moms to Follow on Instagram in 2020

latonya

LaTonya Yvette, Photo by Yumi Matsuo

If you’re looking to add powerful and influential voices to your Instagram feed, check out these inspiring Black moms who are entrepreneurs and authors, advocates and creators.

Christine Michel Carter is a best-selling author, entrepreneur and global voice for working moms.

 

Jeena Wilder, mom of four, blogs about all things motherhood and is an advocate for adoption.

Denise Nicole is a birth and postpartum doula, wellness advocate and content creator. Her goal is to help people find sustainable and healthy habits for themselves and their families

 

The CEO of @motherhonestly and @hellovillo, Blessing Adesiyan is developing tech to help working moms prevent burnout in their everyday lives.

 

Neferteri Plessi, founder of @singlemomsplanet, helps mom entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders thrive.

 

Jodi Patterson is a mom of five, author and chair of the board at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for LGBTQ+ rights.

 

LaTonya Yvette is a mother of two, author and advocate who can be found on her self-named lifestyle blog written for a diverse audience of “fashionistas, mothers, small businesses and artists.”

 

Latham Thomas is an author and the founder of @mamaglow, a globally-recognized maternity brand that’s landed her on Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, a list of the world’s biggest trailblazers.

 

Bozoma Saint John is a self-proclaimed badass businesswoman who’s Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor.

 

Julee Wilson is an inspiring mom, writer and the Beauty Director at @cosmopolitan.

 

Kimberly Seals Allers is an award-winning journalist, 5-time author and founder of @theirthapp to address racism and bias in maternity and infant care.

 

 

Natasha D’Anna is an author, mom of three, and founder of the lifestyle site TwinDollicious. Natasha shares on sibling bonds and their adventures in New York City and beyond.

