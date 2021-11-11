10 Best Hotel Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner in NYC

Hotel Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner!

Thanksgiving Day is upon us, and whether you chose to spend it with a larger gathering this year, or just with your family, there are countless ways to celebrate, especially in NYC. However, many families would rather spend this Thanksgiving making memories instead of meal prepping. Many hotels around the city are offering traditional and unique thanksgiving dinners in their restaurants, taking the cooking and stress out of your hands. Check out these 10 Hotel Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner!

1414 Avenue of the Americas

1 Hotel Central Park offers a variety of restaurant options this holiday with Thanksgiving on the Park. Guests can start with a Thanksgiving in bed with a view of the parade that includes a basket of breakfast goodies, each serving two guests. Next, Jams offers a Thanksgiving Parade Brunch, perfectly placed along the parade route from 7AM to 11 AM starting at $200/person. After the parade is over, Jams will have a post-parade brunch starting at $65. Finally, if you are looking for a meal later in the day, Jams will take care of the cooking with a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner.



60 Furman St.

Celebrate Thanksgiving on the Waterfront at The Osprey, located within 1 Brooklyn Bridge hotel. Costing $95/person, this all day affair provides a seasonal four-course holiday menu that accommodates Vegetarian and Gluten Free options. Menu items include Pumpkin Brioche, Butternut Squash Soup, Chicories, and Fluke Crudo. This third course comes Family Style and includes a Mushroom Risotto, Cauliflower Tagine, Venison Shank, Turkey Feast.

28 W 53rd St.

While the Baccarat Hotel is not providing the traditional Thanksgiving, their Thanksgiving Day VIP experience is the perfect experience for those not from NYC who are looking to see the parade and have a great meal afterwards. The Baccarat Hotel New York provides VIP Bleacher seats in front of the Macy’s Herald Square on 34th St. The rest of the package includes a welcome amenity, 2 nights stay in accommodation of choice, American Breakfast for 2 Guests in Grand Salon, and a Thanksgiving Meal in Grand Salon. Reservations must be made by November 19th.

Fifth Ave. at Central Park South

The Palm Court is the perfect restaurant to spend your holidays, offering a full day of Thanksgiving meals for you and your whole family. Starting at $205/person and $125/child under 12 years old, The Palm Court offers a four course meal which includes Butternut Squash Soup, Scallops, Heritage Turkey, Pan Seared Halibut, Ribeye Steak, Cheesecake, and much more!

132 4th Ave.

Thanksgiving at the Bowery provides a less expensive option for families who don’t wish to cook, but also want the full Thanksgiving Dinner experience. The 3-course meal includes Pumpkin Soup, Roasted Organic Turkey, and a choice of pie. This Dinner experience costs $25/child 12 and under and $65/Adult.

35 East 76th St.

Headed by executive chef Sylvain Delpique, this American cuisine restaurant is bringing the turkey to you with a four-course Thanksgiving Menu for the whole family. Menu options include soup, steak tartare, duck confit, roasted turkey, lamb shank, and pumpkin and pecan pie. Dowling’s also offers vegan and vegetarian options. Seating is from 12 to 9PM and costs $250/person. Reservations can be made here.

377 Greenwich St.

Chef Andrew Carmellini is back with his three-course Thanksgiving meal that bring indulgence to your classic Turkey Day feast. The prix-fixe menu starts at $135/person and $60/child and includes an antipasti with sheep’s milk ricotta, autumn salad, heirloom beet salad and potato gnocchi. Entrees include a wood-fired heritage turkey, fennel sausage-chestnut stuffing roasted marble potatoes, and brussel sprouts.

147 W 43rd St.

Celebrate your Thanksgiving Dinner at Tony Di Napoli! For $44.95/person, guests will devour a full Thanksgiving dinner which includes Pasta e Fagioli Soup, Salad, Carved Turkey with Mushroom Gravy, Sausage Stuffing, Sweet Potato Cranberry Sauce, and an Apple Crisp Dessert. Tony’s full menu is also available the whole day as well.

700 5th Ave.

The Clement Restaurant is offering an array of Holiday dining experiences this season. Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with an assortment of culinary delights accompanied by live jazz music. This Thanksgiving feast starts at $265/person and $110/child. Guests are expected to dress Smart Casual.

400 5th Ave.

Ai Fiori is offering Thanksgiving Lunch and Dinner options for families and guests at a reasonable price with a prix-fixed 3 and 4 Course menus. Lunch starts at $115/person and includes antipasti, entree, and dolci. An optional wine pairing is available for $95. Dinner starts at $150/person and, in addition to the lunch menu, also includes pasta, specialty cocktails, and more. Guests can also preorder a Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Loaf for $15.