11 Best Thanksgiving Dinners for Delivery and Pickup in NYC in 2021

Thanksgiving Dinners for Delivery and Pickup in NYC!

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching this year and with that comes prepping for your favorite foods to share with your family and others! However, we know that sometimes, it is difficult to spend so much time cooking when you rather spend it with those you are thankful for.

Some families are also choosing to stay socially distanced from their families again this year, meaning you don’t want to make all of that food for only a few people.Whether you choose to stay home, or you don’t feel like cooking, NYC offers an array of Thanksgiving dinner for delivery and pick-up options for you and your family!

Aquavit – Midtown

Aquavit is offering a high quality Thanksgiving feast for you and your family that takes the cooking out of your hands, all you need to do is reheat, serve, and enjoy! Dinner Kits include a Roast Turkey Breast, and Smoked Turkey Leg, as well as salads, sides, breads and a Pecan Pie. Customization is in your hands meaning you aren’t subject to a set menu, allowing you to choose options your whole family will enjoy!

Each package costs $495 and must be ordered by November 17. All orders will be available for pickup on November 24 from 3-5pm.

BKLYN Larder – Prospect Heights

BKLYN Larder provides the classic seasonal foods perfect for any Thanksgiving meal! A unique aspect of this take out options is that they don’t have a set package or box that individuals buy in bulk. Instead, you choose your products and each has their own individual price. Turkey starts at $100, Sauces are $15/pint, pies are $15 (serving 8-10 people), and sides start at $18. BKLYN Larder also offers Cheese Platters.

Pickup and delivery can be scheduled for November 24 or 25, with a delivery fee of $7.00 or free with orders over $50. The last day to order your Thanksgiving meal is November 15.

Each year Bubby’s offers a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner that is reminiscent of home. While they do also offer reservations if you want a sit-down experience, Bubby’s take out packages are equally as amazing! This Thanksgiving dinner delivery and pickup option costs $140 and serves 2 people, and provides instructions for reheating and storage.

All orders must be placed by the end of the day on November 18th and are available to pick-up Thanksgiving Day from 10am-4pm.

Carmine’s – Times Square & Upper West Side

As the sister restaurant to Virgil’s, Carmines offers their own unique Thanksgiving feast, stuffing the whole family for days after. Carmine’s Thanksgiving package feeds 6-8 people and includes an 18lb turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, brussel sprouts, string beans with peppers and hazelnuts, and more.

Packages start at $295 and are available to pre-order on November 19.

Charlie Palmer Steakhouse – Bryant Park

This modern American steakhouse is tapping into NYC’s bold energy, returning it in every meal they make, including Thanksgiving dinner. Providing a “ready-to-heat” family-style Thanksgiving to-go, each package includes starters, a main course, and dessert with a variety of options for even the pickiest of eaters. Packages cost $250 and serve up to 4 people.

Pickups and Deliveries take place on November 24 from12-8pm. All orders must be placed by November 22.

Dish Food NYC – Columbia Street Waterfront District

Dish Food & Events is offering a made-from-scratch Thanksgiving dinner which is meant to create a no-stress, no-mess dinner experience delivered to your home! Dinners include a roasted turkey, pan gravy, four sides, pies, appetizers, and more. Turkey Dinner packages begin at $275, serving 4-6 guests, and can serve up to 14-16 guests for an additional cost. Unlike many of the other options in this list, Dish Food gives multiple options for their sides, appetizers, and desserts (with some additional cost).

Pick up is available on November 24 and 25 at 257 Columbia St. Delivery is available on the same day with a $65 fee on Wednesday and $125 fee on Thursday. All orders must be placed by November 19 at 4pm.

Eleven Madison Park – Multiple Locations around NYC

Thanksgiving at Home by Eleven Madison Park provides a plant-based option for your Thanksgiving festivities. Each kit serves up to 4 people and includes Butternut Squash Soup, Roasted Beets, Vegetable Gratin, Apple Crumble, and much more! With packages costing $375, you can pick-up your Thanksgiving meal at multiple locations on November 23 or 24, or are available for delivery instead.

Your purchase also allows Eleven Madison Park to produce and distribute 2,000 meals a week to individuals in NYC experiencing food insecurity. All orders must be placed by November 17.

Epicerie Boulud – Upper West Side

Epicerie Boulud has everything that you and your family need for the quintessential Thanksgiving feast, providing multiple options for their Thanksgiving Dinner, whether you want a full meal, or just a couple of side dishes or dessert. For $425 (serving 6-8 people), you will receive Turkey, Butternut Squash Soup, Gravy, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Chestnut Stuffing, Pomme Puree, Roasted Vegetables, Green Bean Casserole, Apple Cherry Sourdough, and Rolls. All items are fully cooked and include prep and serving suggestions.

Pickup is available from their 64th location: 1900 Broadway at 64th St., New York, NY from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday November 24.

Hill Country – Flatiron District

With Thanksgiving packages that serve between 3-10 guests and a variety of A La Carte options, Hill Country offers an alternative to the Thanksgiving Dinner while still keeping the feel of the traditional meal as well. The two options for meal packages include the “Texas Turkey Box” at $165 and “The Thanksgiving Feast” at $275. Each meal comes with a Turkey, sides, cranberry sauce, and pie. A La Carte options include a Turkey, Smoked Brisket, individual sides, and pie.

Pickup is available at their NYC location on November 24 from 2-6pm or November 25 from 9am-12pm.

Veggie Grill – Flatiron District

Another plant-based Thanksgiving option, Veggie Grill provides the spread of American comfort classics, while feeling “comfortable after eating.” Their Holiday Feast for 4 costs $75 and includes Butternut squash and sage soup, ‘Turkey’ Wellington with walnut mushroom stuffing, and more! Dessert, which includes a carrot cake tray or chocolate spiced pumpkin cake, is an additional cost.

Pickup is available on November 23 or 24. All orders must be placed by November 19.

Virgil’s Real BBQ – Times Square & Upper West Side

Celebrate Thanksgiving served “Virgil’s style” this year! Virgil’s Thanksgiving Feast is available for pick-up, delivery, and catering. Each feast includes an 18lb Smoked Turkey with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread and sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and more. Feasts feed 6-8 people and cost $275, with pies costing an additional $24.99. If you are planning on spending the holiday alone, Virgil’s also offers single portions for $29.95.

Orders are available to order starting November 19.