10 Best Holiday Movies on Netflix for Kids and Families

Halloween is over and we all know what that means. Families are deciding to put up the tree and decorate a little earlier than usual as COVID-19 continues. But, (dare I say, “binge”) watching holiday movies on Netflix is the ultimate way to get into the holiday mindset; so grab the hot cocoa and gather your loved ones around the TV for these 10 family-friendly jolly films!

Psst…You may need some at-home holiday activity inspo when you’re done watching all of these film favorites. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out: Macy’s Santaland Goes Virtual: How NYC Kids and Families Can See Santa This Year

10 Best Holiday Movies on Netflix for Kid and Families

1) The Christmas Chronicles

Rated TV-PG

Kurt Russell and Kimberly Williams-Paisley star in this Netflix original film about two siblings who develop a scheme to capture Santa Claus. When their plan doesn’t work, they join forces with Saint Nick and his elves to save the holiday. You’ll find action-packed scenes with tons of excitement and heartfelt moments while watching.

2) A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Rated PG

Disney stars Gregg Sulkin and Laura Marano play the leading roles in the fifth installment of A Cinderella Story series. A wicked stepmother and evil stepsisters put a halt on aspiring singer Kat Decker’s journey to fame, but she eventually finds her Christmas miracle and falls for a super cute new Santa.

3) The Christmas Project

Rated TV-PG

This 80s based Christmas film shows four brothers planning to get payback against the meanest bullies at their school by delivering presents. Through their scheming, they realize what being kind can do. It’s the perfect movie for feel-good and teachable moments!

4) The Grinch

Rated PG

A classic that has been remade over and over, The Grinch is a cartoon family comedy that captures the touching Christmas magic, which everyone needs right about now. The film’s colorful animation and extreme cuteness make for a cozy night on the couch with the kiddos!

5) Holiday Rush

Rated TV-PG

Another Netflix original that’s geared towards tweens and teens, the Williams family’s struggle to downsize their previously privileged lifestyle turns into something no one anticipated. The father reconnects with his children and everyone learns that joy does not come from what you have, but who you have. Another teachable moment? Count us in! You’ll get all the comedy, drama and familial vibes in this heartwarming film.

6) Abominable Christmas

Rated TV-Y

Your tiny peeps who may have a short attention span will love this short film! Abominable Christmas features two “Snowkids” who find themselves in a sleepy mountain town after being chased out of their home by a scientist.

7) Let It Snow

Rated PG-13

A group of high school students find their relationships colliding when a snowstorm hits the midwestern town they live in and forces their plans to change. This teen romantic drama is definitely for the older crowd, but is nonetheless a great feel-good holiday film that features various teen celebs. You’ll feel all of the high school crush butterflies with this one!

8) Christmas Break-In

Rated TV-PG

An energetic 9-year-old becomes a hero in this family-friendly comedy. Izzy’s parents are late picking her up from school when she discovers three bad guys holding the school custodian hostage, and then she casually saves the day during a snowstorm. The Home Alone series may have had some inspiration for this storyline, and we’re here for it!

9) Klaus

Rated PG

A story about a postman who is posted to a town in the North, this animation film shows that the smallest act of kindness can ignite change in an entire town. Its roots in friendship and the art of letter writing ensures an amazing-quality movie night with the whole family. The film is shown in various languages such as Spanish, English and Northern Sami.

10) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Rated PG

This upcoming musical film is filling everyone with pure excitement! Due to an apprentice betrayal, a once jolly toymaker discovers hope again after his granddaughter shows up on his doorstep. Anika Noni Rose and Keegan-Michael Key will be starring in it, so be sure to check it out on Nov. 13.

Don’t have a Netflix account yet? Prices vary; however, most basic plans start at $8.99 a month. For more info, visit: netflix.com