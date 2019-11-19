In the city that never sleeps, you can bet the lights are always on. New York is home to many spectacular holiday lightings this season. From glittering houses to dazzling Christmas trees, here are some of the absolute best places to see holiday lights in NYC!
Wanna see more holiday-fun spots around the city? Check out The Best Holiday Markets to Visit in New York for 2019.
-
Holiday Under the Stars - Midtown Manhattan
This exhibit features a large mix of brightly lit 14 ft. stars that hang from the ceiling. There are over 10 stars decorating the 150 ft. Great Room overlooking Central Park. It’s free to enjoy and worth a trip this winter season. You can get a glimpse of the holiday lights on November 11th to January 5th from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm. 10 Columbus Circle, 212-823-6300
-
Rockefeller Center - Midtown Manhattan
One of the best holiday destinations in the city is Rockefeller Center. The huge tree overlooks an ice skating rink and restaurants. While the tree arrived at the beginning of November, it won’t be officially lit until December 4th. Gather your friends and family to see a loved New York City tradition. The event will be broadcasted live if you miss it. You can see the tree in all its majesty through January 17th. As a plus, the lights will shine for a full 24 hours. 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-588-8601
-
Tree Lighting Bryant Park - Midtown
Presented by Bank of America, the tree lighting at Bryant Park is sure to be an event to remember. The Harlem youth chorus, DREAM Choir, will lead a holiday sing-along. There will also be stunning performances by world-class skaters Ryan Bradley, Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud, and The Haydenettes. Kids will get to see Santa and be amazed by fireworks. After all that is done, you and your family can skate your hearts out in the ice skating rink. The tree will be lit on December 5th from 6:00 pm to 6:45 pm. Between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues, 212-768-4242
-
Light Up Luminaries - Battery Park City
Brookfield Place welcomes a spectacular light installation and fosters a great holiday tradition. Not only can you enjoy free ice skating on the waterfront, but there will also be an array of sweet treats and good food. In addition, there will be a live performance from Joe McGinty & The Losers Lounge and more! Best of all, Brookfield Place will donate $1, up to $25,000 Cookies for Kids’ Cancer for every wish sent by the public during the season. Light Up Luminaries happens on December 3rd from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. 230 Vesey Street, 212-978-1675
-
Washington Square Tree Lighting - Greenwich Village
The Washington Square Association kicks off December by spreading holiday cheer. A 45 ft. Christmas tree will be lit under the iconic arch and will remain that way during the entire season between 4:00 pm and 1:00 am. Attendees will have the opportunity to sing yuletide carols in a historic park. Kids will get to see Santa Claus lead the illumination countdown. Don’t worry if you don’t know the words — complimentary songbooks are provided. The event happens on December 4th from 6:00 pm 7:00 pm. Washington Square N, 212-252- 3621
-
Dyker Heights Lights Tour - Dyker Heights
Also known as “Dyker Lights,” this area of Brooklyn attracts visitors from all over — more than 100,000 a year. This tour shows off the best brightly decorated houses in the neighborhood. The residents have an unspoken competition concerning who has the best setup. Your family is sure to be amazed by the displays of lights all over the streets. Tickets for this particular tour sell out quickly, so be sure to grab them fast. 212-913-9917
-
Hello Panda Festival - Willet Point
This winter festival celebrates the holiday season in style and is home to the world’s largest lantern show! Over 120 sets of lanterns are displayed at Citi Field. The event features incredibly diverse food, interactive games, art exhibitions, interactive games, as well as the opportunity to learn about more cultures. 41 Seaver Way, 718-886-8158
-
Bronx Zoo - Fordham
You might not think of a zoo as a good holiday destination but the Bronx Zoo delivers. Everything from animal lanterns, animated sculptures, and other colorful designs will light up the park. Guests can also enjoy hearing roaming carolers, ride the holiday train, and eat good food. Check out all the lights from November 29th to December 31st and January 3rd to the 5th. This excludes Christmas Eve and Christmas day. 2300 Southern Boulevard, 718-220-5100
-
Sinterklaas St. Nicholas Day - East Flatbush
This event is sure to be fun — it’s filled with all sorts of activities that are perfect for kids. The whole family can go and meet Sinterklaas at the Wyckoff House Museum. The day starts off with a concert by colonial balladeer Linda Russell. Next, kids can go and meet good old St. Nicholas as he arrives on horseback. Visitors will have the chance to feed his horse carrots and hay. They’re also invited to sign the Red Book with St. Nicholas before he tells the story of “The Bakers Dozen.” The day ends with decorating and lighting the tree. That’s not all — guests can get their hands on yummy hot cider, try colonial games, and more! It’s on December 7th at 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Prices vary and it’s best to check reservations. 5816 Clarendon Road, 718-629-5400
-
Holiday Tinker Festival & Tree Lighting - Flushing
The Lewis Latimer House has great holiday activities planned for this year! Guests can make pop-up architecture holiday cards, try making DIY light-up ornaments, “Jingle-bots,” and more. Before the night is over, visitors are encouraged to get a cup of hot cocoa and watch the Christmas tree lighting in the garden. It’s on December 15th from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 34-41 137th St, 718-961-8585
-
Theater of Dreams at Sak's Fifth Ave - Midtown Manhattan
Shopping on 5th Ave? Sak’s is definitely worth a visit. This year, the store is partnering with Disney to put on a huge, ten-story-tall light show. On opening day, Frozen’s Idina Menzel will be performing in honor of the new movie coming out soon. The light show will happen every few minutes every night, lighting up the streets below with some familiar faces of characters we know and love. The event is on November 25th but the lights will stay for the season. 611 Fifth Avenue, 212-753-4000