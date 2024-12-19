Over 6 Million Views: 4-Year-Old’s Hilarious Christmas Speech Goes Viral on TikTok

This adorable 4-year-old steals the show with a funny Christmas speech that’s gone viral on TikTok.

Christmas shows in schools are a long tradition for kids and parents, filled with songs, costumes, and sometimes unexpected moments that make the event unforgettable. Often, this rite of passage is one that many children and parents simply endure, hoping it will go well.

One little girl, Stori, livened up the crowd at her Christmas show without even trying. Her moment in the spotlight focused on speaking some hilarious and heartfelt truths about herself and a classmate.

At the end of the show, Stori decided to make a special announcement. Standing next to her school principal, the confident four-year-old grabbed the microphone and started speaking her mind.

“I am very proud of myself, and all of my other friends inside my class,” Stori said. “And my class is really sweet,” she continued. “Except, one little boy. I need to tell you —”

At this point, her fast-thinking principal stepped in, quickly taking the mic and wrapping up the show before Stori could go any further as the crowd burst into laughter.

@katdunn this happened at my nieces and nephews Christmas performance last night and it was too funny not to share😂😂 WHO is this diva??!! credit: @storiesbystori ♬ original sound – katdunn

“Except One Little Boy”

Stori’s mom, Breanna was in the back of the room and couldn’t get to the front in enough time. She told TODAY, “It was the end of the program. They were cleaning up. Everybody was kind of getting ready to go, and we’re like, ‘Where’d Stori go? She must be with her class,’” Breanna recalled. “Then we see her going back up onstage and we’re like, ‘Oh no.’”

Breanna explained that the little boy Stori mentioned had startled her last year by making a loud noise in class. The memory clearly stuck with Stori, and she’d apparently been holding onto it for a while. “I haven’t even heard about this kid in so long, so I was surprised she wanted to make this announcement,” Breanna admitted, laughing at how candid her daughter was.

“I’m Very Proud of Myself”

Stori’s mom says that her daughter is known for being assertive and friendly. “She’s not shy. She’s just not shy at all. She makes conversation with people,” Massa explains “She’s such a kind girl, but she’s also got that spunk and confidence that’s through the roof.”

In fact, it’s not uncommon for Stori to break into song when they’re out running errands. “Wherever we go, she makes friends. Everybody always says she’s an old soul, just connects with people. She loves to dance. She’s loved to sing since she was tiny.”

While Stori’s impromptu confession about her classmate was definitely funny, it was her heartfelt words about herself that really stood out. Hearing a four-year-old proudly say that she’s “very proud of myself” was a beautiful moment in person for sure, and it still is online, as is evident by the millions of views the video has received.

While the video was originally shot by a classmate’s mom and posted to her Instagram account, it was quickly shared across social media channels. Eventually, former “Big Brother” contestant Kat Dunn reposted it on her TikTok and the video went viral. It is currently close to 7 million views and counting.

