New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Books & Apps

It Looks Like the TikTok Ban May Really Happen… Here’s Why

By Posted on
TikTok ban
Getty Images

It Looks Like the TikTok Ban May Really Happen… Here’s Why

Will the TikTok ban finally occur? 

The popular app TikTok is facing a possible ban in the United States after a final appeal on December 6th, which suggests the app may be gone for good on January 19, 2025. With 170 million users, the talk of a TikTok ban has sparked a mix of reactions across the country, with some people relieved and others upset about the possible loss of the app. So far, here is what to know about this potential ban that has everyone talking.

There are several reasons why the app is under fire and has been brought to the Supreme Court. The proposed ban stems from questions of data security, U.S.-China political tensions, and international privacy concerns.

Psst… Check Out 17 Diapers TikTok Mom Under Investigation After Viral Video Sparks Concern

Why Is TikTok Under Fire?

TikTok may be banned in the U.S. due to concerns over data privacy and national security, as the app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, raising fears that user data could be accessed by the Chinese government.

The threat of a ban began in 2020 under Donald Trump’s presidency after he voiced security concerns, believing that the video platform was collecting data from users to share with the Chinese government.

This led to a deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to an American company, like Microsoft or Oracle, or risk a ban. In August 2020, Trump signed an executive order demanding TikTok be banned unless ByteDance sold its U.S. business.

The ban has been threatened by the U.S. government ever since and TikTok has kept fighting back, though Trump has since reversed his position earlier this year in March 2024. Forbes breaks down the timeline of the proposed ban here.

What We Know Now

CNN Business reports that President Joe Biden enacted a law in April 2024 mandating that TikTok must be sold to a company that is not based in China, and that failure to do so would result in a nationwide ban. TikTok argued that the law infringed on the First Amendment rights of both the company and its users.

The company appealed to the Supreme Court to delay the ban set for January 19th, 2025, but their request to overturn the law was rejected.

Forbes reported on the case on December 13th, “In Friday’s ruling, a three-judge panel of the D.C. Appeals Court affirmed the initial decision that said protecting Americans from foreign security threats outweighs TikTok’s First Amendment rights.” As of right now, it is looking like the beloved app could be facing the end come January 19, 2025. 

What a TikTok Ban Could Mean for Users

A federal TikTok ban would prohibit the App Store from offering the video platform in the United States. Though it’s very possible a new video-sharing app could emerge from this ban. Some parents believe this is a good thing as TikTok has consumed their children’s free time and increased screen time. 

However, many parents and users argue that the ban is an infringement on their rights. Millions of people of all ages use the app for various reasons, including earning commissions by selling items on TikTok Shop and being in the creator fund.

Still others rely on the app for a sense of community, and for sharing information that is otherwise censored on other platforms. That is another big reason why many believe the app has been the subject of the potential ban in the first place.

Of course, in the fast-moving world of social media and tech, anything can happen. Just this past Monday, Trump met with TikTok CEO Shou Chew at his Mar-a-Lago estate, so we’ll have to wait and see what comes next.

Psst… Check Out: From One Mom to Another: The New Paying It Forward Phenomenon on TikTok

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

About the Author

Related Articles

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Super Soccer Stars

&lt;p&gt;Soccer Stars is New York&amp;rsquo;s most popular youth educational soccer program! With 24 years of experience under our cleats, we have positively impacted over one million kids in our local community by putting the FUN in FUNdamentals in our weekly classes and camps.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Soccer Stars, we use the soccer ball as a vehicle to help children not only improve their soccer skills, but develop self-confidence and physical literacy, improve gross motor skills, build teamwork, and hone socialization skills. Our highly trained coaches and early childhood experts lead an age-specific curriculum with a low kid-to-coach ratio so every child gets individual attention and can grow at their own pace.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Kids ages 1-12+ can join our seasonal programs, including Parent &amp;amp; Me, FUNdamentals, Development Training, and Travel Soccer. Join us at one of over 80 locations in neighborhoods across across Westchester County, Connecticut and New York, available 7 days-a-week:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Connecticut:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Cos Cob&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Greenwich&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Port Chester&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Westchester:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Briarcliff&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Eastchester&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Mt. Kisco&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;New Rochelle&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Ridgefield&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Scarsdale&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;White Plains&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;New York City:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Bronx&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Inwood&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Upper West Side&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Upper East Side&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Can&amp;rsquo;t find a class or location that fits your schedule? Soccer Stars also offers private classes for small groups or individual training. Let our coaches come to you with a completely customizable program, anytime, anywhere. Birthday parties are also available!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Friends Academy

&lt;h1&gt;Since 1876, Friends Academy has set the standard of academic excellence on Long Island.&lt;/h1&gt; &lt;p&gt;Since 1876, Friends Academy has set the standard of academic excellence on Long Island. Our timeless values elevate our outstanding academic program to create a unique educational experience, where our students are empowered to inquire, reflect, and engage in real-world, life-changing ways. Friends Academy graduates are exceptionally prepared for college and the world.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Friends Academy educates students, ages 3 through 12th grade. We offer outstanding experience in our Little Friends Daycare program, and a best-in-class education for every level of your child&amp;rsquo;s development in our Early Childhood, Lower, Middle, and Upper Schools. At every step of our students&amp;rsquo; journey, they are seamlessly prepared for the next grade, division, and challenge in life. Our students are known, embraced, and loved by a community of dedicated, experienced teachers who provide individualized attention through our small class sizes and outstanding curriculum.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Founded 148 years ago, we are the #1 ranked private school on Long Island by Niche.com and have been ranked #1 in the following categories for four years in a row:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;#1 K-12 private school&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;#1 private College Prep HS&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;#1 private High School&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Please visit our website @ friendsacademy.org or call our Admissions team at 516-676-0393 to schedule a visit and find out how Friends Academy might be the smartest investment you can make for your child&#039;s future.&lt;/p&gt;

The Coding Space

&lt;p&gt;The Coding Space, a leading provider of coding education, proudly presents Camp Coding Space Online for ages 8+. These virtual group classes combine project-based coding, exciting STEM-based electives, hands-on and off-screen activities, and more. With Monday-through-Friday full- and half-day options and a flexible refund poicy, Camp Coding Space Online will fit your schedule and give your child an unforgettable summer adventure.&lt;/p&gt;