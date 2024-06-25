Head Lice and Kids: Symptoms, Preventative Measures and Tips

From the classroom to the camp bus, the spread of head lice is common in children between the ages of 3 and 11 years old. If you are a parent worried about protecting your child, there are many methods and tips you can follow.

Prevention measures, treatments, and the use of combative products can help keep the little critters away! Without further ado, here are suggestions from the CDC, Johns Hopkins and the Nationwide Children’s Hospital to protect your children, and homes, from any outbreaks.

Preventative Measures

According to the CDC, there are two main ways headlice can be spread amongst children: the first, and most common way, is through head-to-head contact. The second, less likely option, is through the sharing of clothing or personal belongings.

It is important to remember that they can’t jump from one head to another through the air. In order for lice to be transferred, the person who has the head lice would need to rub heads with another individual. This can occur through sports, slumber parties, play time, or in any similar situation.

Furthermore, they cannot survive away from the human head for longer than a day. This does not mean your children should be sharing hair accessories, hats, or hair brushes with others; if you never share what touches your hair, your child will (knock on wood) remain lice free!

The following suggestions go into more detail as to how the spread of lice can be prevented:

Avoid head to head contact while taking part in activities at home, school, or elsewhere

Do not share articles of clothing with others, such as hats, coats or uniforms

Do not share combs/brushes or towels with others (soak combs and brushes used by an infested person in hot water for 5-10 minutes to disinfect)

Don’t lay on couches, beds, pillows or other related surfaces that have been in contact with someone who has lice

Make sure to clean clothing or bedding of an infested person before next usage (machine wash and dry items used during the 2 days before treatment. Use hot water for washing and high heat for drying. Items that are not washable can be dry-cleaned or sealed in a plastic bag for 2 weeks to properly disinfect)

Avoid hugging or other close contact

Vacuum the floor and furniture

DO NOT use fumigant sprays or fogs (this is NOT necessary and can be toxic if inhaled or absorbed through the skin)

Pets CANNOT spread head lice

Signs and Symptoms

It is important to be aware of the signs of head lice so you can properly identify it in your children.

Head lice can cause a tickling feeling in the hair. Thus, your child may come to you and explain that they are itchy or feel like something is moving in their hair.

They may report to have irritability or difficulty sleeping, as lice are most active in the dark. If your child comes to you with any of these signs, see the below treatment methods.

Treatment

Treatment options can range from at-home remedies, visits to the doctor and assistance from professionals.

There are no over-the-counter or prescription medications that can totally kill lice and nits (lice eggs). However, a combination of medication and the following approaches can be effective:

Remove nits with a nit comb and by hand

Environmental control: vacuuming, washing, cleaning the house

Regular head checks (after lice is found, use the comb every 8-12 hours. If there are some resistant lice still present, contact your doctor to discuss further treatment)

Closely follow directions of medication to ensure safe usage and consumption

Do not rewash hair for 1-2 days after treatment, and continue to check hair and use the nit comb every 2-3 days for 2-3 weeks as long as nits are still found on the head.

Check the hair of others who have been in close contact with the infested person

In the below circumstances, you should contact a doctor or medical professional for assistance:

The treatment has not been effective (after 2 treatments, your child still has lice)

The lice remains as active a before treatment

Your child has open, oozing sores or crusting on the scalp

Your child has a fever or enlarged lymph nodes

Products to Help Combat or Prevent Lice

If you are a parent that would like to take the extra step in protecting your kids, or are trying to find products to help treat it, these are some great options to have on hand.

